2015 Dodgers, game-by-game

April 6, 2015

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3 Home win Jimmy Rollins hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Dodgers to a season-opening victory in front of a sellout crowd. Rollins' heroics overshadowed a mediocre start from reigning NL MVP and Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw. The lefty struck out nine in six innings, but was reached for three runs on six hits and a pair of walks. Joel Peralta (1-0) picked up the win after tossing a scoreless eighth. Dodgers shortstop Jimmy Rollins hits a three-run home run off San Diego Padres reliever Shawn Kelley during the eighth inning of the Dodgers' opening day win. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

April 7, 2015

7:00 p.m. San Diego 7, Dodgers 3 Home loss Will Myers drove in the winning run in the ninth inning to lead the Padres to victory. Derek Norris had a pair of hits, scored twice and drove in two runs while Yonder Alonso was 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored for the Padres. Joaquin Benoit (1-0) picked up the win for pitching the eighth. Adrian Gonzalez repeated his Opening Day performance with another single, double and home run for the Dodgers. Dodgers left fielder Carl Crawford can't make a sliding catch on a run-scoring triple by Padres left fielder Justin Upton during the first inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

April 8, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 7, San Diego 4 Home win Adrian Gonzalez hit three solo home runs, giving him five on the season, and added an RBI single in a win over the Padres in the rubber match of a three-game series. His three solo shots -- all off Padres starter Andrew Cashner (0-1) -- made him the first player in MLB history with five home runs in the first three games of a season. The Dodgers slugger, who spent five seasons in San Diego, finished the game 4- for-4. He has 10 hits in 13 at-bats on the season to go along with seven runs and seven RBI. Brandon McCarthy (1-0) picked up his first win. Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of a 7-4 win over the Padres. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

April 10, 2015

6:30 p.m. Arizona 4, Dodgers 3 (10 inns.) Road loss Ender Inciarte drove in Cliff Pennington with a walk-off single in a 10-inning battle at Chase Field. Yasmani Grandal homered for the Dodgers, while Jimmy Rollins went 1-for-5 with two RBI. J.P. Howell (0-1) was tagged with the loss after he recorded just one out on four batters in extra innings. Oliver Perez (1-0) recorded the win after holding the Dodgers scoreless in the 10th inning. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig reacts after striking out during the fifth inning of a 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. (Matt York / Associated Press)

April 11, 2015

5:00 p.m. Arizona 6, Dodgers 0 Road loss Archie Bradley fired six shutout innings in his MLB debut, Paul Goldschmidt smacked a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks in a win over the Dodgers. Bradley (1-0) allowed a hit and walked four while striking out six for the Diamondbacks, and A.J. Pollock went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Clayton Kershaw (0-1) surrendered six runs -- five earned -- on 10 hits and three walks over 6 1/3 frames for the Dodgers, who have dropped three of their last four games. "I made a lot of mistakes," Kershaw said. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw sits in the dugout during the fourth inning of a 6-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Matt York / Associated Press)

April 12, 2015

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4 Road win Alex Guerrero was a triple shy of the cycle in his first MLB start as the Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks. Guerrero went 3-for-5 with his first career home run and drove in four runs. Joc Pederson went 3-for-4 and also hit his first MLB homer. Zack Greinke (1-0) was brilliant, pitching seven scoreless innings and striking out seven. Dodgers third baseman Alex Guerrero, right, is congratulated by teammate Yasmani Grandal after hitting a two-run home run against the Diamondbacks. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

April 13, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Seattle 5 (10 inns.) Home win Alex Guerrero's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th drove in Andre Ethier to give the Dodgers the win. Yimi Garcia (1-0) picked up the win for pitching a scoreless 10th inning. Guerrero and Joc Pederson each knocked in two runs, and Yasiel Puig homered. Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy became the first pitcher in major league history to give up four home runs, walk none and strike out 10. Dodgers third baseman Alex Guerrero celebrates his walk-off single in the 10th inning against the Seattle Mariners. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

April 14, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Seattle 5 Home win Howie Kendrick's two-run single capped a ninth-inning rally to give the win to the Dodgers. Justin Turner singled to lead off the ninth against Fernando Rodney (1-1), then Jimmy Rollins served an 0-2 fastball into center that put runners at the corners. Adrian Gonzalez then walked and Kendrick sent a looping single into right for the game-winner. Alex Guerrero and Andre Ethier homered, and Gonzalez added an RBI for the Dodgers. Yimi Garcia (2-0) picked up his second win in as many days. Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick celebrates with his teammates after hitting a walk-off, two-run single in the ninth inning to seal the victory over the Mariners. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

April 15, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 5, Seattle 2 Home win Adrian Gonzalez kept up his strong start with two hits and an RBI to lead the Dodgers to victory on Jackie Robinson Day. Brett Anderson (1-0) went out and pitched five-plus innings to earn the win. The southpaw allowed six hits and two runs -- one earned -- with three strikeouts. Scott Van Slyke had a pair of RBIs, Andre Ethier scored twice and Joc Pederson reached base four times and added an RBI for the Dodgers, who swept the Mariners. Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez singles during the seventh inning of a win over the Mariners. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

April 17, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3 Home win Howie Kendrick smacked a two-run homer among his two hits and three RBIs to lead the Dodgers to victory. Adrian Gonzalez tallied three hits, three runs scored and a pair of RBIs for the Dodgers, who have won five straight games. Clayton Kershaw (1-1) picked up his first win of the season, striking out 12 and surrendering three runs -- one earned -- on six hits and a walk over six innings. Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick hits a run-scoring double during the fifth inning against the Rockies. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

April 18, 2015

6:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Colorado 3 Home win Adrian Gonzalez drove in three runs to lead the Dodgers to another win. Yasiel Puig, Howie Kendrick and Yasmani Grandal each knocked in a run, while Jimmy Rollins reached base three times and scored twice in the win. Zack Greinke (2-0) surrendered three runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings for the Dodgers, who have won six straight. Dodgers starter Zack Greinke delivers a pitch during the first inning of a 6-3 win over the Rockies at Dodger Stadium. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

April 19, 2015

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 7, Colorado 0 Home win Howie Kendrick, Scott Van Slyke and Joc Pederson all hit sixth-inning home runs to complete a series sweep for the Dodgers. The Dodgers, who entered the game leading the league in extra-base hits with 46, pounded out 10 more with three homers and seven doubles. Van Slyke was 3 for 4 with two doubles, his home run and three runs batted in, and Justin Turner collected three doubles among his four hits. Brandon McCarthy (2-0) was effective in six scoreless innings for Los Angeles, scattering three hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Rockies starter Eddie Butler (1-1) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk in five innings with four strikeouts. Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick hits a solo home run in the sixth inning of a 7-0 victory over the Rockies. (Harry How / Getty Images)

April 21, 2015

7:15 p.m. San Francisco 6, Dodgers 2 Road loss Tim Lincecum (1-1) tossed six innings of one-run ball and the San Francisco Giants ended the Dodgers' seven-game win streak. Brett Anderson (1-1) was responsible for all four runs on nine hits and he was pulled after four innings. Juan Nicasio and Adam Liberatore each tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings, but Pedro Baez served up Maxwell's two-run shot in the eighth that gave the Giants a five-run advantage. Alex Guerrero's pinch-hit double in the fifth inning plated Juan Uribe for the Dodgers' first run. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig reacts after popping up the ball during a loss to the Giants. (Tim Schnupp / Tribune News Service)

