2014 Dodgers, game-by-game

March 22, 2014 Dodgers 3, Arizona 1 Road win Scott Van Slyke homers twice and Clayton Kershaw picks up his first win of the season in the season opener in Sydney, Australia. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below. Scott Van Slyke is greeted by Adrian Gonzalez after his two-run homer. (Mark Kolbe / Getty Images)

March 23, 2014 Dodgers 7, Arizona 5 Road win In the second of two games in Sydney, Australia, the Dodgers took a 7-0 lead before holding on to win, 7-5. Yasiel Puig had three hits, including a double, but came out of the game in the ninth inning to the frustration of Manager Don Mattingly. "He seems to grab something every time he takes a swing and misses. At this point, it's like the little boy that cried wolf. At some point, you don't really ever think he's hurt. So one of these days he's going to be hurt and we won't know." You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below. Yasiel Puig rounds third on his way to scoring a run for the Dodgers. (Rick Rycroft / Associated Press)

March 30, 2014 San Diego 3, Dodgers 1 Road loss The Dodgers wasted seven shutout innings from Hyun-Jin Ryu when reliever Brian Wilson gave up three runs in the eighth. Wilson went on the disabled list two days later with an irritated nerve in his pitching elbow. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below. Brian Wilson misplays a bunt during the pivotal eighth inning. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

April 1, 2014 Dodgers 3, San Diego 2 Road win Yasiel Puig hit his first homer of the season and Zack Greinke picked up his first win as the Dodgers helf off the Padres on the day they learned that ace Clayton Kershaw will miss all of April because of a back injury. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below. Yasiel Puig had a homer, single and two RBIs in the victory. (Denis Poroy / Getty Images)

April 2, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 5, San Diego 1 Road win Dan Haren, who signed a one-year, $10-million deal in the off-season, gave up four hits with no walks and six strikeouts in his debut with the Dodgers, who improved to 4-1. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below. Dan Haren had a solid first outing for the Dodgers. (Lenny Ignelzi / AP)

April 4, 2014

1:00 p.m. San Francisco 8, Dodgers 4 Home loss The Giants ruined the Dodgers' home opener, scoring six runs in the first and two in the second off of Hyun-jin Ryu. Yasiel Puig was benched before the game for arriving to the ballpark late and was replaced in the lineup by the newly activated Matt Kemp. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below. The Giants swamped the Dodgers on in L.A.'s home opener. (Victor Decolongon / Getty Images)

April 5, 2014

1:00 p.m. San Francisco 7, Dodgers 2 Home loss Pablo Sandoval's three-run homer with one out in the fifth chased Dodgers started Paul Maholm and was followed by a home run by Buster Posey off reliever Jose Dominguez in a four-run inning. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below. Pablo Sandoval hits a three-run homer in the fifth inning. (Alex Gallardo / AP)

April 6, 2014

5:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 2 Home win Matt Kemp and Hanley Ramirez each homered twice as Zack Greinke and the Dodgers coasted to victory. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below. Matt Kemp had his first multi-homer game since 2012. (Jae C. Hong / AP)

April 8, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 3, Detroit 2 (10) Home win Dan Haren allowed one run in six innings and the Dodgers won in the bottom of the 10th on Carl Crawford's walk-off double. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below. Chone Figgins races home with the winning run in the 10th inning. (Victor Decolongon / Getty Images)

April 9, 2014

7:00 p.m. Detroit 7, Dodgers 6 (10) Home loss After the Dodgers scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to send the game into extra innings, Kenley Jansen gave up a solo shot to Victor Martinez as Detroit squeaked out the victory. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below. Victor Martinez homers off of Kenley Jansen in the top of the 10th. (Mark J. Terrill / AP)

April 11, 2014

6:30 p.m. Dodgers 6, Arizona 0 Road win Hyun-jin Ryu bounced back from a shaky last start to limit the Diamondbacks to two hits over seven innings, and Adrian Gonzalez had a homer and five RBIs in the win. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 7-4, tied for first in NL West with San Francisco. Adrian Gonzalez hits a two-run home run in the first inning. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

April 12, 2014

5:00 p.m. Dodgers 8, Arizona 5 Road win Adrian Gonzalez homered for the third straight game and Juan Uribe had three hits and two RBIs while Zack Greinke (3-0) held Arizona to just one run on eight hits with eight strikeouts to remain unbeaten on the season. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 8-4, first place in NL West, one game ahead of San Francisco. Zack Greinke improved to 3-0 on the season. (Ralph Freso / AP)

April 13, 2014

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 8, Arizona 6 Road win Dee Gordon stole four bases and Adrian Gonzalez homered for the fourth straight game for the Dodgers, who recorded their second sweep of the season. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 9-4, first place in NL West, one game ahead of San Francisco. After Sunday's game, Dee Gordon leads the majors with nine stolen bases. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

April 15, 2014

7:15 p.m. San Francisco 3, Dodgers 2 (12) Road loss Hector Sanchez's game-winning single in the bottom of the 12th lifted the Giants in the opener of a three-game series. Juan Uribe hit a solo homer for the Dodgers, whose three-game winning streak came to an end. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 9-5, tied for first place in NL West with San Francisco. The Giants celebrate their victory. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP)

April 16, 2014

7:15 p.m. San Francisco 2, Dodgers 1 Road loss Pablo Sandoval's RBI single in the seventh inning was the difference for the Giants, who improved to 4-1 against the Dodgers on the season. The news for the Dodgers could have been worse. Shortstop Hanley Ramirez left the game after he was hit on his left hand by a Ryan Vogelsong pitch, but X-rays came back negative. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 9-6, second place in NL West, one game behind San Francisco. Hanley Ramirez is in pain after getting hit by a pitch. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP)

April 17, 2014

12:45 p.m. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1 Road win Hyun-jin Ryu (3-1) struck out three and walked one on a season-high 112 pitches in seven innings. Tim Federowicz hit an RBI single in the second to put the Dodgers ahead, and Adrian Gonzalez singled in a run in the fifth to chase Madison Bumgarner. Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 12 games. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 10-6, tied for first place in NL West with San Francisco. Hyun-jin Ryu improved to 3-1 with the victory over the Giants. (Jeff Chiu / AP)

April 18, 2014

7:00 p.m. Arizona 4, Dodgers 2 (12) Home loss Zack Greinke went six strong innings, holding the Diamondbacks to a Miguel Montero solo home run and two other hits. In his last 16 starts, he has pitched at least five innings without giving up more than two runs. That’s the longest such Dodgers streak since 1914, or as far back as the Dodgers can check. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 10-7, tied for first place in NL West with San Francisco. Aaron Hill's two-run single in the top of the 12th led Arizona to the win. (Chris Carlson / AP)

April 19, 2014

5:00 p.m. Dodgers 8, Arizona 6 Home win Andre Ethier hit a three-run homer and the Dodgers used a five-run fifth inning to improve to 6-1 against the Diamondbacks this season. Adrian Gonzalez and Matt Kemp each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Dodgers. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 11-7, First place in NL West, one game ahead of San Francisco. Andre Ethier is congratulated by Adrian Gonzalez after his three-run homer. (Harry How / Getty Images)

April 20, 2014

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, Arizona 1 Home win Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer, Carl Crawford had a run-scoring triple and Josh Beckett gave up one hit and struck out seven in five scoreless inning for the Dodgers. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 12-7, First place in NL West, one game ahead of San Francisco. Yasiel Puig hits a three-run homer off of Josh Collmenter. (Mark J. Terrill / AP)

April 21, 2014

7:00 p.m. Philadelphia 7, Dodgers 0 Home loss Cliff Lee shut down the Dodgers, striking out 10 in eight scoreless innings. Adrian Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 16 games in the loss. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 12-8, First place in NL West, one game ahead of San Francisco. Cliff Lee had little trouble with the Dodgers. (Mark J. Terrill / AP)

April 22, 2014

7:00 p.m. Philadelphia 3, Dodgers 2 (10) Home loss With one out in the 10th, Carlos Ruiz hit a pop up to shallow left, where Carl Crawford and Hanley Ramirez miscommunicated as the ball bounced off Crawford's chest for an error. Domonic Brown followed with a double to left-center off J.P. Howell to give the Phillies the win. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 12-9, First place in NL West, one-half game ahead of Colorado. Carl Crawford, left, and Hanley Ramirez misplay a ball in the 10th inning. (Jae C. Hong / AP)

April 23, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 2 Home win Zack Greinke allowed two runs and five hits and struck out 11 in seven innings and Yasiel Puig was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs in the win. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 13-9, First place in NL West, one game ahead of San Francisco. Hanley Ramirez is congratulated by third-base coach Lorenzo Bundy after hitting a solo homer in the 5-2 win. (Jae C. Hong / AP)

April 24, 2014

7:00 p.m. Philadelphia 7, Dodgers 3 Home loss Carlos Ruiz's two-run double in the ninth inning led the Phillies, who scored four runs in the ninth off of Brian Wilson, whose ERA climbed to 15.75 in the loss. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 13-10, First place in NL West, one-half game ahead of San Francisco. Ben Revere, right, is greeted by Chase Utley after he scored on a double hit by Carlos Ruiz. Dodgers reliever Brian Wilson is in the background. (Jae C. Hong / AP)

April 25, 2014

7:00 p.m. Colorado 5, Dodgers 4 (11) Home loss Charlie Blackmon's RBI single sparked a three-run 11th inning for the Rockies. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 13-11, Second place in NL West, one-half game behind San Francisco. Charlie Blackmon is greeted by teammates after his run-scoring single in the 11th. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

April 26, 2014

6:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Colorado 3 Home win Adrian Gonzalez and Matt Kemp both homered to back a solid seven-inning start from Paul Maholm and Yasiel Puig added two RBIs for the Dodgers. Hanley Ramirez also knocked in a run before aggravating a right thumb injury. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 14-11, Second place in NL West, one-half game behind San Francisco. After Saturday's game, Adrian Gonzalez led the NL with eight homers. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

April 27, 2014

1:00 p.m. Colorado 6, Dodgers 1 Home loss Brandon Barnes went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Josh Rutledge had a three-run homer as the Rockies routed Hyun-jin Ryu and the Dodgers. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 14-12, Second place in NL West, 1 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Josh Rutledge hits a three-run homer off of Hyun-jin Ryu. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

April 29, 2014

5:00 p.m. at Minnesota, rain Scheduled game, road The game was postponed by rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 1.

