The life of Billy Graham

Billy Graham was the most dominant American pastor during the second half of the 20th century, counseling nearly every American president since Harry Truman and using the power of his personality to unite the often fractious worldwide evangelical community. In all, he preached to more than 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Assn. He was heard and seen by hundreds of millions more through television and radio, newspaper columns and the Internet.