April 22, 2015

7:15 p.m. San Francisco 3, Dodgers 2 Road loss Joe Panik's sacrifice fly in the ninth sent the Dodgers to a second straight loss to the Giants. Panik, pinch hitting for Joaquin Arias, lifted a fly ball out to right center that scored Gregor Blanco, who was running for Posey. Chris Hatcher (0-2) suffered the loss for the Dodgers. Santiago Casilla (1-0) grabbed the win after pitching a scoreless ninth. The game marked the first time in baseball history that the reigning MVP, Clayton Kershaw, toed the rubber against the World Series MVP, Madison Bumgarner. Kershaw scattered three hits and allowed two runs with nine strikeouts over six innings. San Francisco Giants pinch runner Gregor Blanco, left, scores the winning run behind Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal in the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)

April 23, 2015

12:45 p.m. San Francisco 3, Dodgers 2 (10 inns.) Road loss Justin Maxwell's run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th lifted the Giants to a series sweep of the Dodgers. Maxwell hit a line drive down the left-field line to plate the winning run off Juan Nicasio (0-1). Santiago Casilla (2-0) got the win after stranding the bases loaded in the top of the 10th. Alex Guerrero and Adrian Gonzalez hit solo homers for the Dodgers, who have lost three straight after a seven-game winning streak. Mike Bolsinger made his Dodgers debut, allowing one run on five hits while striking out five and walking two. Dodgers third baseman Alex Guerrero hits a solo home run during the second inning of a 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. (Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)

April 24, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 3, San Diego 0 Road win Zack Greinke threw seven flawless innings as the Dodgers snapped a three-game losing streak. The Padres were averaging an NL-best 5.0 runs per game coming in, but Greinke (3-0) silenced them to the tune of four singles and three walks. He struck out seven and improved to 5-0 in his career against San Diego. Carl Crawford hit a solo homer, and Juan Uribe knocked in his first run of the year for the Dodgers. Andrew Cashner (1-3) took another tough loss having given up two runs on six hits over seven innings. Dodgers left fielder Carl Crawford, left, is congratulated by teammates Jimmy Rollins, center, and A.J. Ellis after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a 3-0 victory over the San Diego Padres. (Lenny Ignelzi / Associated Press)

April 25, 2015

5:30 p.m. Dodgers 11, San Diego 8 Road win Andre Ethier had three RBIs on three hits, including one of four home runs hit by the Dodgers in the win. Adrian Gonzalez hit a three-run homer and Ethier, Howie Kendrick and Juan Uribe each had two-run shots. Justin Upton had two homers and drove in five runs and Wil Myers also homered for the Padres. Dodgers right-hander Brandon McCarthy (3-0) left with an apparent arm injury after giving up a second homer of the game. Padres righty Ian Kennedy (0-1) came off the disabled list and was pounded for eight runs on eight hits. Dodgers right fielder Andre Ethier, right, is congratulated by teammate Jimmy Rollins after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of an 11-8 win over the San Diego Padres. (Lenny Ignelzi / Associated Press)

April 26, 2015

1:00 p.m. San Diego 3, Dodgers 1 Road loss Brandon Morrow tossed seven strong innings, while Alexi Amarista homered as San Diego beat the Dodgers in the series finale. Alex Guerrero picked up two hits including a home run for the Dodgers, who have lost four of their last six. Scott Baker (0-1) gave up three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Dodgers starter Scott Baker delivers a pitch during the first inning of a 3-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

April 27, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 3 Home win Joc Pederson had a homer and two RBIs to spearhead the Dodgers' first win over the defending World Series champions this season. Justin Turner had a pinch-hit, three-run homer for the Dodgers, who extended their home winning streak to eight games. Brett Anderson looked good for the first four innings but couldn't finish the fifth. He was tagged for three runs on five hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. Tim Lincecum (1-2) lasted only four innings for the Giants after throwing 76 pitches. Carlos Frias (1-0) earned the win. Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson hits a run-scoring double during the third inning of a win over the San Francisco Giants. (Victor Decolongon / Getty Images)

April 28, 2015

7:00 p.m. San Francisco 2, Dodgers 1 Home loss Madison Bumgarner outdueled Clayton Kershaw in a showdown between two of baseball's best arms. Bumgarner struck out nine over eight innings, and the Giants ended the Dodgers' eight-game home winning streak. Bumgarner (2-1) allowed a run on five hits with one walk. Batterymate Buster Posey homered and hit an RBI single to support Bumgarner's gem. Kershaw (1-2) gave up two runs on seven hits and struck out eight with no walks over his seven innings. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the first inning of a 2-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

April 29, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 3 Home win The Dodgers hit four home runs off Giants starter Ryan Vogelsong, including three in the first inning, in the win. After wobbly start to his outing, Dodgers right-hander Zack Greinke (4-0) settled down to pitch six innings. He gave three runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts, improving to 6-0 in eight career starts against the Giants. Joc Pederson, Adrian Gonzalez, Andre Ethier and Jimmy Rollins all homered off Vogelsong (0-2), who allowed only one other hit in his three innings of work. Dodgers right fielder Andre Ethier hits a two-run home run in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey during the first inning of a 7-3 victory. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

May 1, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 8, Arizona 0 Home win Joc Pederson smacked a grand slam to highlight a five-run second inning as Dodgers powered past the Diamondbacks. Andre Ethier and Justin Turner launched solo shots for the Dodgers, who have won five of their last seven games. Carlos Frias (2-0) scattered four hits and walked one over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Rubby De La Rosa (2-2) surrendered five runs on three hits and three walks over five frames for Arizona. The Dodgers plated five runs in the second inning. Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson makes a running catch during the ninth inning of an 8-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Danny Moloshok / Associated Press)

May 2, 2015

6:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4 Home win Joc Pederson tied the game with a solo homer in the seventh inning, and Howie Kendrick's run-scoring single gave the Dodgers the lead later in the frame as they went on beat the Diamondbacks. Jimmy Rollins singled in Yasmani Grandal with an insurance run in the eighth inning. Grandal had three hits for the Dodgers, who won their third in a row. Justin Turner homered and scored three times. Juan Nicasio (1-1) pitched three scoreless frames and Chris Hatcher got his second save. Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick hits a run-scoring single during the seventh inning of a 6-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Danny Moloshok / Associated Press)

May 3, 2015

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 1, Arizona 0 (13 inns.) Home win Yasmani Grandal clubbed a leadoff home run in the 13th inning to give the Dodgers a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks. With Evan Marshall (0-2) on the mound, Grandal crushed a 1-1 fastball over the wall in center field for the win. In the top of the 13th, the Diamondbacks had runners at first and third. A pitch from J.P. Howell (1-1) got away from Grandal. Jordan Pacheco came home, but Grandal was able to recover and toss the ball to Howell, who brought his glove behind the back to tag out Pacheco. The Dodgers have won four straight. Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal hits a walk-off home run in the 13th inning off Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Evan Marshall. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

