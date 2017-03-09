All of the L.A. arts events and exhibitions to check out this spring

The coming of spring means welcoming a new season of cultural activities to Southern California.

Highlights include the American Ballet Theatre performing a new take on Richard Strauss’ “Whipped Cream,” the Japanese American National Museum’s George Takei exhibition and a Hammer Museum evening of spoken word, song and dance honoring the lives of women and girls of color who experienced police violence.

Below, Los Angeles Times critics and writers guide you through the sea­son and beyond in art, books, dance, theat­er, clas­sic­al and pop mu­sic. For more in-depth coverage, explore our complete spring arts guide.