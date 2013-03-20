Robert Rizzo leaves the L.A. courthouse where he was sentenced with orders to report to prison the next month. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Four years after he became the face of municipal greed, Robert Rizzo breaks his long silence in a Los Angeles courtroom and asks a judge for mercy.

The former Bell administrator is pale and baggy-eyed, and his thinning hair has turned gray. For many, there was hope that he would finally reveal how he engineered a brazen scheme to boost the salaries of top officials that left the working-class city tumbling toward bankruptcy.

But in a small, halting, scratchy voice, Rizzo offers only the vaguest of apologies, and no details.

“I breached the public’s confidence,” Rizzo tells Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Kathleen Kennedy. “I am very sorry for that.”

Comparing him to The Godfather, Kennedy sentences Rizzo to 12 years in state prison on corruption charges and orders him to pay nearly $9 million in restitution.

“Mr. Rizzo, you did some very, very bad things for a very long time,” she tells the 60-year-old.

The judge allows him to serve his time concurrently with a 33-month federal prison term he received earlier for income tax fraud. Rizzo could be a free man in six years, with time off for good behavior.