May 4, 2015

4:15 p.m. Milwaukee 4, Dodgers 3 Road loss The Brewers were blanked by Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw until the sixth inning, when Hector Gomez and pinch-hitter Gerardo Parra hit consecutive triples in to ignite a comeback victory over the Dodgers. Chris Hatcher (0-3) replaced the two-time reigning NL Cy Young winner and immediately relinquished the lead, serving up an RBI double to Carlos Gomez. He advanced to third on a ground out and scored to make it 4-3 when Ryan Braun beat out a slow dribbler to third base for an infield single. Rookie Joc Pederson hit his seventh home run of the season. Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson, left, celebrates with shortstop Jimmy Rollins after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers. (Mike McGinnis / Getty Images)

May 5, 2015

5:00 p.m. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 2 Road win Zack Greinke pitched 7 2/3 dominant innings against his former club and Justin Turner hit a three-run home run in the win for the Dodgers. Greinke (5-0) gave up just an unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts. Matt Garza (2-4) took a shutout into the sixth inning before serving up a homer to Turner that ultimately decided the game. Jimmy Rollins and Adrian Gonzalez each hit two-run homers. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a win over the Milwaukee Brewers. (Mike McGinnis / Getty Images)

May 6, 2015

5:00 p.m. Milwaukee 6, Dodgers 3 Road loss Scooter Gennett and Adam Lind each hit two-run homers in the win for the Brewers. Joc Pederson hit a pair of homers in the loss, while Joe Wieland (0-1) was touched up for six runs on six hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings in his Dodgers debut. Justin Turner came home with a single after Jean Segura committed a throwing error on an Andre Ethier grounder in the fourth and Pederson trimmed the deficit to 5-2 with a solo homer in the fifth. Pederson went deep again with one out in the eighth. Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson hits during the first inning of a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

May 7, 2015

10:30 a.m. Dodgers 14, Milwaukee 4 Road win Yasmani Grandal hit two three-run homers and had a career-high eight RBIs in the blowout victory. Grandal's homers in the eighth and ninth innings came during a 13-hit attack that helped the Dodgers split the four-game series. He finished with four hits. Alex Guerrero added a solo homer for the Dodgers, who have won six of their last eight. It was plenty of offense for right-hander Carlos Frias, who struck out six. Frias (3-0) gave up three runs, six hits and a walk in five innings. Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal hits a two-run single during the sixth inning of a win over the Milwaukee Brewers. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

May 8, 2015

5:30 p.m. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1 (6 inns.) Road win Adrian Gonzalez finished with two hits and an RBI as the Dodgers topped the Rockies in a rain-shortened series opener. The game was called with one out and the bases loaded during the top of the sixth inning. Yasmani Grandal drove in a run and starter Brett Anderson (2-1) allowed just one unearned run, six hits and a walk over five innings for the Dodgers, who have won three of their last four games. Troy Tulowitzki finished with two hits and a run scored. The start of the game was delayed for over an hour. Dodgers shortstop Jimmy Rollins turns a double play during the first inning of a win over the Colorado Rockies. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

May 9, 2015

5:00 p.m. Postponed due to rain Road game, night The game was postponed due to rain. A tarp covers the infield at Coors Field following the cancellation of the Dodgers-Rockies game on May 9, 2015. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

May 10, 2015

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 9, Colorado 5 Road win Justin Turner stroked a two-run, pinch-hit home run as the Dodgers capitalized on a strong eighth inning to earn their third consecutive win. Adrian Gonzalez finished with two hits, four RBIs and one run scored, while Howie Kendrick, Enrique Hernandez and A.J. Ellis each drove in a run. Pedro Baez (1-0) earned his first career win after tossing 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Starter Clayton Kershaw allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks over 5 2/3 frames. Dodgers pinch hitter Justin Turner hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

May 11, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 5, Miami 3 Home win Scott Van Slyke capped off his solid game with a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Dodgers to victory. Van Slyke finished three for four with two runs scored and also threw out a player at the plate, while Justin Turner and Joc Pederson also drove in runs for the Dodgers, who won their fourth straight game. J.P. Howell (2-1) earned the win after recording the final out of the ninth. Starter Zack Greinke surrendered just one run on six hits with five strikeouts over seven frames. Dodgers left fielder Scott Van Slyke is doused with water by teammate Justin Turner after hitting a walk-off three-run home run against the Miami Marlins. (Michael Nelson / EPA)

May 12, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 11, Miami 1 Home win Andre Ethier tied a career high with five hits and also drove in three runs as the Dodgers dominated. Scott Van Slyke contributed three hits and drove in two, Yasmani Grandal and Alex Guerrero each knocked in a pair while Howie Kendrick added four hits, including a solo shot for the Dodgers, who burst through with a season-high 21 hits to claim their fifth straight victory. Recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the contest, Mike Bolsinger (1-0) allowed a run on five hits through 5 2/3 innings. Dodgers right fielder Andre Ethier breaks his bat on a two-run single in the sixth inning of an 11-1 victory over the Miami Marlins. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

May 13, 2015

4:45 p.m. Miami 5, Dodgers 4 Home loss Giancarlo Stanton knocked in three runs to lead the Marlins past the Dodgers. Enrique Hernandez smacked a two-run homer and Joc Pederson added a solo shot for Los Angeles, which had its five-game winning streak snapped. The Marlins used five straight singles to begin the seventh, with base hits by Adeiny Hechavarria and pinch-hitter Ichiro Suzuki coming against Adam Liberatore (0-1). Dodgers Manager Don Mattingly argues a call with third base umpire Bob Davidson during the fourth inning of a loss to the Miami Marlins. (Victor Decolongon / Getty Images)

May 14, 2015

7:00 p.m. Colorado 5, Dodgers 4 Home loss Carlos Gonzalez smacked a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Rockies to victory. Nick Hundley and Drew Stubbs singled around a D.J. LeMahieu strikeout to begin the frame. Yimi Garcia (2-1) then fanned Charlie Blackmon, but Gonzalez golfed a fastball deep into the bleachers in right to snap Colorado's 11-game losing streak. Adrian Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the loss. Dodgers starter Brett Anderson struck out eight and allowed two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings before exiting due to a 1 hour and 25-minute rain delay. Dodgers starter Brett Anderson delivers a pitch during the first inning of a loss to the Colorado Rockies. (Victor Decolongon / Getty Images)

May 15, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4 Home win Clayton Kershaw won his 100th career game and Jimmy Rollins notched his 900th RBI in the win. Kershaw (2-2) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Rollins finished 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI, while Howie Kendrick supplied three hits. Kenley Jansen, who was activated from the disabled list prior to the game, made his season debut. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the fifth inning of a win over the Colorado Rockies. (Victor Decolongon / Getty Images)

May 16, 2015

6:00 p.m. Colorado 7, Dodgers 1 Home loss The Rockies hit three home runs and Jorge De La Rosa spun a gem in a dominant victory over the Dodgers. Zack Greinke (5-1) took the hard-luck loss after allowing just one run on four hits in six innings of work. Greinke was betrayed by his offense and reliever Sergio Santos, who gave up five runs in two innings out of the bullpen. The Dodgers have lost three of four following a five-game win streak. Dodgers center fielder Enrique Hernandez celebrates after making an over-the-shoulder catch during the fourth inning of a loss to the Colorado Rockies. (Danny Moloshok / Associated Press)