April 30, 2014

5:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Minnesota 4 Road win Zack Greinke (5-0) gave up just one unearned run on seven hits with a walk and six strikeouts and has gone 21 straight starts of five or more innings with two or fewer runs allowed, the longest streak in the majors since 1914. Juan Uribe drove in a pair of runs, and Yasiel Puig had two hits, scored twice and added an RBI for the Dodgers. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 15-12, Second place in NL West, 1 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Zack Greinke is having a historic run for the Dodgers. (Ann Heisenfelt / AP)

May 1, 2014

10:00 a.m. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 4 (Game 1) Road win Yasiel Puig went four for four with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base and Dan Haren improved to 4-0 with the win in Game 1 of a doubleheader. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 16-12, Second place in NL West, 1 game behind San Francisco. Yasiel Puig is greeted by Juan Uribe after scoring a run. (Hannah Foslien / Getty Images)

May 1, 2014

4:00 p.m. Dodgers 4 Minnesota 3 (12 inn., Game 2) Road win Scott Van Slyke homered in the 12th inning and the Dodgers completed a doubleheader and three-game sweep of the Twins. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 17-12, Second place in NL West, 1/2 game behind San Francisco. Scott Van Slyke rounds the bases after his 12th-inning homer. (Hannah Foslien / Getty Images)

May 2, 2014

4:00 p.m. Miami 6, Dodgers 3 Road loss Josh Beckett (0-1) faced his former club for just the second time in his career, giving up four runs and eight hits over 6 2/3 innings for the Dodgers, who had their three-game winning streak end. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 17-13, Second place in NL West, 1 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Miami's Jarrod Saltalamacchia beats the throw to Miguel Olivo to score on a double hit by Garrett Jones in the fourth inning. (Lynne Sladky / AP)

May 3, 2014

4:00 p.m. Dodgers 9, Miami 7 (11) Road win Carl Crawford belted a two-run pinch-hit home run in the 11th inning to lift the Dodgers. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 18-13, Second place in NL West, 1 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Carl Crawford launches a two-run homer. (Wilfredo Lee / AP)

May 4, 2014

10:00 a.m. Miami 5, Dodgers 4 Road loss Jeff Baker smacked an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Marlins. With two out, Baker drove a ball deep to right that Yasiel Puig went all out for, leaping into the wall and barely missing the catch. Puig was shaken up on the play. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 18-14, Third place in NL West, 2 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Yasiel Puig is down and injured after attempting to catch Jeff Baker's game-winning hit. (Wilfredo Lee / AP)

May 5, 2014

4:00 p.m. Washington 4, Dodgers 0 Road loss Anthony Rendon and Danny Espinosa belted two-run homers nearly six hours apart as the Nationals outlasted a lengthy rain delay for a 4-0 victory in the opener of a three-game series. The Dodgers played without right fielder Yasiel Puig, who injured his head and shoulder while colliding with the outfield wall on the final play of Sunday's loss at Miami. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 18-15, Third place in NL West, 3 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Water builds up in the Dodgers dugout during a lengthy rain delay. (Alex Brandon / AP)

May 6, 2014

4:00 p.m. Dodgers 8, Washington 3 Road win Clayton Kershaw, sidelined since late March because of a strained muscle in his back, made a successful return to the mound, striking out nine in seven shutout innings. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 19-15, Third place in NL West, 2 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Clayton Kershaw struck out nine in his return to the mound. (Alex Brandon / AP)

May 7, 2014

10:00 a.m. Washington 3, Dodgers 2 Road loss Dan Haren (4-1) absorbed his first loss of the season after giving up three runs and seven hits in six innings. Rain delayed the start of the series finale for one hour, 40 minutes. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 19-16, Third place in NL West, 2 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Rain delayed the start of the Dodgers-Nationals game on Wednesday. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP)

May 8, 2014

7:00 p.m. San Francisco 3, Dodgers 1 Home loss Hector Sanchez's sacrifice fly scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning in the opener of a four-game series. Sanchez's fly ball came after Dodgers pitchers J.P. Howell (1-3) and Jamey Wright loaded the bases with walks. Brandon Belt hit an RBI single to tack on an insurance run. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 19-17, Third place in NL West, 3 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Brandon Hicks circles the bases after homering for the Giants in the seventh inning. (Kelvin Kuo / AP)

May 9, 2014

7:00 p.m. San Francisco 3, Dodgers 1 Home loss Brandon Crawford crushed a two-run homer to back eight solid innings from Madison Bumgarner. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 19-18, Third place in NL West, 4 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Brandon Crawford is greeted at home plate after his two-run homer in the fifth inning. (Danny Moloshok / AP)

May 10, 2014

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 2 Home win Matt Kemp hit a solo homer and knocked in two runs for the Dodgers, who ended a three-game losing streak. Drew Butera and Yasiel Puig also drove in a run each to help Zack Greinke (6-1) get the win. He worked seven innings, giving up six hits and two runs while striking out eight. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 20-18, Third place in NL West, 3 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Matt Kemp homered in the victory. (Danny Moloshok / AP)

May 11, 2014

1:00 p.m. San Francisco 7, Dodgers 4 (10) Home loss Pablo Sandoval's run-scoring single sparked San Francisco's three-run 10th inning. Hanley Ramirez tied the score with a two-out, two-run homer off Sergio Romo in the bottom of the ninth, but the Giants scored three times in the 10th to win. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 20-19, Third place in NL West, 4 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Hanley Ramirez runs the bases after tying the score with a two-run homer with two out in the bottom of the ninth. (Harry How / Getty Images)

May 12, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Miami 5 Home win Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer in the fourth and finished with four RBIs and Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth to nail down his 12th save. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 21-19, Third place in NL West, 3 1/2 games behind San Francisco. A fan holds a photo of Yasiel Puig before the game against the Marlins. (Jae C. Hong / AP)

May 13, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 7, Miami 1 Home win Hanley Ramirez delivered a two-run double in a five-run sixth inning and Josh Beckett (1-1) was superb over 6 1/3 innings, giving up one unearned run and four hits while striking out six. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 22-19, Third place in NL West, 3 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Josh Beckett has been great for the Dodgers so far this season. (Associated Press)

May 14, 2014

7:00 p.m. Miami 13, Dodgers 3 Home loss Ed Lucas, Reed Johnson and Jeff Mathis each homered in the Marlins' rout. Dodgers catcher Drew Butera pitched a perfect ninth inning. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 22-20, Third place in NL West, 4 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Drew Butera is greeted by teammates and fans after pitching a perfect ninth inning. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

May 16, 2014

6:30 p.m. Dodgers 7, Arizona 0 Road win Zack Greinke (7-1) pitched eight shutout innings and Yasiel Puig went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 23-20, Third place in NL West, 4 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Zack Greinke is an early favorite for the Cy Young Award. (Matt York / AP)

May 17, 2014

5:00 p.m. Arizona 18, Dodgers 7 Road loss Paul Goldschmidt went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs and six RBI as Arizona set franchise records for runs scored, hits in a nine-inning game (21) and extra-base hits (13). Clayton Kershaw (2-1) was rocked for six hits and seven runs while recording only five outs, the second-shortest start of his career. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 23-21, Third place in NL West, 4 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Paul Goldschmidt watches one of his two homers sail over the fence. (Matt York / AP)

May 18, 2014

1:00 p.m. Arizona 5, Dodgers 3 Road loss Eric Chavez hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth inning to lead the Diamondbacks. Adrian Gonzalez had a two-run homer and Hanley Ramirez added a solo blast for the Dodgers, who have dropped three of their last four. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 23-22, Third place in NL West, 5 games behind San Francisco. Dan Haren can't believe that he just gave up a home run to Eric Chavez. (Ross D. Franklin / AP)

May 20, 2014

4:00 p.m. Dodgers 9, New York Mets 4 Road win Adrian Gonzalez finished a triple shy of the cycle and eight Dodgers drove in runs. Yasiel Puig went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Carl Crawford had a pair of hits and three runs scored for the Dodgers, who improved to 15-9 on the road. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 24-22, Third place in NL West, 4 games behind San Francisco. Adrian Gonzalez rounds the bases after homering in the fifth inning. (Justin Lane / EPA)

