Repression in Bahrain

Feb. 14, 2011 Small protests in Bahrain are quickly met with violent reprisals as riot police attack demonstrators with tear gas, rubber bullets, concussion grenades and pellets, leading to at least one death. Unlike the broadly-supported revolts in Egypt and Tunisia, Bahrain's unrest is sectarian, with the impoverished Shiite majority rebelling against perceived discrimination by the mainly Sunni government and royal family.

Feb. 17, 2011 At least four people are killed and more than 230 wounded when security forces attack protesters sleeping in the capital's Pearl Square a few hours before daybreak. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 19, 2011 Jubilant protesters retake Pearl Square. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 21, 2011 King Hamed ibn Isa Khalifa bows to the demands of protesters and announces plans to release political prisoners. Two days later 308 detainees are released, including 23 activists and politicians jailed the previous summer on charges of plotting to overthrow the state. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

March 5, 2011 The Obama administration voices support for Bahrain's monarchy, lauding the recent agreement of opposition groups to enter talks with the government as steps toward meaningful reform. A week later, Defense Secretary Robert Gates is dispatched to the country to advocate a peaceful negotiation that would result in a power-sharing deal, giving the impoverished Shiite majority a greater political voice but stopping short of regime change.

March 13, 2011 Protesters blockade streets in the capital, Manama, leading to violent confrontations with police before ultimately being driven back into Pearl Square. The sectarian divide is further inflamed as a group of Shiite protesters clash with Sunnis at Bahrain University. (Hasan Jamali / Associated Press)

March 14, 2011 Hundreds of troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates enter Bahrain at the request of the ruling family.

March 15, 2011 The king declares a state of emergency in an effort to suppress the uprising. Under martial law, rallies are now banned.

March 16, 2011 Pearl Square is retaken by government forces working in concert with Saudi troops. In a symbolic move, the regime destroys a towering national monument at the center of the square.

March 25, 2011 Despite the ban, protesters rally in more than a dozen villages. There are reports of injured demonstrators being removed from hospitals by security forces. According to some sources, at least 122 people have gone missing since the crackdown began.

April 15, 2011 Security forces continue to crack down on dissent. According to Human Rights Watch, more than two dozen uniformed and plainclothes security officers storm the home of prominent defense lawyer Mohammed Tajer and detain him.

April 28, 2011 A military court convicts four Shiite protesters in the killing of two policemen during anti-government demonstrations in March. They are sentenced to death.

May 11, 2011 Opposition parties say the government is systematically pressuring the majority Shiite population, trying to turn a call for wider political freedoms in Bahrain into a regional struggle between Sunni Arab countries and Shiite Iran

June 22, 2011 Bahrain sentenced eight prominent activists to life in prison in the latest crackdown on a 5-month-old rebellion in the island monarchy. (Hasan Jamali/Associated Press)