May 17, 2015

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 1, Colorado 0 Home win Mike Bolsinger struck out six over six scoreless innings to help secure the win for the Dodgers. After finishing with a 5.50 ERA in 10 starts as a rookie for the Diamondbacks in 2014, Bolsinger (2-0) lowered his earned-run average to 1.04 after allowing just three hits and two walks in his third start of the season. Yasmani Grandal's two-out single in the fourth inning provided the only run, and Kenley Jansen recorded his first save since returning from the disabled list. Dodgers starter Mike Bolsinger delivers a pitch during the first inning of a win over the Colorado Rockies. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

May 19, 2015

7:15 p.m. San Francisco 2, Dodgers 0 Road loss Tim Hudson tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings as the Giants toppled the Dodgers. Hudson (2-3) gave up five hits while striking out two and walking two for the Giants. Dodgers starter Carlos Frias (3-1) took the hard-luck loss after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. The Dodgers left the bases loaded in the seventh. San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, left, tags out Dodgers baserunner Scott Van Slyke during the eighth inning of the Giants' win. (Don Feria / Getty Images)

May 20, 2015

7:15 p.m. San Francisco 4, Dodgers 0 Road loss San Francisco's Tim Lincecum tossed seven shutout innings to keep the Dodgers winless in five games at AT&T Park on the season. Buster Posey hit a two-run homer and scored twice to back Lincecum (4-2), who scattered three hits and struck out four in the win. Brett Anderson (2-2) took the loss after surrendering three runs on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 frames. Dodgers starter Brett Anderson walks to the dugout after being relieved in the seventh inning of the loss to the Giants. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)

May 21, 2015

12:45 p.m. San Francisco 4, Dodgers 0 Road loss Madison Bumgarner got the best of Clayton Kershaw once again. Bumgarner homered off Kershaw and turned in 6 1/3 scoreless innings to lead the Giants to their third consecutive shutout over the Dodgers. The Dodgers left 10 on base and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position as Bumgarner (5-2) got the win. Kershaw (2-3) was charged with all four runs and struck out seven. The Dodgers fell to 0-6 at AT&T Park this season. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the first inning of a 4-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants. (Jose Luis Villegas / Associated Press)

May 22, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1 Home win The Dodgers did just enough to snap a losing streak and a lengthy scoreless drought. Joc Pederson's eighth-inning home run lifted the Dodgers to victory. In addition, their 35-inning scoreless drought ended with Andre Ethier's double in the fifth. Chris Hatcher (1-3) got the win in relief of Zack Greinke, who allowed one run and six hits with five strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings. Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson hits a solo home run during the eighth inning of a 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

May 23, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 2, San Diego 0 Home win Mike Bolsinger fired eight innings of one-hit ball, helping the Dodgers secure a shutout win over the Padres. Yangervis Solarte's leadoff single to begin the game was the lone stain on Bolsinger's (3-0) impressive outing. Bolsinger struck out eight. Joc Pederson smacked a solo homer for the Dodgers, who have won the first two games of the series on the heels of a 2-6 stretch. Kenley Jansen tossed a scoreless ninth for his third save of the year. Dodgers pitcher Mike Bolsinger, right, is congratulated by pitcher Clayton Kershaw after the team's 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres. (Harry How / Getty Images)

May 24, 2015

1:00 p.m. San Diego 11, Dodgers 3 Home loss Justin Upton hit a grand slam and finished with six RBIs to lead the Padres to victory. James Shields (6-0) stayed undefeated on the season after giving up three runs on five hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in seven innings. Alex Guerrero hit a two-run homer for the Dodgers, who have lost four of their last six. Carlos Frias (3-2) was clobbered for 10 runs on 12 hits in just four-plus innings on the mound. Dodgers pitcher Carlos Frias speaks with pitching coach Rick Honeycutt during the first inning of an 11-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

May 25, 2015

5:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Atlanta 3 Home win Andre Ethier, Alex Guerrero and Jimmy Rollins all homered in the eighth inning to lift the Dodgers to victory. Adrian Gonzalez drove in his 999th career run on a groundout in the seventh, while Joc Pederson finished with three hits and a run scored for the Dodgers, who have won three of their last four games. Brett Anderson surrendered two runs on seven hits over seven innings and reliever Adam Liberatore (1-1) got the win. Dodgers right fielder Andre Ethier hits a home run during the eighth inning of a 6-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. (Richard Hartog / Associated Press)

May 26, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 0 Home win Clayton Kershaw bounced back from a loss and the Dodgers cruised to an easy win over the Braves. Kershaw (3-3) struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings as he continued his dominance of Atlanta. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner and league MVP improved to 3-0 in eight career starts against the Braves, with the Dodgers going 6-2 in those outings. Adrian Gonzalez hit a two-run homer and Andre Ethier also drove in two runs for the Dodgers, who have won two straight and four of five. Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, left, and third baseman Justin Turner point to Andre Ethier (not pictured) after he drove them in on a two-run double in the fourth inning against the Braves. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

May 27, 2015

7:00 p.m. Atlanta 3, Dodgers 2 Home loss Nick Markakis capped a two-run eighth inning with an RBI ground-rule double, propelling the Braves to victory. Alex Guerrero homered and Justin Turner knocked in the other run for the Dodgers, who failed in their bid to sweep the set. Chris Hatcher (1-4) was charged with two runs and a walk in the eighth and failed to retire a batter. Dodgers pinch hitter Alberto Callaspo pops out at the end of the Dodgers' 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. (Harry How / Getty Images)

May 29, 2015

5:15 p.m. St. Louis 3, Dodgers 0 Road loss John Lackey pitched seven shutout innings and the Cardinals shut out the Dodgers, whose road woes continue. The Dodgers have now been shut out in each of their past four games on the road and haven't scored a run as the guest for a total of 37 innings. Mike Bolsinger (3-1) allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings to take the first loss of his career. The Dodgers left men on base in each of the first three innings. Jimmy Rollins hit a two-out double in the eighth but was left there. Cardinals' Matt Carpenter steals second base, beating the tag of Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick during the fifth inning of the Dodgers' 3-0 loss. (Billy Hurst / Associated Press)

May 30, 2015

4:15 p.m. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 1 Road win Howie Kendrick's RBI single in the sixth inning keyed a four-run rally against previously unbeaten Michael Wacha in the Dodgers' win. After the start of the game was delayed by 2 hours and 20 minutes because of rain, the Dodgers were hitless against Wacha for the first five innings. But Justin Turner ended the no-hit bid with a double and came home later on Kendrick's hit. Yasmani Grandal added a three-run homer. Carlos Frias (4-2) earned the win. Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal smiles after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. (Billy Hurst / Associated Press)

May 31, 2015

11:15 a.m. St. Louis 3, Dodgers 1 Road loss Carlos Martinez (5-2) allowed just one hit and walked three while striking out eight to lead the Cardinals to victory. Joc Pederson's solo home run in the eighth accounted for the only offense for the Dodgers, who have lost three of their last four. Brett Anderson (2-3) gave up a pair of runs on five hits in six innings to take the loss. The Dodgers didn't have a runner advance past second base until the eighth inning, when Pederson hit his 13th home run. Dodgers shortstop Jimmy Rollins makes a throw to first base during the first inning of a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. (Billy Hurst / Associated Press)

