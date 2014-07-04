Adam’ and ‘Eve’ paintings’ recent history

Lucas Cranach the Elder’s “Adam” and “Eve” paintings from 1530 have been the center of a legal dispute between Marei von Saher, heir to a a Dutch Jewish art dealer who was forced to give them up during the Holocaust, and the Norton Simon Museum, whose founder and namesake purchased the paintings in 1971.

Understanding the legal issues surrounding “Adam” and “Eve” requires some sense of the paintings’ path through the 20th century.