Cheat sheet: Get to know the 2015 Oscar nominees

The 2015 Oscar nom­in­a­tions are out, with “American Sniper,” “Birdman,” “Boyhood,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Imitation Game,” “Selma,” “The Theory of Everything” and “Whiplash” vying for best pic­ture.

Haven’t seen all the films or just want to learn more about them as well as the nom­in­ated dir­ect­ors, act­ors and act­resses? Check out our cheat sheet to all of them be­low.



The 87th Academy Awards, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, will be presented live on ABC on Feb. 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

MORE OSCARS 2015: Full coverage | Complete list | Photos: Nominee reactions | Photos: Snubs and surprises | Ballot