May 21, 2014

4:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, New York Mets 3 Road win Hyun-Jin Ryu struck out nine in his return from the disabled list and Yasiel Puig, Hanley Ramirez and Adrian Gonzalez all belted solo home runs for the Dodgers. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 25-22, Third place in NL West, 4 games behind San Francisco. Hanley Ramirez hit one of three Dodgers homers in the victory. (Julie Jacobson / AP)

May 22, 2014

4:00 p.m. New York Mets 5, Dodgers 3 Road loss Zack Greinke allowed three runs -- one earned -- and four hits and two walks over five innings, ending his streak of 21 straight starts of yielding two runs or fewer. Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in the loss. After the Dodgers tied the score at 3-3 in the top half of the seventh, the Mets went ahead with a run in the bottom half and scored another run in the eighth. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 25-23, Third place in NL West, 4 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Matt Kemp makes a valiant effort but just misses this run-scoring double by Curtis Granderson in the eighth inning. (Ron Antonelli / Getty Images)

May 23, 2014

4:00 p.m. Dodgers 2, Philadelphia 0 Road win Clayton Kershaw rebounded from a rough outing to give up two hits and strike out nine over six innings. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 26-23, Third place in NL West, 4 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Clayton Kershaw had his Cy Young form in the victory. (Matt Slocum / AP)

May 24, 2014

12:00 p.m. Philadelphia 5, Dodgers 3 Road loss Dan Haren (5-3) went six innings, allowing five runs -- two earned -- with seven strikeouts to absorb the loss. Yasiel Puig went two for four with a run and has now hit safely in 21 of his last 22 games. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 26-24, Third place in NL West, 5 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Ben Revere went four for four for the Phillies in the win. (Matt Slocum / AP)

May 25, 2014

10:30 a.m. Dodgers 6, Philadelphia 0 Road win Josh Beckett tossed his first career no-hitter and the first for the Dodgers in almost two decades. Beckett (3-1) threw 128 pitches, 80 for strikes, walking three and fanning six. Hideo Nomo had been the last Dodgers hurler with a no-hitter, in a 9-0 victory at Colorado on Sept. 17, 1996. The Phillies hadn't been held hitless since April 16, 1978 in a 5-0 loss at St. Louis with Bob Forsch earning the victory. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 27-24, Third place in NL West, 5 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Teammates surround Josh Beckett after his no-hitter. (Matt Slocum / AP)

May 26, 2014

5:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, Cincinnati 3 Home win Hyun-Jin Ryu had a perfect game broken up in the eighth inning in the victory. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 28-24, Second place in NL West, 4 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Members from the armed forces carry a flag out to center field in honor of Memorial Day before the start of the game. (Gus Ruelas / AP)

May 27, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 3 Home win Andre Ethier hit a solo homer in the second and added a bases-clearing triple in the fourth in support of Zack Greinke (8-1), who struck out 11 and held the Reds to three runs and eight hits over 7 2/3 innings. Greinke had gone an MLB-record 22 straight starts without allowing more than two earned runs. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 29-24, Second place in NL West, 4 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Andre Ethier bumps fists with third base coach Lorenzo Bundy after tripling in the fourth inning. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

May 28, 2014

7:00 p.m. Cincinnati 3, Dodgers 2 Home loss Brandon Phillips hit a two-run homer for the Reds, who avoided a sweep. Clayton Kershaw (3-2) gave up seven hits and three runs despite striking out nine in seven innings. Yasiel Puig homered in defeat. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 29-25, Second place in NL West, 5 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Matt Kemp returned to the Dodgers lineup in the loss, starting in left field in the place of the injured Carl Crawford. (Jae C. Hong / AP)

May 29, 2014

7:00 p.m. Pittsburgh 6, Dodgers 3 Home loss Josh Harrison hit a tiebreaking single to spark Pittsburgh's three-run seventh inning. Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez tied the score, 3-3, with an RBI single in the sixth, but Harrison and Neil Walker ripped back-to-back run-scoring singles with two out in the seventh to put the Pirates on top for good. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 29-26, Third place in NL West, 6 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Pirates shortstop Clint Barmes throws to first to complete a double play to end the seventh inning. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

May 30, 2014

7:00 p.m. Pittsburgh 2, Dodgers 1 Home loss Francisco Liriano struck out eight in 5 2/3 scoreless innings and Ike Davis went 2-for-4 with a solo homer for Pittsburgh. Josh Beckett (3-2) gave up two runs and five hits over five innings in his first start since his no-hitter against the Phillies. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 29-27, Third place in NL West, 6 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Ike Davis circles the bases after his homer. (Jae C. Hong / AP)

May 31, 2014

4:15 p.m. Dodgers 12, Pittsburgh 2 Home win Hanley Ramirez went 4-for-4 with two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Dodgers. Matt Kemp, Justin Turner and Drew Butera each drove in two runs for the Dodgers, who ended a three-game losing streak. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 30-27, Second place in NL West, 6 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Hanley Ramirez scores one of his four runs on the day. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

June 1, 2014

1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh 5, Dodgers 3 Home loss Andrew McCutchen hit a solo homer, doubled twice and scored three times, while Pedro Alvarez went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Pirates, who won three of four in the series. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 30-28, Second place in NL West, 7 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Andrew McCutchen walks off the field after the eighth inning. (Chris Carlson / AP)

June 2, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 2 Home win Justin Turner's two-run single highlighted a five-run sixth inning for the Dodgers. Adrian Gonzalez and Drew Butera also knocked in a run during the sixth inning, which was prolonged by two costly Chicago errors. Clayton Kershaw (4-2) struck out nine over eight innings and earned the win. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 31-28, Second place in NL West, 7 games behind San Francisco. Clayton Kershaw is rounding into Cy Young form again. (Michael Nelson / EPA)

June 3, 2014

7:00 p.m. Chicago White Sox 4, Dodgers 1 Home loss Hector Noesi picked up his first win in over two years as the Chicago White Sox, with the help of rookie slugger Jose Abreu, topped the Dodgers, 4-1, in the middle installment of a three-game series. Dan Haren (5-4) gave up four runs on six hits in a six-inning start for LA, which went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left a dozen on base. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 31-29, Second place in NL West, 7 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers starter Dan Haren delivers a pitch during the team's 4-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

June 4, 2014

7:00 p.m. Chicago White Sox 2, Dodgers 1 Home loss John Danks and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, Leury Garcia hit his first major league home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Dodgers 2-1 in the rubber game of a three-game series. Josh Beckett (3-3) took the loss for the Dodgers, who have lost six of their last eight. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 31-30, Second place in NL West, 8 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers second baseman Dee Gordon throws from his knees after fielding a grounder off the bat of Chicago White Sox batter John Danks in the sixth inning of the Dodgers' 2-1 loss. (Paul Buck / EPA)

June 6, 2014

5:30 p.m. Dodgers 7, Colorado 2 Road win Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched six solid innings and remained unbeaten on the road this season, as the Los Angeles Dodgers topped the struggling Rockies. Dee Gordon went 3-for-4 with a pair of triples, drove in three runs and scored twice. Hanley Ramirez added two RBI for the Dodgers. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 32-30, Second place in NL West, 8 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers catcher Drew Butera, left, congratulates reliever Chris Perez at the end of the team's 7-2 win over the Rockies. (Joe Mahoney / Associated Press)

June 7, 2014

1:00 p.m. Colorado 5, Dodgers 4 (10 inn.) Road loss Brandon Barnes' RBI triple in the 10th inning gave the Colorado Rockies a 5-4 win over the Dodgers. With Chris Perez (0-3) on the mound in the 10th, Justin Morneau singled with one out. Michael McKenry then struck out, but Barnes hit a long fly ball off the wall in right-center, and Morneau easily scored for the win. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 32-31, Second place in NL West, 9 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers Manager Don Mattingly, right, consoles Hanley Ramirez after he strikes out in the ninth inning of the team's 5-4 loss in 10 innings to the Colorado Rockies. (Justin Edmonds / Getty Images)

June 8, 2014

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1 (6 inn.) Road win Clayton Kershaw struck out nine and Hanley Ramirez homered as the Dodgers broke open the game with four runs in the top of the sixth. The game was then delayed by rain for 1 hour, 35 minutes before it was called. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 33-31, Second place in NL West, 9 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Hanley Ramirez launches a home run in the sixth inning. (Justin Edmonds / Getty Images)

June 9, 2014

4:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 2 Road win Scott Van Slyke went 3-for-3 with a pair of homers, three runs scored and four RBIs to lead the Dodgers in the opener of a four-game set. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 34-31, Second place in NL West, 8 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Scott Van Slyke is all smiles after his two homers lifted the Dodgers to victory. (Al Behrman / Associated Press)

June 10, 2014 Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 1 Road win Josh Beckett allowed just two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings to help the Dodgers win in the second matchup of a four-game set. Beckett (4-3), who dropped his last two starts after a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 25, struck out seven and allowed one runner past first in the win. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 35-31, Second place in NL West, 7 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers starter Josh Beckett delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. (Tom Uhlman / Associated Press)

June 11, 2014

4:00 p.m. Cincinnati 5, Dodgers 0 Road loss Johnny Cueto tied a career high with 12 strikeouts over six stellar innings of three-hit ball to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-0 shutout at Great American Ball Park. Hyun-Jin Ryu absorbed the loss after giving up four runs on six hits with five strikeouts over six innings. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 35-32, Second place in NL West, 7 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp continues to shout at home plate umpire Seth Buckminster after being ejected in the second inning of the team's 5-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. (Jamie Sabau / Getty Images)

