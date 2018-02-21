The life of Billy Graham
Billy Graham was the most dominant American pastor during the second half of the 20th century, counseling nearly every American president since Harry Truman and using the power of his personality to unite the often fractious worldwide evangelical community. In all, he preached to more than 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Assn. He was heard and seen by hundreds of millions more through television and radio, newspaper columns and the Internet.
An eight-week tent crusade in Los Angeles catapults Graham into national prominence.
Led by the dynamic Graham, the eight-week revival held in downtown Los Angeles ends. More than 350,000 people attend the canvas cathedral. “The revival that started here won’t end with the folding of this tent,” Graham says.
Graham, second from right, prays on the White House lawn for President Truman and his handling of the Korean crisis.
Graham opens a 16-day crusade at the Hollywood Bowl in 1951. The evangelist said he considered Southern California his second home.
Graham preaches in Trafalgar Square as part of a 12-week London crusade.
A 16-week New York crusade cements the evangelist’s role to the nation and the world, and confirms the importance of using media to spread the Gospel.
He opens a 25-day Los Angeles crusade at the Memorial Coliseum. On the last day, 135,254 people come to see him speak.
On President Nixon’s first Sunday in office, Graham presides over a service in the White House. Graham and his wife are photographed with the president, first lady and their daughter Tricia.
He attends a peace conference in the Soviet Union.
Graham is invited to speak in the Soviet Union.
Graham is invited to visit China.
Billy Graham is honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Graham delivers the eulogy for former First Lady Pat Nixon at the Richard Nixon Library and Birthplace in Yorba Linda.
He hosts “Global Mission,” the first crusade to be simultaneously broadcast around the world.
Graham and his wife are awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, with President Clinton praising the couple for practicing “the religion of good citizenship.” Graham hosts a prayer service for victims of the Oklahoma City bombing.
Ruth Graham dies after 64 years of marriage. Her husband speaks at her memorial service in Montreat, N.C.
Graham, 93, is admitted to Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., for treatment and observation of his lungs.
