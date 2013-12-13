2013: The year in politics

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) questions Medicare chief Marilyn Tavenner on Capitol Hill. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

Former South Carolina Rep. Tim Scott was appointed to the Senate to fill in for the departing Jim DeMint in late 2012, but he wasn’t sworn in until early in the next year. In doing so, he became the first African American senator since the retirement of Illinois Sen. Roland Burris and the first black Southern senator since the days of Reconstruction.

Scott had already made history with his House victory in 2010, when he became the first African American to represent South Carolina in Congress since 1897.

He was later temporarily joined by Sen. Mo Cowan (D-Mass.), who was appointed to John Kerry’s old seat between Feb. 1 and July 16, and then Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), whose win in a special election made him the second African American senator serving in the 113th Congress.