June 12, 2014

9:30 a.m. Cincinnati 4, Dodgers 1 Road loss Alfredo Simon (9-3) gave up just one run and seven hits, striking out five without a walk, over a career-high eight innings for the Reds, who won the final two games to earn a series split. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 35-33, Second place in NL West, 8 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Don Mattingly has a few words with umpire Jim Reynolds. (Al Behrman / Associated Press)

June 13, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3 Home win Matt Kemp hit a two-run homer in the second during the Dodgers' 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks, and the Dodger Stadium crowd roared in elation four innings later when the Kings finished off the New York Rangers in double-overtime to win the Stanley Cup in five games. Clayton Kershaw allowed eight hits and a run while fanning seven over seven innings. Kershaw won his third straight start. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 36-33, Second place in NL West, 7 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Matt Kemp celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 4-3 victory. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

June 14, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4 Home win Dan Haren pitched into the seventh inning and chipped in at the plate as the Dodgers grabbed a win over the Diamondbacks in the second of a three-game set. Haren gave up three runs on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings, and also had a three-run double for the Dodgers, who have won five of their last seven. Dee Gordon smacked a two-run home run in the win. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 37-33, Second place in NL West, 6 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis celebrates as he scores on a three-run double by Dan Haren during the fourth inning of the Dodgers' 6-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)

June 15, 2014

1:00 p.m. Arizona 6, Dodgers 3 Home loss Miguel Montero belted a two-run homer and Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo shot as the Diamondbacks avoided a three-game sweep at Chavez Ravine with a win over the Dodgers. Josh Beckett lasted seven frames and was charged with four runs -- three earned -- on five hits to take the loss, only the club's fourth in 14 meetings against its NL West rival. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 37-34, Second place in NL West, 6 1/2 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers second baseman Dee Gordon lands on his face after making a play and throwing out Arizona's Tony Campana at first base during the Dodgers' 6-3 loss. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)

June 16, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1 Home win Dee Gordon reached base in all five of his plate appearances with a walk, three singles and a triple in leading the Dodgers past the Rockies. Gordon scored twice, Matt Kemp drove in a pair and Hyun-Jin Ryu (8-3) limited a potent Rockies lineup to one run on three hits over six frames to earn the win, LA's third in its last four games. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 38-34, Second place in NL West, 6 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of the team's 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

June 17, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2 Home win Carlos Triunfel replaced shortstop Hanley Ramirez in the seventh inning and proceeded to smack his first career homer as the Dodgers defeated the Rockies. Ramirez, who cracked a two-run shot, left after taking a hard-hit grounder off his right hand. Zack Greinke allowed a run on six hits and two walks while fanning five over six innings for the Dodgers, who have won four of their last five games. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 39-34, Second place in NL West, 5 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers third baseman Miguel Rojas, left, and shortstop Carlos Triunfel celebrate after the team's 4-2 victory over the Rockies.

June 18, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 8, Colorado 0 Home win A throwing error by Hanley Ramirez ruined Clayton Kershaw's bid for a perfect game in the seventh inning, but the Dodgers' ace was still able to complete his first career no-hitter. Kershaw , a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, struck out a career-high 15 and did not walk a batter in the Dodgers' 8-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies. He threw 107 pitches and won his fourth straight start. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 40-34, Second place in NL West, 4 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw celebrates after throwing his first no-hitter in an 8-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies. (Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

June 20, 2014

7:00 p.m. San Diego 6, Dodgers 5 Road loss Will Venable doubled home the tying run in the bottom of the ninth and scored the winning run on Everth Cabrera's sacrifice fly against the Dodgers. Yasiel Puig knocked in two runs with a single in the fifth for the Dodgers before leaving the game with a mild left hip muscle strain. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 40-35, Second place in NL West, 4 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez slides under the tag of San Diego Padres catcher Yasmani Grandal to score a run during the fifth inning of the Dodgers' 6-5 loss. (Lenny Ignelzi / Associated Press)

June 21, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2 Road win Josh Beckett dazzled over seven scoreless innings, carrying the Dodgers to victory over the Padres. Beckett has held opponents without a run in three of his last six starts. Hanley Ramirez had two hits and two RBI and Dee Gordon scored twice and drove in a run. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 41-35, Second place in NL West, 4 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers starter Josh Beckett delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of the team's 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres. (Lenny Ignelzi / Associated Press)

June 22, 2014

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1 Road win Hyun-Jin Ryu and a trio of Dodgers relievers made an early lead stand up in a win over the Padres at Petco Park. Ryu tossed five shutout innings before allowing a run in the sixth. Kenley Jansen threw 13 pitches while striking out the side in the ninth for his 22nd save. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 42-35, Second place in NL West, 4 games behind San Francisco. The Dodgers celebrate their 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres. (Denis Poroy / Getty Images)

June 23, 2014

5:00 p.m. Kansas City 5, Dodgers 3 Road loss Zack Greinke yielded five runs on 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings for the Dodgers in the loss. Adrian Gonzalez belted a leadoff blast against Greg Holland in the ninth to whittle the deficit to 5-3, but the Kansas City closer recorded the final three outs in succession to notch his 22nd save of the year. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 42-36, Second place in NL West, 4 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers starter Zack Greinke reacts after giving up a run-scoring triple in the sixth inning of the team's 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals. (Colin E. Braley / Associated Press)

June 24, 2014

5:00 p.m. Dodgers 2, Kansas City 0 Road win Clayton Kershaw turned in another strong performance as the Dodgers took a win over the Royals in the second of a three-game set. In his first appearance since his 15-strikeout no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies in which the only man that reached base did so on an error, Kershaw struck out eight and walked one while giving up six hits in eight innings for his fifth win in as many starts. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 43-36, Second place in NL West, 3 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's 2-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. (Ed Zurga / Getty Images)

June 25, 2014

5:00 p.m. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 4 Road win A.J. Ellis forced in the go-ahead run after being hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of a 5-4 victory over the Royals. Dee Gordon was 4-for-5 with two runs scored while Matt Kemp hit a solo home run for the Dodgers, who have won seven of their last nine. Dan Haren was pulled in the fifth inning after giving up four runs on five hits. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 44-36, Second place in NL West, 3 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis tosses his bat after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run of the Dodgers' 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals. (Colin E. Braley / Associated Press)

June 26, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 1, St. Louis 0 Home win The Dodgers' Justin Turner singled in the only run of the game in the eighth inning. Juan Uribe, activated off the disabled list before the game, scored the winning run while Miguel Rojas had two hits for the Dodgers, who have won eight of their last 10 games. Josh Beckett pitched seven strong innings, giving up just four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Brian Wilson got the win. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 45-36, Second place in NL West, 2 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers left fielder Matt Kemp makes a catch in front of teammate Andre Ethier during a 1-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

June 27, 2014

7:00 p.m. St. Louis 3, Dodgers 1 Home loss Jhonny Peralta hit the tie-breaking two-run double in the fifth inning, pushing the Cardinals past the Dodgers. Hyun-Jin Ryu fanned seven over seven innings, but gave up nine hits and three runs to lose for only the second time in his last eight starts. Dee Gordon totaled three hits, including an RBI single, for the Dodgers. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 45-37, Second place in NL West, 2 games behind San Francisco. Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis slides into home plate during the second inning of the team's 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. (Jabin Botsford / Los Angeles Times)

June 28, 2014

4:15 p.m. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 1 Home win Zack Greinke pitched seven solid innings to help the Dodgers win. Greinke, who joined Cincinnati's Alfredo Simon and St. Louis' Adam Wainwright as the only pitchers in the National League with double-digit wins, allowed one run on four hits while striking out 10. Dee Gordon went 3-for-5 with an RBI and run scored, Yasiel Puig scored twice and Juan Uribe added two RBIs in the win. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 46-37, Second place in NL West, 1 game behind San Francisco. Dodgers baserunner Dee Gordon rounds third base to score from second on a wild pitch during the second inning of the team's 9-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

June 29, 2014

4:10 p.m. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 0 Home win Clayton Kershaw polished off a brilliant month of June with a 13-strikeout performance. Kershaw scattered five hits with two walks over seven scoreless innings to win his sixth straight decision, all in June. Andre Ethier hit a three-run homer, while Adrian Gonzalez and Yasiel Puig each scored twice. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 47-37, Tied with San Francisco for first in the NL West. Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the Dodgers' 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

June 30, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 1, Cleveland 0 Home win Clint Robinson's first career hit led to his first career RBI in the Dodgers' 1-0 win. Dan Haren and two LA relievers combined for a one-hitter, as the Dodgers staff retired the final 19 Cleveland hitters to end the game. Haren was flawless in seven innings of one-hit ball, with Michael Bourn's two- out single in the third the only base hit on the night for the visitors. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 48-37, First place in the NL West, half a game ahead of the San Francisco Giants. Clint Robinson hits a pinch-hit, run-scoring single in the seventh inning of the Dodgers' 1-0 win over the Cleveland Indians. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

