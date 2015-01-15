Cheat sheet: Get to know the 2015 Oscar nominees
The 2015 Oscar nominations are out, with “American Sniper,” “Birdman,” “Boyhood,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Imitation Game,” “Selma,” “The Theory of Everything” and “Whiplash” vying for best picture.
Haven’t seen all the films or just want to learn more about them as well as the nominated directors, actors and actresses? Check out our cheat sheet to all of them below.
The 87th Academy Awards, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, will be presented live on ABC on Feb. 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
‘American Sniper’
Director Clint Eastwood and star Bradley Cooper combine to tell the story of the most lethal sniper in U.S. military history and focus on the destructive inner price that must be paid for inflicting violence. — Kenneth Turan
‘Birdman’
Michael Keaton is something of a cross between an aging Icarus and the emperor with no clothes — metaphorical until the tighty-whitey Times Square streak. As a latter-day celluloid superhero come to Broadway’s proving ground for a rebirth, the Burning Man histrionics are hysterically on point. Irony lurks in every shadow. Fittingly the film begins with a fiery object streaking toward Manhattan, where the highly agitated life of the actor Riggan (Keaton) plays out. The city is the perfect spot for filmmaker Alejandro G. Inarritu to build his pyre. — Betsy Sharkey
‘Boyhood’
Writer-director Richard Linklater couldn’t have known where 12 years of shooting this story would lead, following a boy and his family (played by Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke and Lorelei Linklater) across time. But we are blessed that he did, because it has resulted in an extraordinarily intimate portrait of a life unfolding and an exceptional, unconventional film in which not much else occurs. Never has so little meant more. — Betsy Sharkey
‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’
A playful yet poignant film, anchored by a knockout performance by Ralph Fiennes, that tells the Boys’ Own Adventure yarn of how a celebrated hotel concierge and a lowly lobby boy team up to have the adventure of a lifetime. Writer-director Wes Anderson at his best. — Kenneth Turan
‘The Imitation Game’
The complex Benedict Cumberbatch-starring story of British mathematician Alan Turing is a tale crafted to resonate for our time, and this smartly entertaining effort gives it the kind of crackerjack cinematic presentation that’s pure pleasure to experience. — Kenneth Turan
‘Selma’
The first Hollywood production to put Martin Luther King, Jr. front and center is a necessary film, even an essential one, with more than its share of memorable performances, especially by star David Oyelowo, and vivid, compelling sequences. But it is also inconsistent and not always as strong as its strongest moments. — Kenneth Turan
‘The Theory of Everything’
Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones are beautifully compatible as physicist Stephen Hawking and his then-wife Jane as they navigate the ebb and flow of 25 years of their relationship. A film that posits that the complexities of the universe are as nothing compared to the intricacies of the human heart. — Kenneth Turan
‘Whiplash’
With an amazing Miles Teller on drums and a terrifying J.K. Simmons setting the tempo, “Whiplash” is a movie you feel as much as you see, and what you see is both exquisite and excruciating. Writer-director Damien Chazelle draws on his nightmare memories of high school, an intense time when the aspiring jazz drummer was driven to excel by a merciless teacher who favored verbal torture and humiliation to mold young minds. The question Chazelle poses is whether psychological pain is the price of greatness. These sorts of stand-offs and power games have given us some truly great films — Duvall in “The Great Santini,” De Niro in “This Boy’s Life” come to mind. Now “Whiplash” will too. — Betsy Sharkey
Wes Anderson, ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’
The quirky writer-director, 45, earns his first director nomination for his whimsical Golden Globe-winning comedy about an eccentric hotel concierge. Anderson is also nominated for his original screenplay and as a producer of the best film nominee. Anderson is nominated for DGA and BAFTA awards. He has three previous Academy Award nominations, two in the screenplay category.— Susan King
Alejandro G. Iñárritu, ‘Birdman’
