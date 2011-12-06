Autism: Rise of a disorder

Jan. 1, 1943 Dr. Leo Kanner publishes a paper about 11 children guided by a “powerful desire for aloneness and sameness.” He later calls the condition “early infantile autism.” (Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 1, 1966 A study in Middlesex County, England, estimates the rate of autism in children at 0.04% — the most commonly cited figure until the 1980s.

Jan. 1, 1967 Psychologist Bruno Bettelheim popularizes the theory that “refrigerator mothers” cause autism. (Archie Lieberman)

Jan. 1, 1977 The first of several studies of twins recasts autism as a largely genetic disorder.

Jan. 1, 1980 “Infantile autism” is listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders — the first time autism appears as a distinct disorder.

Jan. 1, 1987 A more expansive diagnosis, “autistic disorder,” replaces “infantile autism” in the diagnostic manual.

June 1, 1987 UCLA psychologist Ivar Lovaas gives parents hope with a study showing that intensive therapy can help autistic children. (Lovaas Institute)

Jan. 1, 1988 The movie “Rain Man,” starring Dustin Hoffman as an autistic savant, raises public awareness of the disorder. A scene from the movie "Rain Man" with Dustin Hoffman, right, and Tom Cruise. (United Artists)

Jan. 1, 1991 The federal government makes autism a special education category, prompting schools to begin identifying and serving autistic students.

Jan. 1, 1994 A new edition of the diagnostic manual adds Asperger’s disorder, expanding the autism spectrum to include many milder cases.

Jan. 1, 1998 A Lancet study suggests the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine causes autism. The finding was later debunked, though fear of a connection persists among many parents.

Jan. 1, 1999 California officials report 12,000 autism cases in the state developmental services system — a rise of more than 200% in a decade.

Jan. 1, 2005 Bob Wright, a top General Electric executive, and his wife, Suzanne, form Autism Speaks, now the world’s largest autism advocacy group. It portrays autism as an epidemic.

Jan. 1, 2009 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1 in 110 children, have autism spectrum disorders, up from 1 in 150 in 2007. Agency officials say the rise stems at least in part from greater efforts to identify the disorder.