July 1, 2014

7:00 p.m. Cleveland 10, Dodgers 3 Home loss The Indians rebounded big from a 1-0 loss to the Dodgers, one that earned them the dubious distinction as the first team to be one-hit in consecutive shutouts since the 1916 Boston Braves. Adrian Gonzalez belted a two-run homer for the Dodgers, but starter Josh Beckett, who came in with a 14-inning scoreless streak, was knocked around for five runs on six hits over five innings. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 48-38, Second place in NL West, 1/2 game behind San Francisco. Dodgers starter Josh Beckett makes a throwing error to first base during the first inning of the team's 10-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians. (Harry How / Getty Images)

July 2, 2014

12:00 p.m. Cleveland 5, Dodgers 4 Home loss Mike Aviles' two-run single in the eighth inning lifted the Cleveland Indians to a win. Scott Van Slyke hit his seventh home run and Andre Ethier drove in a pair of runs for the Dodgers. L.A. starter Hyun-Jin Ryu was in line for the win after allowing two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts over seven innings before Brian Wilson surrendered the lead. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 48-39, Second place in NL West, 1/2 game behind San Francisco. Dodgers Manager Don Mattingly, right, pulls reliever Brian Wilson from the game during the eighth inning of the team's 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

July 3, 2014

5:00 p.m. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2 Road win Juan Uribe's third hit of the night drove in the game-winning run in the ninth inning. Zack Greinke gave up the tying run in the bottom of the eighth, but Uribe's late RBI single salvaged Greinke's 11th win of the season. Greinke scattered nine hits and two runs -- one earned -- over eight frames. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 49-39, First place in NL West, 1/2 game ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers third baseman Juan Uribe, left, celebrates with teammates Adrian Gonzalez, front right, and Erisbel Arruebarrena after the team's 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

July 4, 2014

5:00 p.m. Dodgers 9, Colorado 0 Road win Clayton Kershaw led the Dodgers to victory with another dominant performance. Just two weeks after he tossed a no-hitter against the same team, Kershaw conceded just two hits across eight solid innings with eight strikeouts to win his seventh straight start. The left-hander also extended his scoreless streak to 36 straight innings. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 50-39, First place in NL West, 1 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the team's 9-0 win over the Colorado Rockies. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

July 5, 2014

1:00 p.m. Colorado 8, Dodgers 7 Road loss Drew Stubbs hit a two-run homer and scored twice to lead the Rockies to victory. Yasiel Puig had two hits, including an RBI double during a five-run seventh inning that trimmed the Dodgers' deficit from six runs to one. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 50-40, First place in NL West, 1/2 game ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers baserunner Dee Gordon steals second base during the eighth inning of the team's 8-7 loss to the Colorado Rockies. (Justin Edmonds / Getty Images)

July 6, 2014

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 8, Colorado 2 Road win Matt Kemp had four hits and drove in two runs in the win for the Dodgers. Juan Uribe added three hits with an RBI and Adrian Gonzalez knocked in three runs for the Dodgers, who won three of four in the series to improve to 14-6 in their last 20 games. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 51-40, First place in NL West, 1/2 game ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig cheers in the dugout after a teammate scores a run during the team's 8-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. (Justin Edmonds / Getty Images)

July 8, 2014

4:00 p.m. Detroit 14, Dodgers 5 Road loss Miguel Cabrera and Torii Hunter had three hits and two RBI, and the Tigers hammered out 20 hits in all to overcome an early 5-0 deficit. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 51-41, First place in NL West, 1/2 game ahead of San Francisco. Torii Hunter greets Alex Avila after Avila scored a run. (Leon Halip / Getty Images)

July 9, 2014

10:00 a.m. Detroit 4, Dodgers 1 Road loss Max Scherzer outdueled Zack Greinke, giving up just one run and four hits over seven innings, helping the Tigers down the Dodgers and complete a two-game series sweep. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two, winning his third straight decision. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 51-42, Tied for first place in NL West with San Francisco. J.D. Martinez claps after scoring in the fourth inning. (Paul Sancya / AP)

July 10, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1 Home win Clayton Kershaw's scoreless streak came to an end at 41 innings, but he still continued to dominate the opposition with his third complete game of the season. Kershaw (11-2) gave up one run and three hits and had 11 strikeouts. He cruised through five innings before giving up a two-out home run to Chase Headley in the sixth, the first run he surrendered since the third inning against Arizona on June 13. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 52-42, First place in NL West, one game ahead of San Francisco. Clayton Kershaw reacts after giving up his first run in 41 innings. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

July 11, 2014

7:00 p.m. San Diego 6, Dodgers 3 Home loss Dan Haren surrendered six hits and four runs across four-plus frames to drop his second consecutive start. Yasiel Puig went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Matt Kemp lined a single to left field in the first inning to score Puig. The Dodgers had runners at second and third and nobody out in the eighth, but couldn't score. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 52-43, Tied for first place in the NL West with San Francisco. Dodgers left fielder Matt Kemp breaks his bat after striking out during a 6-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. (Harry How / Getty Images)

July 12, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0 Home win A.J. Ellis plated the game's lone run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning. Adrian Gonzalez set the tone in the ninth with a leadoff double. Andre Ethier was intentionally walked two batters later, Juan Uribe reached on balls to load the bases and Ellis lined a 1-2 offering to deep right field, plating Gonzalez without a throw. Paul Maholm yielded just two hits over six-plus innings of work. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 53-43, First place in the NL West, one game ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis, center, is congratulated by his teammates after driving in the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning of the team's 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

July 13, 2014

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0 Home win Hyun-Jin Ryu tossed six innings of two- hit, shutout ball for the Dodgers. The outcome became tenuous in the ninth when San Diego put runners on the corners with one out, but Kenley Jansen struck out Jake Goebbert and Seth Smith to close out the victory. The Dodgers scored the game's only run in the sixth when Dee Gordon slapped a single into left field, stole second on a pitchout and scored on Yasiel Puig's base hit to center. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 54-43, First place in the NL West, one game ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers Manager Don Mattingly, left, celebrates with right fielder Yasiel Puig after the team's 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

July 15, 2014

5:00 p.m. American League 5, National League 3 All-Star Game Clayton Kershaw struck out one in one inning of work and Yasiel Puig struck out three times in the National League's loss in the All-Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis. Zack Greinke and Dee Gordon also represented the Dodgers in the game. Angels center fielder Mike Trout was the game's MVP. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig can't make a catch on a run-scoring triple by Mike Trout during the National League's 5-3 loss in All-Star Game. (John G. Mabanglo / EPA)

July 18, 2014

5:15 p.m. St. Louis 3, Dodgers 2 Scheduled game, road Dan Haren allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks over 4 2/3 frames for the Dodgers, who had won three of its last four contests heading into the All-Star break. The Cardinals led 3-0 after six innings before the Dodgers trimmed the deficit to a run following a two-run seventh. Matt Holliday smacked a two-run homer among his two hits and three RBI for the Cardinals. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 54-44, Tied for first place in the NL West with San Francisco. Dodgers third baseman Juan Uribe tosses his bat after flying out during the eighth inning of the team's 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

July 19, 2014

1:00 p.m. St. Louis 4, Dodgers 2 Road loss Hanley Ramirez and Carl Crawford each drove in a run for the Dodgers in the loss. Dee Gordon finished with three hits and a run scored. Zack Greinke gave up all four St. Louis runs on six hits and five walks across 5 2/3 frames. Matt Adams' two-run homer powered a four-run first inning for the Cardinals. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 54-45, Second place in the NL West, one game behind San Francisco. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig reacts after being struck in the left hand with a pitch during the team's 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

July 20, 2014

5:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 3 Road win Adrian Gonzalez hit a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth inning in the Dodgers' win. A.J. Ellis led off the ninth with a double to center against Trevor Rosenthal. Justin Turner and Dee Gordon both struck out before Hanley Ramirez was hit by a pitch. Gonzalez then slapped a base hit to right to plate pinch- runner Miguel Rojas. Kenley Jansen fired a 1-2-3 ninth to garner his 28th save of the season. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 55-45, Tied for first place in the NL West with San Francisco. Dodgers reliever J.P. Howell delivers a pitch during the eighth inning of the team's 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. (Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images)

July 21, 2014

4:00 p.m. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2 Road win Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched seven strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out five to break the Pirates' six-game home winning streak. Justin Turner had two RBI and two runs scored and Adrian Gonzalez went 3 for 3 with two doubles and one RBI for the Dodgers, who improved to 69-29 against the Pirates since 2001. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 56-45, Tied for first place in the NL West with San Francisco. Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu walks in the dugout before the team's 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. (Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

July 22, 2014

4:00 p.m. Pittsburgh 12, Dodgers 7 Road loss Adrian Gonzalez finished 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI and A.J. Ellis supplied a two-run single for Los Angeles, which had its two-game winning streak come to an end. Paul Maholm was tagged with the loss after giving up two runs on two hits in relief of Josh Beckett, who gave up four runs on six hits across 3 2/3 frames in his return from the disabled list. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 56-46, Second place in the NL West, one game behind San Francisco. Dodgers reliever Jamey Wright wipes his head during the sixth inning of the team's 12-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. (Associated Press)

July 23, 2014

4:00 p.m. Pittsburgh 6, Dodgers 1 Road loss Matt Kemp drove in the Dodgers' lone run and Juan Uribe supplied two hits for the Dodgers in the loss. Dan Haren lost his fourth straight start, giving up five runs on four hits and three walks across five frames. Travis Snider homered among his two hits and scored three times while Russell Martin had two hits and an RBI for the Pirates. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 56-47, Second place in the NL West, two games behind San Francisco. Dodgers starter Dan Haren delivers a pitch during the team's 6-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. (Justin K. Aller / Getty Images)

