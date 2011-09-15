Art in context: L.A. from 1945 to 1980

By Los Angeles Times Staff

The era chronicled by the “Pacific Standard Time: Art in Los Angeles 1945-1980” exhibitions was eventful for Southern California as a whole. Not only was the region becoming an artistic and pop culture force, it was growing rapidly and evolving into the place we know today. This timeline places art world events in the context of post-World War II history to give a broader understanding of what was happening in Southern California during the Pacific Standard Time years. By Scott Timberg

