Memorable Super Bowl ads through the years

Things turned serious during No More’s public service ad addressing the continuing problem of domestic violence and sexual assault that Times TV critic Mary McNamara called “the single most important thing on television this year.” In this powerful ad, the camera pans over an empty home that starts off seeming completely normal and pleasant, but as the audio of an emergency call made by a woman unable to directly state her situation is heard, the images shown start to show signs that not all is right in this household. The ad explains to viewers that when those trapped in a cycle of violence are unable to explicitly state their situation, it’s up to us to notice the signs that are there for those looking and listening.