July 25, 2014

7:15 p.m. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 1 Road win Yasiel Puig tripled three times in a historic night at the plate the Dodgers' victory. Puig hit three triples and a double in his first four plate appearances, becoming the first major leaguer to do so in a game since Cincinnati's Herm Winningham in 1990. Puig finished 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. His three triples are the most in franchise history since Jimmy Sheckard's three in 1901. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 57-47, Second place in the NL West, half a game behind San Francisco. Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig hits his second triple during the fifth inning of the team's 8-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. (Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)

July 26, 2014

6:00 p.m. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0 Road win Clayton Kershaw tossed a complete-game two-hitter as the Dodgers jumped back into first place in the NL West. The dynamic southpaw improved to 9-0 in his last 10 starts, matching Kevin Brown's franchise mark of winning nine straight decisions over a 10-game stretch from 2003. Kershaw allowed a walk with seven strikeouts, needing just 113 pitches to get through nine scoreless innings. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 58-47, First place in the NL West, half a game ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw looks on from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's 5-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. (Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)

July 27, 2014

5:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3 Road win Carl Crawford lined an RBI triple to highlight the Dodgers' three-run fifth inning and the Dodgers swept the three-game set. Hanley Ramirez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored for the Dodgers. Hyun-Jin Ryu struck out seven and allowed three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings to notch the win. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 59-47, First place in the NL West, 1 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers outfielder Carl Crawford scores during the fourth inning of the team's 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants. (Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)

July 29, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 4 Home win Matt Kemp hit a pair of two-run homers, including one that capped a three-run seventh inning, Yasiel Puig, went 4-for-5 and was a home run shy of the cycle, and Adrian Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and scored twice. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 60-47, First place in the NL West, 2 games ahead of San Francisco. Matt Kemp watches his second home run of the game. (Jae C. Hong / AP)

July 30, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 2, 10 inn. Home win For the second straight game, Matt Kemp boosted the Dodgers into the victory column. Kemp's base hit scored Justin Turner in the 10th inning for the victory. He also homered in the second inning and scored L.A.'s other run in the eighth on Juan Uribe's infield single. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 61-47, First place in the NL West, 3 games ahead of San Francisco. Matt Kemp is doused with a sports drink after knocking in the winning run. (Paul Buck / EPA)

July 31, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 2, Atlanta 1 Home win Clayton Kershaw went the distance to win his 10th consecutive decision and give the Dodgers a three-game sweep of the Braves. Kershaw came extremely close to notching his third shutout of the season, but allowed a run in the ninth inning when Justin Upton barely beat out an infield hit to score his brother, B.J. Upton. Kershaw, who scattered nine hits and had nine strikeouts without walking a batter, hasn't lost since May 28 against Cincinnati. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 62-47, First place in the NL West, 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Clayton Kershaw reacts after pitching a complete game in a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 1, 2014

7:00 p.m. Chicago Cubs 8, Dodgers 2 Home loss Dodgers starter Dan Haren continued to struggle, surrendering seven runs -- six earned -- on eight hits and two walks over 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander has lost a career-worst five straight starts. The Dodgers had their six-game overall winning streak snapped and their five-game home winning streak halted in the setback. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 62-48, First place in the NL West, 2 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers starter Dan Haren delivers a pitch during the team's 8-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. (Jeff Gross / Getty Images)

Aug. 2, 2014

6:00 p.m. Dodgers 5, Chicago Cubs 2 Home win Hanley Ramirez's three-run homer in the bottom of the 12th pushed the Dodgers to victory over the Cubs. Chicago's Blake Parker got the first two outs of the inning, then allowed a single to Dee Gordon, who stole second to move into scoring position. Justin Turner drew a walk before Ramirez pounced on a hanging curveball and drove it over the wall in left to end it. Jamey Wright tossed two scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 63-48, First place in the NL West, 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers shortstop hits a walk-off, three-run home run in the 12th inning to lift the team to a 5-2 win over the Chicago Cubs. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Aug. 3, 2014

1:00 p.m. Chicago Cubs 7, Dodgers 3 Home loss Chris Coghlan homered, drove in two and scored twice to help the Cubs to a series victory. Josh Beckett (6-6) went four-plus innings for the Dodgers, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks to absorb the loss. "For Josh, it was a little rough," Dodgers Manager Don Mattingly said. "A lot of pitches to get through innings. We just didn't have much energy today." You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 63-49, First place in the NL West, 2 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Chris Coghlan homers off of Josh Beckett in the fourth inning. (Michael Nelson / EPA)

Aug. 4, 2014

7:00 p.m. Angels 5, Dodgers 0 Home loss Zack Greinke was charged with six hits and five runs -- three earned -- over seven innings to lose for the third time in his last four decisions. Yasiel Puig was embarrassed in the eighth inning when Albert Pujols took second on a fly ball. Puig finished the night 0-for-4 at the plate. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 63-50, First place in the NL West, 1 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers starter Zack Greinke reacts after giving up four runs in the first inning of the team's 5-0 loss to the Angels. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 5, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 5, Angels 4 Home win Juan Uribe scored on David Freese's throwing error in the bottom of the ninth inning to boost the Dodgers over the Angels. Clayton Kershaw, who remained unbeaten in his last 12 starts, allowed seven hits and three runs and struck out seven over the first seven frames for the Dodgers. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 64-50, First place in the NL West, 2 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers baserunner Juan Uribe, right, celebrates next to Angels catcher Chris Iannetta after scoring the winning run in a 5-4 victory. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 6, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 2, Angels 1 Road win Dan Haren tossed 7 1/3 one-run innings and Matt Kemp's power spree continued as the Dodgers beat the Angels at Angel Stadium. Haren, who took a perfect game into the sixth inning, allowed just three hits to end the longest losing skid of his career. The former Angel had lost his last five starts. Kemp hit a solo home run, giving him six homers over his last nine games. Andre Ethier had a pair of hits and drove in the other run for the Dodgers. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 65-50, First place in the NL West, 2 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers starer Dan Haren delivers a pitch during the team's 2-1 win over the Angels. (Jabin Botsford / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 7, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 7, Angels 0 Road win Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched seven strong innings and Hanley Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a two-run single for the Dodgers in the win. Ryu surrendered two hits and a walk, and had four strikeouts to win his fourth straight decision over a five-start span. Adrian Gonzalez had a two-run single for the Dodgers, who won the Freeway Series for the first time since 2006. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 66-50, First place in the NL West, 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu delivers a pitch during the second inning of the team's 7-0 win over the Angels in the Freeway Series finale. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 8, 2014

5:00 p.m. Milwaukee 9, Dodgers 3 Road loss Adrian Gonzalez had three hits, including a a solo homer, and knocked in two runs for the Dodgers, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Roberto Hernandez went six innings in his Dodgers debut, striking out five, walked none and gave up two runs on three hits. Back-to-back errors by shortstop Justin Turner with two outs allowed the Brewers to take the lead. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 66-51, First place in the NL West, 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Milwaukee baserunner Carlos Gomez, right, is chased by Dodgers third baseman Juan Uribe after being caught in a rundown during the seventh inning of the Dodgers' 9-3 loss. (Darren Hauck / Associated Press)

Aug. 9, 2014

4:00 p.m. Milwaukee 4, Dodgers 1 Road loss Zack Greinke lost his second straight start for the Dodgers after surrendering all four runs on eight hits over six innings. Greinke has lost four of his last five decisions. Khris Davis and Carlos Gomez homered for the Brewers, while Jonathan Lucroy went 3-for-4 with a run. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 66-52, First place in the NL West, 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez hits a home run in the Dodgers' 4-1 loss to the Brewers. (Tom Lynn / Getty Images)

Aug. 10, 2014

11:00 a.m. Dodgers 5, Milwaukee 1 Road win Clayton Kershaw allowed one run over eight innings to lead the Dodgers to victory. Kershaw improved to 11-0 during a stretch in which the Dodgers have won 13 straight when he has taken the hill. The left-hander, who reached base three times and contributed an RBI, followed up a no-decision in his last start by limiting Milwaukee to six hits while striking out six in the win. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 67-52, First place in the NL West, 4 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis, left, and closer Kenley Jansen celebrate the team's 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. (Mike McGinnis / Getty Images)

Aug. 11, 2014

4:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Atlanta 2 Road win Kevin Correia enjoyed a successful return to the National League with six innings of one-run ball in the Dodgers' win. Carl Crawford went 3-for-4 with two RBI to highlight an 11-hit attack for LA, which has won five of its last seven games. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 68-52, First place in the NL West, 5 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers starter Kevin Correia delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of the team's 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

Aug. 12, 2014

4:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 2 Road win Dan Haren reached double-digit wins for the 10th straight season in a victory over the Braves. Haren limited the slumping Braves to two runs on six hits over six frames as the Dodgers eked out a third consecutive victory. Darwin Barney, Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp each drove in a run in helping send Atlanta to its 11th loss in 13 games. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 69-52, First place in the NL West, 6 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers second baseman Darwin Barney makes a play during the second inning of the team's 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. (Mike Zarrilli / Getty Images)

