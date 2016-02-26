The Academy Awards through the years

The first Academy Awards at the Hollywood Roosevelt's Blossom Room (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

Before a large gathering of motion-picture celebrities and other notables, the first Academy Awards ceremony is held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Academy President Douglas Fairbanks handed out 15 statuettes for outstanding achievement in 1927 and 1928.

Best picture: “Wings”

Actor: Emil Jannings, “The Last Command” and “The Way of all Flesh”

Actress: Janet Gaynor, “Seventh Heaven,” “Street Angel” and “Sunrise”

Director: Frank Borzage, “Seventh Heaven”