The Mexican filmmaker, 52, earns his second director Oscar nomination for his black comedy about a washed-up movie superhero who seeks redemption by mounting a Broadway play. Iñárritu also received nominations for screenplay and producer. Previously nominated for directing the 2006 drama “Babel,” Iñárritu was nominated for a Golden Globe for his directing and is up for DGA, BAFTA and Independent Spirit awards.— Susan King
Richard Linklater, ‘Boyhood’
It’s been a good week for the Austin, Texas-based indie filmmaker. Not only did he receive the Golden Globe for director on Sunday and a Directors Guild of America nomination on Tuesday, he now garners his first director Oscar nomination for his distinctive coming-of-age story. Linklater, 54, is also nominated for his screenplay and as a producer of the film. He has won several critics group’s honors, including the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. and is up for Independent Spirit and BAFTA awards.— Susan King
Bennett Miller, ‘Foxcatcher’
The 48-year-old Miller receives his second Academy Award nomination in the director category for his factual drama about two brothers, both Olympic champion wrestlers, training on a team sponsored by a troubled millionaire. Miller won best director at the Cannes Film Festival for “Foxcatcher.” He previously was nominated in the category for the 2005 bio-pic “Capote,” and directed the 2011 best picture nominee “Moneyball.” — Susan King
Morten Tyldum, ‘The Imitation Game’
The Norwegian filmmaker, 47, earns his first director Oscar nomination for the historical drama about World War II code beaker Alan Turing. Tyldum, who is best known for his award-winning 2011 crime thriller “Headhunters,” is also a DGA nominee. — Susan King
Steve Carell, ‘Foxcatcher’
The 52-year-old Carell, known for his comedic roles in TV and feature films, receives his first Oscar nomination for his dramatic turn as the troubled John du Pont, multimillionaire U.S. wrestling sponsor. Carell was also a Golden Globe nominee and is in contention for a Screen Actors Guild Award for lead actor and a British Academy Film Award in the supporting category.— Susan King
Bradley Cooper, ‘American Sniper’
The actor receives his third consecutive Academy Award nomination — his second in the lead actor category — as the late Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, who was considered the most lethal sniper in U.S. history. The 40-year-old People magazine “sexiest man alive” was nominated two years ago for lead actor in “Silver Linings Playbook” and last year for supporting actor in “American Hustle.” — Susan King
Benedict Cumberbatch, ‘The Imitation Game’
The popular British actor, 38, is nominated for his portrayal of Alan Turing, the pioneering English mathematician and World War II code breaker. Cumberbatch was also nominated for a Golden Globe and is up for a Screen Actors Guild Award and British Academy Film Award. — Susan King
Michael Keaton, ‘Birdman’
For his portrayal of a has-been movie superhero who attempts a comeback in a Broadway play, the actor picks up his first Academy Award nomination. Besides receiving honors from critics’ group, Keaton, 63, won the Golden Globe for lead actor in a comedy or musical as well as a Gotham Award, and is nominated for SAG, British Academy and Independent Spirit awards. — Susan King
Eddie Redmayne, ‘The Theory of Everything’
The British actor, 33, has been nominated for his first Academy Award; he portrayed the English theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking in the drama based on his ex-wife’s book. Redmayne won the Golden Globe on Sunday for lead actor in a drama and is in contention for a Screen Actors Guild Award and a British Academy Film Award. — Susan King
Marion Cotillard, ‘Two Days, One Night’
The Paris-born Cotillard, who won the lead actress Oscar as Edith Piaf in 2007’s “La Vie en Rose,” receives her second Academy Award nomination in the category for her role as a wife and mother returning to work after suffering a breakdown only to learn her job is in jeopardy. Cotillard, 39, received honors for this and her performance in “The Immigrant” from critics’ groups including the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Society of Film Critics. — Susan King
Felicity Jones, ‘The Theory of Everything’
Jones garners her first Academy Award nomination in the lead actress category for playing Jane Hawking, wife of renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking. The British actress, 31, was up for a Golden Globe and is nominated for a SAG Award and British Academy Film Award. — Susan King
Julianne Moore, ‘Still Alice’