Aug. 13, 2014

4:00 p.m. Atlanta 3, Dodgers 2 Road loss The Dodgers loaded the bases in their final at-bat before Atlanta pitcher Craig Kimbrel induced a tailor-made double-play ball off the bat of Matt Kemp to escape with a win. Hyun-Jin Ryu surrendered three runs on six hits before leaving with a right gluteus muscle strain with two outs in the sixth inning. Carl Crawford went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Dodgers, who had won three in a row. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 69-53, First place in the NL West, 5 games ahead of San Francisco. Yasiel Puig reacts as he strikes out during the ninth inning of the Dodgers' 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. (Mike Zarrilli / Getty Images)

Aug. 14, 2014

10:00 a.m. Dodgers 6, Atlanta 4 Road win Dee Gordon had three hits and scored four runs to lead the Dodgers to victory. Adrian Gonzalez added three hits and drove in three runs for the Dodgers. Drew Butera added a two-run homer and Yasiel Puig had three hits and an RBI for the Dodgers, the first National League team to 70 wins this season. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 70-53, First place in the NL West, 5 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers teammates Dee Gordon, left, and Yasiel Puig run the bases during ninth inning of the team's 6-4 win over the Atlanta Braves. (Scott Cunningham / Getty Images)

Aug. 15, 2014

7:00 p.m. Milwaukee 6, Dodgers 3 Home loss Zack Greinke was charged with two hits in five scoreless frames for the Dodgers. Greinke left after throwing 99 pitches, just 55 for strikes in the opener of this three-game series. Yasiel Puig went 3-for-4 with two RBI for the Dodgers. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 70-54, First place in the NL West, 5 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers starter Zack Greinke delivers a pitch during the team's 6-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 16, 2014

6:00 p.m. Milwaukee 3, Dodgers 2 Home loss Milwaukee's Yovani Gallardo outdueled the recently unbeatable Clayton Kershaw in the Dodgers' loss. Kershaw continued his brilliance on the mound but took a loss for the first time since May 28, a span of 14 starts. The southpaw was victimized by a pair of homers as he allowed three runs on five hits and struck out 11 in his sixth complete game of the season. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 70-55, First place in the NL West, 4 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the Dodgers' 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Aug. 17, 2014

1:00 p.m. Milwaukee 7, Dodgers 2 Home loss Milwaukee did most of its damage against Dodgers starter Dan Haren, who was lifted after just three innings. Haren was charged with six runs -- three earned -- on five hits and three walks. RBI doubles by Scott Van Slyke and Darwin Barney in the bottom of the eighth inning broke up the shutout, but it was too little, too late for the NL West leaders. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 70-56, First place in the NL West, 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers starter Dan Haren, left, talks with catcher Drew Butera during the third inning of the team's 7-2 loss. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Aug. 19, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 8, San Diego 6 Home win Carl Crawford smacked a two-run homer among his three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Dodgers in the win. Justin Turner posted two hits, two RBI and two runs scored, while Kevin Correia allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 71-56, First place in the NL West, 4 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers right fielder Matt Kemp, center, scores past San Diego Padres catcher Rene Rivera as umpire Chad Fairchild, left, looks on during the Dodgers' 8-6 win. (Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

Aug. 20, 2014

7:00 p.m. San Diego 4, Dodgers 1 Home loss Eric Stults pitched five solid innings against his former club as the Padres held off the Dodgers. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 71-57, First place in the NL West, 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Eric Stults pitched well against his former team. (Mark J. Terrill / Assoicated Press)

Aug. 21, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1 Home win Justin Turner's two-run homer in the eighth lifted the Dodgers to the win as Clayton Kershaw improved to 15-3. "That was one of the biggest hits of my career," Turner said. Kershaw went eight innings, allowing one run, three hits and two walks while striking out 10. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 72-57, First place in the NL West, 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Justin Turner is exultant after his two-run homer. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 22, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, New York Mets 2 Home win Dan Haren tossed seven strong innings and drove in a run for the Dodgers in the win. Haren surrendered just one run on three hits with six strikeouts for the win. Dee Gordon tripled among his three hits and drove in a run and Matt Kemp hit a two-run double for the Dodgers. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 73-57, First place in the NL West, 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers teammates Yasiel Puig, left, and Adrian Gonzalez celebrate after scoring on a Matt Kemp (not pictured) double in the seventh inning. (Harry How / Getty Images)

Aug. 23, 2014

6:00 p.m. Dodgers 7, New York Mets 4 Home win Adrian Gonzalez hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs to lead the Dodgers to victory. Scott Van Slyke and Erisbel Arruebarrena each brought in a run for Los Angeles, which won its third straight game. Zack Greinke earned the win after giving up four runs -- three earned -- on nine hits with four strikeouts over seven innings. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 74-57, First place in the NL West, 4 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez hits a three-run home run off New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom during the fifth inning of the Dodgers' 7-4 win. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Aug. 24, 2014

1:00 p.m. New York Mets 11, Dodgers 3 Home loss Lucas Duda homered twice to lead the New York Mets to victory over the Dodgers. Adrian Gonzalez went 3 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored and Dee Gordon drove in a run with a triple. Kevin Correia gave up seven runs -- five earned -- on seven hits over three frames. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 74-58, First place in the NL West, 4 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers left fielder Andre Ethier makes a diving catch during the third inning of the team's 11-3 loss. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Aug. 26, 2014

6:30 p.m. Dodgers 9, Arizona 5 Road win Matt Kemp hit a two-run homer and the Dodgers pulled away from the Diamondbacks with a six-run fourth inning. Justin Turner had two hits and two RBIs while Dee Gordon went 3-for-5 with an RBI. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 75-58, First place in the NL West, 5 games ahead of San Francisco. Matt Kemp connects for a two-run homer. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Aug. 27, 2014

6:30 p.m. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1 Road win Clayton Kershaw pitched eight strong innings to become the first 16-game winner in the majors, Scott Van Slyke belted a solo homer and Matt Kemp stroked a two-run double for the Dodgers. Kershaw (16-3) struck out 10, gave up six hits and an unearned run as his ERA dropped to a major league-best 1.73. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 76-58, First place in the NL West, 5 games ahead of San Francisco. Scott Van Slyke is greeted by teammate Justin Turner after his home run. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Aug. 29, 2014

7:00 p.m. San Diego 3, Dodgers 2 Road loss San Diego's Yasmani Grandal hit a run-scoring single in the 12th inning in the Dodgers' loss. Hanley Ramirez went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and two RBIs for the Dodgers. Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision as Dan Haren tossed six innings for Los Angeles and allowed two runs -- one earned -- on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 76-59, First place in the NL West, 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hits a single during the third inning of the team's 3-2 loss in 12 innings to the San Diego Padres. (Denis Poroy / Getty Images)

Aug. 30, 2014

5:30 p.m. San Diego 2, Dodgers 1 Road loss Alexi Amarista's RBI single in the 10th inning helped lift the Padres over the Dodgers. The Dodgers lost for the third time in their last five games. Zack Greinke threw eight strong inning for the Dodgers, striking out eight in another good performance against a division foe. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 76-60, First place in the NL West, 2 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers starter Zack Greinke delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. (Denis Poroy / Getty Images)

Aug. 31, 2014

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 7, San Diego 1 Road win Hyun-Jin Ryu came back to pitch seven strong innings, Adrian Gonzalez had four hits for the first time this season and the Dodgers rolled to victory. The Dodgers banged out 12 hits to avoid being swept by the Padres in San Diego for the first time in almost four years. The Dodgers scored five runs in the last two innings to end San Diego's four-game winning streak. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 77-60, First place in the NL West, 2 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers outfielders (from left to right) Yasiel Puig, Carl Crawford and Matt Kemp celebrate the team's 7-1 win over the San Diego Padres. (Lenny Ignelzi / Associated Press)

Sept. 1, 2014

5:00 p.m. Washington 6, Dodgers 4 Home loss Dodgers starter Roberto Hernandez, who gave up just one unearned run against the Nationals in his previous two starts this season while with Philadelphia, surrendered five runs on five hits -- four home runs -- over 4 1/3 innings in the loss. Matt Kemp homered among his two hits and drove in two for the Dodgers. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 77-61, First place in the NL West, 2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez throws out a runner at first base during the seventh inning of the team's 6-4 loss to the Washington Nationals. (Gus Ruelas / Associated Press)

Sept. 2, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, Washington 1 Home win Clayton Kershaw twirled yet another gem in the Dodgers' win. Kershaw limited a Nationals club that hit 14 home runs over its previous four games to one run and three hits over eight innings. Juan Uribe belted a two-run homer in the victory. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 78-61, First place in the NL West, 2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Sept. 3, 2014

12:00 p.m. Washington 8, Dodgers 5 (14 inns.) Home loss Adam LaRoche beat out a double-play grounder to allow the go-ahead run to score in the top of the 14th inning of the Nationals' win over the Dodgers. The Dodgers tied the game in the bottom of the ninth after LaRoche and Denard Span rallied the Nationals in the top of the ninth. Carlos Frias held Washington to three hits over six scoreless innings in his first big league start. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 78-62, First place in the NL West, 2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers outfielder Carl Crawford hits a two-run home run in the 12th inning of an 8-5 loss in 14 innings to the Washington Nationals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Sept. 5, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 2, Arizona 1 Home win Matt Kemp smacked a solo homer among his two hits and the Dodgers edged the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hanley Ramirez was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Dodgers. Dan Haren struck out six and allowed a run on four hits and a walk over six innings to notch the win. Kenley Jansen tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 40th save of the year. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 79-62, First place in the NL West, 2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp hits a solo home run in the third inning of a 2-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Sept. 6, 2014

