Coachella & Stagecoach music festivals

Headliner Roger Waters of Pink Floyd re-creates the band’s trippy 1973 masterpiece “Dark Side of the Moon” on the festival’s main stage and sends a two-story inflatable prop pig above the desert sky during his set. The pig steals the show when it becomes a runaway and floats off into the sky sometime between his set and the days after. It touches down over two properties in nearby La Quinta, less than two miles from the Empire Polo Field, where the three-day event is held. The two couples that retrieve the pig receive $10,000 in reward money, which they donate to children’s music programs in their area. But they keep the four lifetime passes to future Coachella festivals.