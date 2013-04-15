Chechnya to Boston: A family history

· In January, Tamerlan Tsarnaev returns to Russia and visits his father in Dagestan and regularly visits a conservative Wahabi mosque. He returns to the U.S. in July

· In April, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s image is captured by surveillance cameras in Times Square in Manhattan. He is seen there again in November. Investigators now say he confessed after his arrest that the brothers planned to plant an explosive in Times Square.

· In August, Zubeidat Tsarnaeva reconciles with her husband and joins him in Dagestan.

· On Sept. 5, Tamerlan Tsarnaev applies for U.S. citizenship; Homeland Security officials reject the application because he had been interviewed by the FBI in 2011.

· Dzhokhar Tsarnaev becomes a U.S. citizen on Sept. 11.

· When a mosque speaker says Muslims can celebrate July 4 and Thanksgiving as well as the prophet Muhammad’s birthday, Tamerlan Tsarnaev publicly objects.