June 1, 2015

5:30 p.m. Dodgers 11, Colorado 4 Road win Howie Kendrick homered and drove in four runs, and Joc Pederson highlighted a big sixth inning with a three-run homer in the Dodgers' win. Clayton Kershaw (4-3) picked up his first road win thanks to seven effective innings on the hill and a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. The left-hander allowed just two runs on five hits. Adrian Gonzalez accounted for four of the Dodgers' 18 hits. Andre Ethier and Jimmy Rollins both hit solo homers. Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick, right, celebrates with teammate Adrian Gonzalez after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning of a win over the Colorado Rockies. (Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

June 2, 2015

12:10 p.m. Colorado 6, Dodgers 3 (Game 1) Road win Michael McKenry went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI in the win for the Rockies, the first game of a doubleheader. Joc Pederson slugged a two-run shot for the Dodgers, and Adrian Gonzalez accounted for their other run on a bases-loaded walk. Ian Thomas (0-1) was tagged in the loss for four runs on five hits and two walks over three relief innings. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hits a single during the ninth inning of the Dodgers' loss to the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a doubleheader. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

June 2, 2015

5:30 p.m. Dodgers 9, Colorado 8 (Game 2) Road win Alex Guerrero smacked a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to help the Dodgers split their doubleheader with the Rockies. Guerrero's blast just cleared the glove of a leaping Charlie Blackmon in center. Kenley Jansen blanked the Rockies to notch his fifth save. Josh Ravin (1-0) picked up the final out in the eighth to get the win in his MLB debut. Dodgers left fielder Alex Guerrero hits a ninth-inning grand slam during a win over the Colorado Rockies in the second game of a doubleheader. (Doug Pensinger / Getty Images)

June 3, 2015

5:30 p.m. Colorado 7, Dodgers 6 Road loss Nolan Arenado's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning capped a three-run rally and provided Colorado a 7-6 victory in a marathon contest delayed at the outset by rain. Yimi Garcia (2-2) walked DJ LeMahieu and Troy Tulowitzki to force in a run. The Rockies scored twice more to get the win. Andre Ethier knocked in two for the Dodgers. Joc Pederson homered as part of a 2-for-3 effort where he crossed home three times. Dodgers reliever Yimi Garcia reacts after giving up a bases-loaded walk to Colorado's Troy Tulowitzki during the ninth inning of the Dodgers' loss. (Doug Pensinger / Getty Images)

June 4, 2015

7:00 p.m. St. Louis 7, Dodgers 1 Home loss Jhonny Peralta went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, Michael Wacha (8-1) threw seven innings of one-run ball in the win for the Cardinals. Dodgers starter Carlos Frias (4-3) pitched into the seventh inning but not before surrendering five runs -- three earned -- on 10 hits and three walks. Joc Pederson nearly homered for a sixth straight game, which would have set a modern Dodgers record, but his drive to left field in the third inning caromed high off the wall and he settled for a double. Dodgers shortstop Enrique Hernandez can't stop a single by St. Louis' Jhonny Peralta during the first inning of the Dodgers' loss. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

June 5, 2015

7:00 p.m. St. Louis 2, Dodgers 1 Home loss Carlos Martinez (6-2) saw his scoreless streak end, but he fanned a career-high 11 batters to win a pitcher's duel for the Cardinals. The young righty walked four and gave up three hits over seven strong innings in this one. Dodgers starter Brett Anderson (2-4) was tremendous over his first seven innings but lost the game in the eighth. He was charged with both runs on four hits over 7 2/3 innings. Dodgers starter Brett Anderson delivers a pitch during the first inning of the loss to the Cardinals. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

June 6, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 2, St. Louis 0 Home win Yasiel Puig returned to the Dodgers lineup after a lengthy stint on the disabled list and provided an immediate spark. Puig doubled in the game's first run in the seventh inning, igniting a two-run frame to push the Dodgers to victory. Those runs were all the support necessary for Clayton Kershaw (5-3), who spun an absolute gem. Kershaw yielded just one hit and a walk over eight innings while striking out 11 batters. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the second inning of the win over the Cardinals. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

June 7, 2015

5:00 p.m. St. Louis 4, Dodgers 2 Home loss Jhonny Peralta homered among his three hits and the Cardinals used a three-run eighth inning to rally past the Dodgers. Justin Turner brought in both runs for the Dodgers, who wasted a solid performance from Zack Greinke. The right-hander surrendered just one run on six hits with eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Matt Carpenter worked a walk to start the eighth before Adam Liberatore raced home on a Matt Holliday double off Juan Nicasio (1-2) that was misplayed by Yasiel Puig. Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier tosses his bat after striking out during the loss to the Cardinals. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

June 8, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 9, Arizona 3 Home win Jimmy Rollins and Andre Ethier both belted three-run homers and Mike Bolsinger put in a strong effort from the mound against his former team in the Dodgers' win. Bolsinger (4-1) moved to 4-0 at home this season with seven terrific innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out eight. Rollins capped a five-run fourth with his seventh home run. Ethier tacked on another three-run shot in the fifth. Dodgers shortstop Jimmy Rollins celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Danny Moloshok / Associated Press)

June 9, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1 Home win Carlos Frias tossed 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball and Howie Kendrick drove in all three runs in the Dodgers' win. Frias, who had lost three of his last four starts, yielded eight hits and a walk but kept his team in the game with timely pitches and outdueled Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray. Kendrick hit a two-run single in the seventh to drive in the eventual winning run. Adam Liberatore (2-1) finished the seventh with a three-pitch strikeout to earn the win. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig hits a double during the seventh inning of a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

June 10, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6 Home win Yasiel Puig went 4-for-4 with a three-run homer and scored the winning run on Howie Kendrick's base hit in the ninth inning as the Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks. Kenley Jansen (1-0) blew a save opportunity in the top of the ninth when A.J. Pollock crushed the first pitch he threw for a solo homer. Jansen's teammates picked him up in the home half, which began with a pair of walks to Puig and Adrian Gonzalez. Kendrick followed with a single off Daniel Hudson (1-2) for the dramatic walk-off win. Yasmani Grandal added a solo homer for the Dodgers. Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick, center, celebrates with his teammates after hitting a walk-off single in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

June 12, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, San Diego 3 Road win Alex Guerrero's two-out RBI single in the eighth inning helped lift the Dodgers past the Padres. After San Diego took the lead with a three-run seventh, the Dodgers responded with a two-run eighth. Justin Turner, who was charged with the error that led to two runs in the seventh for San Diego, drove in Howie Kendrick to tie the game. A pinch-hitting Guerrero then knocked a soft single to plate Andre Ethier for the lead. Clayton Kershaw struck out 11 and allowed a run over 6 2/3 innings. Yimi Garcia (3-2) got the win. Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier scores the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of a win over the San Diego Padres. (Lenny Ignelzi / Associated Press)

June 13, 2015

7:00 p.m. San Diego 2, Dodgers 1 Road loss Justin Upton's go-ahead solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the San Diego Padres past the Dodgers. Zack Greinke (5-2) had been cruising until Upton launched a 3-2 slider over the wall in left-center. Yasmani Grandal cracked a solo homer, while Greinke surrendered two runs on eight hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over eight frames for the Dodgers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Dodgers starter Zack Greinke delivers a pitch during the first inning of a loss to the San Diego Padres. (Denis Poroy / Getty Images)