Moore, 54, garners her third lead actress Oscar nomination for her portrayal of a successful college professor, wife and mother who discovers she has early-onset Alzheimer’s. Moore, who has also received two supporting actress Oscar nominations, won the Golden Globe for her performance and is in contention for the SAG Award, British Academy Film Award and Independent Spirit Award. — Susan King
Rosamund Pike, ‘Gone Girl’
The London-born Pike, 35, is a first-time lead actress Academy Award nominee for her performance as a duplicitous wife who stages her own murder in the thriller based on the book by Gillian Flynn. Pike also received a Golden Globe nomination and is a SAG Award and British Academy Film Award nominee. — Susan King
Reese Witherspoon, ‘Wild’
Witherspoon, 38, earns her second lead actress Oscar nomination as a troubled young woman who finds redemption when she hikes the expansive Pacific Crest Trail alone. A previous lead actress Oscar winner as singer June Carter in 2005’s “Walk the Line,” Witherspoon was in contention for a Golden Globe and is a SAG Award and British Academy Award nominee. — Susan King
Robert Duvall, ‘The Judge’
Duvall, who won the lead actor Oscar as a country music singer in 1983’s “Tender Mercies,” earns his seventh nomination and third in the supporting category as Joseph Palmer, an elderly judge accused of murder. Duvall, 84, was in contention for the Golden Globe and is a SAG Award nominee. — Susan King
Ethan Hawke, ‘Boyhood’
The former child actor, 44, earns his second supporting actor Oscar nomination as a divorced father of two in Richard Linklater’s coming-of-age tale. Hawke, who received two screenplay nominations for Linklater’s “Before Sunset” and “Before Midnight,” was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Gotham Award and is in contention for SAG, Independent Spirit and BAFTA awards. — Susan King
Edward Norton, ‘Birdman’
The 45-year-old Norton garners his second supporting actor nomination as a hot-headed Method theater actor in the dark comedy. Norton, who was a lead actor nominee for 1998’s “American History X,” was a Golden Globe nominee and is up for SAG, Independent Spirit and BAFTA awards. — Susan King
Mark Ruffalo, ‘Foxcatcher’
The 47-year-old Ruffalo earns his second supporting actor nomination for his portrayal of U.S. Olympic wrestler David Schultz in the fact-based drama. Ruffalo was in contention for the Golden Globe and is nominated for SAG and BAFTA awards. — Susan King
J.K. Simmons, ‘Whiplash’
After receiving the lion’s share of critical honors for supporting actor, including the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn., the New York Film Critics Circle and National Society of Film Critics, Simmons earns his first Oscar nomination for his portrayal of a ruthless, demanding music instructor. Winner of the Golden Globe on Sunday night, the 60-year-old Simmons is also in contention for SAG, Independent Spirit and BAFTA awards. — Susan King
Patricia Arquette, ‘Boyhood’
Winner of the Golden Globe for her role as a single mother of two, Arquette receives her first Oscar nomination for the distinctive coming-of-age story. Arquette, 46, has won several critics’ honors, including the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn., New York Film Critics Circle and National Society of Film Critics. She is also in contention for SAG, BAFTA and Independent Spirit awards. — Susan King
Laura Dern, ‘Wild’
The 47-year-old Dern earns her second Oscar nomination for her supporting role as the single mother whose death inspires her daughter to hike the 1,100-mile Pacific Crest Trail. Dern, the daughter of Oscar nominees Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, received a lead actress Academy Award nomination for 1991’s “Rambling Rose.” — Susan King
Keira Knightley, ‘The Imitation Game’
Knightley earns her first supporting actress nomination — she was a lead actress nominee for 2005’s “Pride and Prejudice” — for her performance as a World War II cryptographer in the historical drama. Knightley, 29, was in contention for a Golden Globe and is a SAG and BAFTA nominee. — Susan King
Emma Stone, ‘Birdman’
Stone’s first Oscar nomination comes for her performance as the acerbic recovering addict working as her actor father’s assistant in this dark comedy. Nominated for a Golden Globe for supporting actress, Stone, 26, is also a SAG, BAFTA and Independent Spirit nominee. — Susan King
Meryl Streep, ‘Into the Woods’
The three-time Oscar winner picks up her 19th Academy Award nomination. It’s for her role as a vengeful witch in the Stephen Sondheim musical. Streep, 65, who earned her first Oscar in this category for 1979’s “Kramer vs. Kramer,” was a Golden Globe nominee and is in contention for a SAG Award. — Susan King