6:00 p.m. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2 Home win Dee Gordon's RBI single highlighted a three-run eighth inning in the Dodgers' win. Brian Wilson grabbed the win for pitching a scoreless eighth and Kenley Jansen converted his 41st save in the ninth. Hyun-Jin Ryu hurled 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball, allowing seven hits and striking out nine in the no-decision. Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez breaks his bat on a fly ball during the sixth inning of a 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

Sept. 7, 2014

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 7, Arizona 2 Home win Adrian Gonzalez clubbed a pair of three-run homers to spark the Dodgers to a three-game sweep. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 81-62, First place in the NL West, 3 games ahead of San Francisco. Adrian Gonzalez hits his second three-run homer of the game. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

Sept. 8, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 9, San Diego 4 Home win Carl Crawford and Juan Uribe homered to help Clayton Kershaw to another victory. Kershaw (18-3) gave up three runs -- one earned -- and three hits over eight innings in becoming the majors' first 18-game winner. He improved to 10-1 against teams in the National League West this season. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 82-62, First place in the NL West, 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Clayton Kershaw is show on the DiamondVision screen. (Harry How / Getty Images)

Sept. 9, 2014

7:00 p.m. San Diego 6, Dodgers 3 Home loss Roberto Hernandez pitched three innings and surrendered five hits and five runs, though only two were earned, in the loss. Adrian Gonzalez smacked a two-run homer in the sixth. Hanley Ramirez went 0 for 3 and committed two errors in San Diego's three-run second inning. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 82-63, First place in the NL West, 2 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers starter Roberto Hernandez reacts after a San Diego Padres run in the third inning of the Dodgers' 6-3 loss. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

Sept. 10, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0 Home win Dan Haren's seven scoreless innings and Carl Crawford's four hits paved the way for the Dodgers in victory over Padres. Haren yielded just four hits and a walk while striking out five. Crawford doubled three times and knocked in a pair of runs. Juan Uribe and Justin Turner each collected two hits, with Uribe contributing an RBI single. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 83-63, First place in the NL West, 2 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers left fielder Carl Crawford hits a run-scoring double during the eighth inning of a 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Sept. 12, 2014

7:15 p.m. San Francisco 9, Dodgers 0 Road loss Hyun-Jin Ryu got the start for the Dodgers and lasted just one inning. The left-hander gave up four runs on five hits before leaving with left shoulder irritation. The Giants jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first and never looked back. The Dodgers left the bases loaded in the fifth when Adrian Gonzalez flied out. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 83-64, First place in the NL West, 1 game ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers outfielder Scott Van Slyke tosses his bat after striking out in the third inning of a 9-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants. (Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)

Sept. 13, 2014

6:00 p.m. Dodgers 17, San Francisco 0 Road win Zack Greinke, Scott Van Slyke and Juan Uribe homered as the Dodgers routed the Giants. Greinke gave up just four hits and struck out five over six innings. Hanley Ramirez went 4 for 5 with two RBI and a run scored for the Dodgers. Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp each had three hits. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 84-64, First place in the NL West, 2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis hits a run-scoring single in the first inning of a 17-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. (Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)

Sept. 14, 2014

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 2 Road win Clayton Kershaw struck out nine over eight strong innings to pick up his major league-leading 19th win. Kershaw won his fifth straight start after giving up two runs on seven hits for the Dodgers. Matt Kemp hit a two-run homer in the victory. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 85-64, First place in the NL West, 3 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the first inning of a 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. (Stephen Lam / Getty Images)

Sept. 15, 2014

5:30 p.m. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3 Road win Adrian Gonzalez drove in three runs and the Dodgers used an eight-run sixth inning to defeat the Rockies. Matt Kemp hit a two-run homer, Justin Turner drove in two runs with a double and Juan Uribe finished 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Dodgers, who have won eight of their last nine games against the Rockies. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 86-64, First place in the NL West, 4 games ahead of San Francisco. Justin Turner hits a two-run double. (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

Sept. 16, 2014

5:30 p.m. Colorado 10, Dodgers 4 Road loss Justin Turner went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Dodgers, who went 3 for 14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 in the loss. Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer. Dodgers starter Dan Haren gave up five runs on four hits with five strikeouts over five innings. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 86-65, First place in the NL West, 3 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers Manager Don Mattingly, right, reacts during an argument with home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn in the sixth inning of a 10-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies. (Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

Sept. 17, 2014

12:00 p.m. Colorado 16, Dodgers 2 Road loss The Rockies scored eight runs on 11 hits in the first inning in a dominating win over the Dodgers. Starting in place of a sidelined Hyun-Jin Ryu, Carlos Frias made unwanted history by becoming the first pitcher in baseball's modern era to give up 10 hits without recording three outs. He lasted only two-thirds of an inning and was charged with eight runs. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 86-66, First place in the NL West, 2 games ahead of San Francisco. Dodgers starter Carlos Frias delivers a pitch during the first inning of a 16-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies. (Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

Sept. 18, 2014

5:00 p.m. Dodgers 8, Chicago Cubs 4 Road win Yasiel Puig finished 3-for-5 with an RBI and run scored as the Dodgers used a late rally to overcome Chicago. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 87-66, First place in the NL West, 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Yasiel Puig. (Charles Rex Arbogast / AP)

Sept. 19, 2014

11:15 a.m. Dodgers 14, Chicago Cubs 5 Road win Clayton Kershaw's 20th win was his easiest of the season, but he was far away from having his best stuff. Matt Kemp smacked a three-run homer in a six-run Los Angeles first inning and Clayton Kershaw labored through five frames but got the win to become the majors' first 20-game winner. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 88-66, First place in the NL West, 4 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Clayton Kershaw improved to 20-3 with the victory. (Susan Tripp Pollard / MCT)

Sept. 20, 2014

1:00 p.m. Chicago Cubs 8, Dodgers 7 Road loss Chris Coghlan smacked a pair of homers, including a go-ahead, two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning off of Brian Wilson. The Cubs trailed 7-2 heading in the home seventh before plating four in that frame and two more in the eighth to surge ahead. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 88-67, First place in the NL West, 4 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Chris Coghlan hit two home runs against the Dodgers in the Cubs' victory. (Tannen Maury / EPA)

Sept. 21, 2014

11:15 a.m. Dodgers 8, Chicago Cubs 5 Road win Short on starting pitching, the Dodgers turned to their bullpen for the win. Matt Kemp homered and drove in four runs and Yasiel Puig scored four runs. Jamey Wright was lifted after allowing a run on three hits and two walks in two innings. Carlos Frias pitched the next three innings and gave up three runs, and Chris Perez (1-3) struck out two in 1 1/3 innings of relief to pick up his first win of the season. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 89-67, First place in the NL West, 4 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Matt Kemp points to the sky after hitting a two-run homer against the Cubs. (Nam Y. Huh)

Sept. 22, 2014

7:00 p.m. San Francisco 5, Dodgers 2 (13 inn.) Home loss Pinch-hitter Andrew Susac's RBI single in the top of the 13th inning highlighted a three-run frame that kept the Dodgers' magic number for winning the NL West at 3. Brandon Belt singled with one out against Kevin Correia (2-4) and Brandon Crawford was walked intentionally following Juan Perez's groundout to put two on. Susac hit for Santiago Casilla (3-3) and ripped a single to left, easily scoring Belt. Gregor Blanco followed with a two-run double to right. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 89-68, First place in the NL West, 3 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. The Giants celebrate their victory over the Dodgers. (Jae C. Hong / AP)

Sept. 23, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 2 Home win Justin Turner homered twice off Madison Bumgarner and the Dodgers reduced their magic number to win the West to one. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 90-68, First place in the NL West, 4 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Justin Turner reacts after hitting his second home run. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

Sept. 24, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1 Home win Clayton Kershaw did it all in helping the Dodgers clinch the NL West. The probable Cy Young Award and MVP winner tossed eight innings, drove in a run with his first career triple and gave up only one run and eight hits and struck out 11, earning his MLB-best 21st win. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 91-68, First place in the NL West, 5 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco. Clayton Kershaw celebrates after the Dodgers win the West. (Paul Buck / EPA)

Sept. 26, 2014

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 7, Colorado 4 Home win Justin Turner and Juan Uribe each delivered two-run singles during a huge sixth inning that vaulted the Dodgers to the win. Colorado Rockies. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 92-68, First place in the NL West, 6 games ahead of San Francisco. Scott Van Slyke scores on a single by Justin Turner. (Jeff Gross /Getty Images)

Sept. 27, 2014

6:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Colorado 5 (12 inn.) Home win Scott Van Slyke stole third base and then scored on a Franklin Morales wild pitch in the 12th inning for the win. Van Slyke singled to right field with one out and Tim Federowicz was hit by a pitch. Van Slyke then swiped third and Morales' (6-9) errant pitch ended the 4-hour, 6-minute contest. You can see the game box score by clicking the "read more" link below.

Dodgers record: 93-68, First place in the NL West, 6 games ahead of San Francisco. Scott Van Slyke scores the game-winning run. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)