June 14, 2015

4:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2 (12 inns.) Road win Adrian Gonzalez drove in two runs in the 12th inning to propel the Dodgers to their fifth victory in six games. Gonzalez drove in Alberto Callaspo and Enrique Hernandez on a single to center field. Kenley Jansen then nailed down his ninth save of the season. Josh Ravin (2-0) picked up the win after two scoreless innings of relief. Andre Ethier cracked a solo homer to break up James Shields' shutout in the seventh. Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez hits a two-run single during the 12th inning of a win over the San Diego Padres. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

June 15, 2015

5:00 p.m. Texas 4, Dodgers 1 Road loss Yovani Gallardo tossed seven scoreless innings to lead the Rangers past the Dodgers. Yasmani Grandal hit a solo homer in the eighth for the Dodgers. Carlos Frias (4-4) allowed four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks over 5 1/3 innings. Rangers reliever Tanner Scheppers gave up a homer to Grandal on the first pitch he threw in the eighth. The Dodgers put men on first and second later in the inning, but Yasiel Puig struck out swinging, breaking his bat in frustration. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig walks back to the dugout after striking out and breaking his bat in a loss to the Texas Rangers. (LM Otero / Associated Press)

June 16, 2015

5:00 p.m. Texas 3, Dodgers 2 Road loss Robinson Chirinos led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run to lift the Rangers past the Dodgers. Chirinos got a hold of the third pitch he saw from Josh Ravin (2-1) and put it over the wall in left-center for the win. Justin Turner hit a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth for the Dodgers, who have lost three of their last four. Brett Anderson allowed two runs on eight hits over eight innings in the start. Dodgers reliever Josh Ravin delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a loss to the Texas Rangers. (Sarah Crabill / Getty Images)

June 17, 2015

7:00 p.m. Texas 5, Dodgers 3 Home loss Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer to lead the Rangers past the Dodgers. Scott Van Slyke hit a two-run homer and Alex Guerrero drove in the other run for the Dodgers, who had dropped both games in Texas prior to this game. Clayton Kershaw (5-4) allowed four runs -- three earned -- on five hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts over six innings. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the first inning of the loss to the Texas Rangers. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

June 18, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 1, Texas 0 Home win Keone Kela's balk with two outs in the ninth inning forced in the game's only run, pushing the Dodgers to victory. Kenley Jansen (2-0) worked a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the win behind Zack Greinke, who tossed seven splendid innings. The former Cy Young Award winner allowed just four hits, struck out eight and did not issue a walk. The Dodgers avoided their first four-game losing streak since Sept. 13-16, 2013. Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez, center, celebrates with teammates Yasiel Puig, right, and Jimmy Rollins after scoring the winning run on a balk in the ninth inning of a win over the Texas Rangers. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

June 19, 2015

7:00 p.m. San Francisco 9, Dodgers 5 Home loss Buster Posey smacked a grand slam to help lift the Giants past the Dodgers. Justin Turner went 3-for-3 with a solo blast, two RBI and a pair of runs scored for the Dodgers, who have dropped five of their last seven games. Mike Bolsinger (4-2) surrendered five runs on eight hits and three walks with six strikeouts over 5 1/3 frames. Yasmani Grandal's RBI single in the second gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead, but the Giants jumped ahead following a four-run third. San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, right, beats the tag by Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal to score during the seventh inning of the Dodgers' loss. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

June 20, 2015

4:15 p.m. San Francisco 6, Dodgers 2 Home loss Justin Maxwell and Brandon Belt each hit two-run home runs to power the Giants past the Dodgers. Joc Pederson and Justin Turner hit back-to-back solo shots in the first inning for the Dodgers, who have dropped five of their last six games. Starter Carlos Frias (4-5) lost his third straight decision after giving up six runs and five hits over six frames. The Giants have now won five straight games and nine of their last 11 meetings with the Dodgers. Dodgers starter Carlos Frias delivers a pitch during a 6-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

June 21, 2015

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 2 Home win Yasmani Grandal slugged two of his club's four home runs en route to going 3 for 5 with three runs scored, pushing the Dodgers to victory. Justin Turner added a two-run shot and knocked in three for the Dodgers, who also received a solo homer from Adrian Gonzalez as part of a 3-for-4 performance. Yasiel Puig also drove in a pair and Joc Pederson added an RBI double. Brett Anderson (3-4) allowed a run on five hits while walking two over six effective innings. Dodgers third base coach Lorenzo Bundy, left, congratulates first baseman Adrian Gonzalez after his solo home run during the fourth inning of a win over the San Francisco Giants. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

June 22, 2015

5:00 p.m. Chicago Cubs 4, Dodgers 2 Road loss The Chicago Cubs overcame the weather, a darkened Wrigley Field and Clayton Kershaw to get the win. Chicago's Kris Bryant hit a go-ahead two-run homer off Kershaw (5-5), who fell back to .500 after giving up three runs over seven innings. The Dodgers brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth. Joc Pederson hit a solo blast, and Adrian Gonzalez singled, but Jason Motte retired Howie Kendrick to get the save. Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson looks into the stands after hitting into a double play during the sixth inning of a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. (Charles Rex Aborgast / Associated Press)

June 23, 2015

5:00 p.m. Chicago Cubs 1, Dodgers 0 (10 inns.) Road loss Chris Denorfia drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Chicago Cubs past the Dodgers. Joel Peralta (1-1) suffered the loss for the Dodgers, who went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. Yasiel Puig's triple was just one of three Los Angeles hits. Zack Greinke's winless streak stretched to nine starts after giving up just three hits and two walks over six frames. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig hits a triple during the sixth inning of a 1-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. (Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)

June 24, 2015

5:00 p.m. Dodgers 5, Chicago Cubs 2 Road win Justin Turner smacked a three-run homer to help carry the Dodgers past the Cubs. Adrian Gonzalez cracked a solo shot for the Dodgers, who had dropped seven of their last nine games coming in. Starter Mike Bolsinger, a Chicago native, allowed two runs on six hits with six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. J.P. Howell (3-1) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win. Kenley Jansen blanked the Cubs in the ninth to notch his 10th save of the season. Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez hits a solo home run during the second inning of a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. (Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune)

June 25, 2015

11:15 a.m. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 0 Road win Carlos Frias threw five scoreless innings to lead the Dodgers to victory. Frias (5-5) ended a four-start winless streak with five strikeouts and seven hits and three walks allowed in his five frames. The Dodgers used four relievers to throw an inning apiece to keep Chicago off the board. Howie Kendrick's two-run double put the Dodgers up in the first, and Jimmy Rollins had a pair of hits and run scored. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, left, and catcher A.J. Ellis shake hands after a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. (Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)

June 26, 2015

4:00 p.m. Dodgers 7, Miami 1 Road win Brett Anderson tied a career high with 10 strikeouts to help guide the Dodgers past the Marlins. Anderson (4-4) allowed one run over seven innings to the earn the win. Howie Kendrick had four hits, Scott Van Slyke homered and Jimmy Rollins added two RBI for Los Angeles. Van Slyke hit a two-run homer that knocked in Adrian Gonzalez in the second and the Dodgers added to that with three in the fourth. Dodgers outfielder Scott Van Slyke celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a 7-1 win over the Miami Marlins. (Rob Foldy / Getty Images)

