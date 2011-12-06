Autism: Rise of a disorder

|Jan. 1, 1943
|Dr. Leo Kanner publishes a paper about 11 children guided by a “powerful desire for aloneness and sameness.” He later calls the condition “early infantile autism.”
|Jan. 1, 1966
|A study in Middlesex County, England, estimates the rate of autism in children at 0.04% — the most commonly cited figure until the 1980s.
|Jan. 1, 1967
|Psychologist Bruno Bettelheim popularizes the theory that “refrigerator mothers” cause autism.
|Jan. 1, 1977
|The first of several studies of twins recasts autism as a largely genetic disorder.
|Jan. 1, 1980
|“Infantile autism” is listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders — the first time autism appears as a distinct disorder.
|Jan. 1, 1987
|A more expansive diagnosis, “autistic disorder,” replaces “infantile autism” in the diagnostic manual.
|June 1, 1987
|UCLA psychologist Ivar Lovaas gives parents hope with a study showing that intensive therapy can help autistic children.
|Jan. 1, 1988
|The movie “Rain Man,” starring Dustin Hoffman as an autistic savant, raises public awareness of the disorder.
|Jan. 1, 1991
|The federal government makes autism a special education category, prompting schools to begin identifying and serving autistic students.
|Jan. 1, 1994
|A new edition of the diagnostic manual adds Asperger’s disorder, expanding the autism spectrum to include many milder cases.
|Jan. 1, 1998
|A Lancet study suggests the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine causes autism. The finding was later debunked, though fear of a connection persists among many parents.
|Jan. 1, 1999
|California officials report 12,000 autism cases in the state developmental services system — a rise of more than 200% in a decade.
|Jan. 1, 2005
|Bob Wright, a top General Electric executive, and his wife, Suzanne, form Autism Speaks, now the world’s largest autism advocacy group. It portrays autism as an epidemic.
|Jan. 1, 2009
|U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1 in 110 children, have autism spectrum disorders, up from 1 in 150 in 2007. Agency officials say the rise stems at least in part from greater efforts to identify the disorder.
|Jan. 1, 2011
|U.S. and South Korean researchers estimate that in a suburb of Seoul, 2.64% of children have some form of autism, mostly undiagnosed, suggesting autism rates rise as people look for it.