June 27, 2015

1:00 p.m. Miami 3, Dodgers 2 Road loss Mistakes cost Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers in a loss to the Miami Marlins. Kershaw (5-6) allowed three runs -- one earned -- on seven hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts and no walks but still ended up on the losing end due to two errors and a wild pitch. Justin Turner ripped his 11th home run of the season to extend his career high. After the fourth inning, the Dodgers had only two hits. Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez hits a run-scoring single during the fourth inning of a 3-2 loss to the Miami Marlins. (Rob Foldy / Getty Images)

June 28, 2015

10:00 a.m. Dodgers 2, Miami 0 Road win Zack Greinke shut down the Marlins over 7 2/3 innings to help secure the win for the Dodgers. Greinke (6-2) won for the first time in 10 starts with six strikeouts and just four hits and a walk scattered throughout his outing. Adam Liberatore finished the eighth, and Kenley Jansen recorded his 11th save to take the rubber game of the three-game series. Howie Kendrick and Adrian Gonzalez combined for five of the Dodgers' seven hits and each drove in one run. Dodgers starter Zack Greinke delivers a pitch during the first inning of a 2-0 victory over the Miami Marlins. (Hector Gabino / Tribune News Service)

June 29, 2015

6:30 p.m. Arizona 10, Dodgers 6 Road loss Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs to cap a four-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning in the Diamondbacks' win over the Dodgers. Facing J.P. Howell with the bases loaded, Goldschmidt delivered a pair of insurance runs with a single that fell in front of Andre Ethier in left field. Pedro Baez (1-1) suffered the loss. The Diamondbacks trailed 4-0 early on after LA's starting pitcher Mike Bolsinger limited them to three hits over four innings. But Bolsinger departed after that with flu-like symptoms, and Arizona roughed up the Dodgers' bullpen. Dodgers reliever Adam Liberatore reacts after giving up a triple during the seventh inning of a 10-6 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

June 30, 2015

6:30 p.m. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4 (10 inns.) Road win Howie Kendrick and Yasmani Grandal each homered and combined for six hits and six RBI to propel the Dodgers to victory over 10 innings. Kendrick led off the top of the 10th inning with a blast to right off David Hernandez to put the finishing touches on a 4-for-5 effort at the plate. Later in the inning, Grandal added a pair of insurance runs with a double to left. Grandal hit a two-run homer earlier in the game for his 12th long ball of the season and second in as many nights. Joel Peralta (2-1) tossed a scoreless ninth to earn the win. Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick follows through on a solo home run during the 10th inning of a 6-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Matt York / Associated Press)

July 1, 2015

6:30 p.m. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3 Road win Brett Anderson threw seven strong innings to finally beat the Diamondbacks this season. Anderson (5-4) got his first decision in four starts against Arizona this season, striking out seven batters while giving up seven hits, two walks and one run. Enrique Hernandez had three hits and scored two runs for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who won two of three in the series to finished a 6-4 road trip. The Dodgers took a quick 1-0 lead after Hernandez tripled on the game's second pitch and scored on Howie Kendrick's sacrifice fly two pitches later. Dodgers starting pitcher Brett Anderson throws to first base during the first inning of a 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

July 3, 2015

7:00 p.m. New York Mets 2, Dodgers 1 Home loss Kevin Plawecki drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning to power the New York Mets past the Dodgers. Adrian Gonzalez hit a solo home run for the Dodgers, who finished with just three hits. Kenley Jansen (2-1) took the mound in the ninth and gave up a leadoff double to Lucas Duda. Flores chopped a base hit off Jansen's glove to place runners at first and third. Plawecki flied out to deep center to plate Duda for a 2-1 lead. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of a 2-1 loss to the New York Mets. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

July 4, 2015

4:15 p.m. Dodgers 4, New York Mets 3 Home win Zack Greinke worked seven scoreless innings and Alberto Callaspo knocked in a pair of runs to push the Dodgers to victory. Adrian Gonzalez homered and Jimmy Rollins also drove in a run for the Dodgers. Greinke (7-2) struck out four and allowed just four hits, but his bullpen almost wasted a four-run advantage. J.P. Howell recorded the final out to gain his first save. Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of a 4-3 win over the New York Mets. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

July 5, 2015

1:00 p.m. New York Mets 8, Dodgers 0 Home loss Steven Matz, who had three hits with four RBI in his major league debut against Cincinnati, followed up that outing with six strong innings and eight strikeouts in a dominating win over the Dodgers. Mike Bolsinger (4-3), who has one win in his last eight starts, took the loss for Dodgers. Bolsinger surrendered four runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings. Dodgers starter Mike Bolsinger delivers a pitch during the second inning of an 8-0 loss to the New York Mets. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

July 6, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 10, Philadelphia 7 Home win Jimmy Rollins haunted his old team with a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh, helping the Dodgers pull off the victory. Rollins, who went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 1996 draft. He was traded to the Dodgers in December. Yasmani Grandal hit a three-run homer for the Dodgers, who pounded out 15 hits. Adrian Gonzalez added a solo homer and two runs scored, while Howie Kendrick went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Dodgers shortstop Jimmy Rollins hits a single during the sixth inning of a 10-7 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. (Harry How / Getty Images)

July 7, 2015

7:00 p.m. Philadelphia 7, Dodgers 2 Home loss Jeff Francoeur hit a solo homer and drove in three runs to back Phillies starter Chad Billingsley, who pitched six solid innings in the Dodgers' loss. Billingsley (1-2), who pitched for the Dodgers from 2006-13, allowed two runs on six hits. Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer for the Dodgers. Brett Anderson (5-5) gave up four runs -- three earned -- on six hits over five innings. The left-hander had won his previous three starts. Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a 7-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. (Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

July 8, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 0 Home win Clayton Kershaw threw his first shutout of the season, blanking the Phillies to earn his first win since June 6. Kershaw (6-6), denied an All-Star bid but one of the finalists for the Final Vote, scattered eight hits, did not walk a batter and struck out 13. The Phillies went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and fell for the eighth time in 10 games. A.J. Ellis accounted for three of the Dodgers' nine hits. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the first inning of a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. (Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

July 9, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 6, Philadelphia 0 Home win Zack Greinke was brilliant in a strong all-around outing by the Dodgers. Greinke (8-2), who has now gone 35 2/3 consecutive innings without allowing a run, served up a Ryan Howard single in the second as the only hit given up. The right-hander struck out eight and walked none over eight innings for the Dodgers. Yasiel Puig homered and drove in four, while Adrian Gonzalez added a two-run homer. Joel Peralta allowed a hit in the ninth to finish off the shutout. Dodgers starter Zack Greinke delivers a pitch during the second inning of a 6-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

July 10, 2015

7:00 p.m. Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 2 Home win Joc Pederson drove in the winning run in the seventh as the Dodgers picked up their third consecutive win. Andre Either drove in a pair while Chin-hui Tsao (1-0) got the win for a scoreless inning of relief for the Dodgers. Mike Bolsinger allowed two runs on four hits over six innings in the start. Kenley Jansen tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 15th save of the season. Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson bats during a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

July 11, 2015

7:00 p.m. Milwaukee 7, Dodgers 1 Home loss Carlos Gomez drove in five runs and Taylor Jungmann tossed a complete game to lead the Milwaukee Brewers past the Dodgers. Enrique Hernandez drove in the only run of the game for the Dodgers, who had a three-game winning streak broken. Brandon Beachy (0-1) made his first start since 2013 and allowed three runs on five hits with three walks over four innings. He had missed the entire 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery for the second time. Dodgers starter Brandon Beachy delivers a pitch during the first inning of a 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. (Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

July 12, 2015

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 3 Home win Adrian Gonzalez hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning to help lift the Dodgers past the Milwaukee Brewers. A.J. Ellis also went deep for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who have won four of their last five games heading into the break. Dodgers starter Brett Anderson yielded eight hits and three runs over seven innings. Anderson, Pedro Baez (2-1) and Kenley Jansen combined to retire the final 14 Milwaukee hitters. Jansen notched his 16th save. Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

July 18, 2015

10:00 a.m. Washington 5, Dodgers 3 Road loss Matt den Dekker's pinch-hit, two-run home run in the eighth inning led the Washington Nationals to victory in the resumption of Friday's suspended game. After three separate delays, play was suspended Friday after five innings with Washington leading 3-2 due to a faulty circuit breaker causing lighting failure at Nationals Park. The teams resumed Saturday afternoon prior to the regularly scheduled game. Pedro Baez (2-2) took the loss after allowing den Dekker's homer. Dodgers teammates Alex Guerrero, left, and Yasiel Puig wait for the stadium lights to be turned back on during a game against the Washington Nationals on July 17, 2015. (Alex Brandon /Associated Press)

July 18, 2015

1:00 p.m. Dodgers 4, Washington 2 Road loss Clayton Kershaw tossed eight dominant and scoreless innings, while Yasiel Puig drove in a pair of runs for the Dodgers in the win. Kershaw (7-6) fanned a season-high 14 batters and didn't issue a walk, needing just 101 pitches to complete his outing. Justin Turner ended with three hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Dodgers. Adrian Gonzalez also added three hits, while Andre Ethier drove in the other run. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during a 4-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on July 18, 2015. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

July 19, 2015

10:30 a.m. Dodgers 5, Washington 0 Road win Zack Greinke (9-2) extended his career-best scoreless streak to 43 2/3 innings and allowed just three hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts to win his fourth straight outing for the Dodgers. Andre Ethier finished with three hits and two runs scored, Yasiel Puig hit a two-run single and Howie Kendrick also supplied three hits for the Dodgers, who won their last two games. The Dodgers put the game out of reach with a four-run ninth. Dodgers starter Zack Greinke delivers a pitch during the second inning of a 5-0 win over the Washington Nationals. (Mitchell Layton / Getty Images)

July 20, 2015

4:00 p.m. Atlanta 7, Dodgers 5 Road loss Nick Markakis homered to help the Atlanta Braves defeat the Dodgers. Adrian Gonzalez homered for the Dodgers, while Howie Kendrick added two runs batted in. The Dodgers loaded the bases with three straight hits to begin the ninth off Atlanta closer Jim Johnson, but Kendrick grounded into a 6-4-3 double play before Gonzalez grounded out to first to end it. Justin Turner went 4-for-4. Adam Liberatore (2-2) absorbed the loss after allowing a run in the fifth in relief of starter Brandon Beachy. Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez follows through on a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves. (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

July 21, 2015

4:00 p.m. Atlanta 4, Dodgers 3 Road loss Chris Johnson had three hits with two RBIs to lead the Atlanta Braves to victory. Dodgers starter Brett Anderson left the game with a sore Achilles' tendon. Anderson allowed three runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings. Chin-hui Tsao (1-1) took the loss after giving up an unearned run in the fifth. Justin Turner cracked his 12th homer of the season with two outs in the first to give the Dodgers an early lead. Yasiel Puig tied the game in the second with his fifth homer of the season. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig reacts after taking a strike during the eighth inning of a 4-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

July 22, 2015

9:00 a.m. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1 Road win Mike Bolsinger tossed seven solid innings, and the Los Angeles Dodgers used a three-run fifth to beat the Atlanta Braves. Bolsinger (5-3) gave up one unearned run on three hits with four strikeouts for the Dodgers, who avoided a three-game sweep. Alberto Callaspo, Jimmy Rollins and Joc Pederson had one RBI apiece. The Dodgers scored all three of their runs in the fifth. Yasmani Grandal doubled, moved to third on Carl Crawford's groundout and raced home on Callaspo's single. Rollins added an RBI double before scoring on Pederson's single. Dodgers starter Mike Bolsinger delivers a pitch during the first inning of a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

July 23, 2015

4:00 p.m. Dodgers 3, New York Mets 0 Road win Clayton Kershaw tossed his second shutout of the season to lead the Dodgers to victory. Kershaw (8-6) was perfect through six innings and wound up giving up three hits and striking out 11 for the Dodgers, who have won their past two. Jimmy Rollins hit a solo home run while Yasiel Puig and Alberto Callaspo each drove in a run in the win. The first run of this game came in the third inning when Rollins launched a pitch over the right-center wall for his ninth home run of the season and a 1-0 lead. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a 3-0 victory over the New York Mets. (Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

July 24, 2015

4:00 p.m. Dodgers 7, New York Mets 2 Road win Justin Turner smacked a solo homer among his three hits and two RBIs in the Dodgers' victory. Yasiel Puig cracked a two-run shot and Jimmy Rollins added a solo blast for the Dodgers, who have won five of their last seven games. Ian Thomas (1-1) allowed a run on three hits with five strikeouts over five innings to get the win. The Dodgers raced out to a 6-0 lead after plating a run in the first, two in the second and three more in the third. Dodgers' Justin Turner hits a double during the fourth inning of a 7-2 win over the New York Mets. (Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

July 25, 2015

4:00 p.m. New York Mets 15, Dodgers 2 Road loss Lucas Duda hit two of New York Mets' four homers in a dominant victory over the Dodgers. Jimmy Rollins and Joc Pederson belted solo blasts for the Dodgers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Zach Lee (0-1) yielded seven runs on 11 hits and a walk over 4 2/3 frames to garner the loss in his major league debut. The Mets raced out to a 5-0 lead after plating four runs in the first and another in the third. Rollins' solo shot in the fifth got the Dodgers on the board, but the Mets stretched their lead to 8-1 in the bottom of the inning. Dodgers starter Zach Lee delivers a pitch during the first inning of a 15-2 loss to the New York Mets. (Mike Stobe / Getty Images)

July 26, 2015

10:00 a.m. New York Mets 3, Dodgers 2 (10 inns.) Road loss Jacob deGrom outdueled the hottest pitcher in baseball, but the New York Mets needed extra innings to beat the Dodgers hours after ending Zack Greinke's scoreless innings streak. Former Dodger Juan Uribe's RBI drive off the wall in the 10th inning gave the Mets the win. Earlier, deGrom's RBI grounder in the third inning ended Greinke's scoreless streak at 45 2/3 innings -- the longest in baseball since Orel Hershiser's MLB-record 59-inning run for the Dodgers in 1988. It was the first time Greinke allowed a run since June 13 against San Diego -- his last loss. Dodgers starter Zack Greinke delivers a pitch during a 3-2 loss to the New York Mets. (Mike Stobe / Getty Images)

