College football 2012-13 bowl schedule

Dec. 15, 2012

10:00 a.m. Gildan New Mexico Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Nevada 48 Arizona 49 Dufresne's thoughts: Co-host city Roswell urges fans to beware of possible unidentified flying objects in Nevada's seating Area 51. Pick: Arizona Location: Albuquerque, N.M.

(Eric Draper / Associated Press)

Dec. 15, 2012

1:15 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Toledo 15 Utah State 41 Dufresne's thoughts: The MAC vs. the WAC… with a side of curly fries. Toledo lost in overtime at Arizona and to BCS-bowl-bound Northern Illinois. Utah State lost two games by five points. Pick: Utah State Location: Boise, Idaho

(Matt Cilley / Associated Press)

Dec. 20, 2012

5:00 p.m. San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl Non-BCS Bowls BYU 23 San Diego St. 6 Dufresne's thoughts: Brigham Young lost four games by 13 total points and ranks third nationally in total defense. Shamu State owns a signature win at Boise State. Pick: BYU Location: San Diego, Calif.

(Kent C. Horner / Getty Images)

Dec. 21, 2012

4:30 p.m. Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl Non-BCS Bowls C. Florida 38 Ball State 17 Dufresne's thoughts: Big East teams have won three of the first four Beef bowls, but close games have been rare (to medium rare). Pick: Central Florida Location: St. Petersburg, Fla.

(Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)

Dec. 22, 2012

9:00 a.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Non-BCS Bowls La Lafayette 43 E. Carolina 34 Dufresne's thoughts: Good luck matching last year's ending when Louisiana Lafayette's Brett Baer beat San Diego State with a 50-yard field goal as time expired. Pick: Louisiana Lafayette Location: New Orleans

(Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

Dec. 22, 2012

12:30 p.m. Maaco Bowl Las Vegas Non-BCS Bowls Washington 26 Boise St. 28 Dufresne's thoughts: Fans must purchase separate ticket for second game of doubleheader that starts when Boise opens the 2013 season at Washington. Pick: Boise St. Location: Las Vegas, Nev.

(David Becker / Associated Press)

Dec. 24, 2012

5:00 p.m. Sheraton Hawaii Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Fresno State 10 SMU 43 Dufresne's thoughts: Former Hawaii coach June Jones, now with SMU, returns to the islands to relive memories and retrieve a Hawaiian shirt he left in his old gym locker. Pick: Fresno State Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

(Eugene Tanner / Associated Press)

Dec. 26, 2012

4:30 p.m. Little Caesars Bowl Non-BCS Bowls W. Kentucky 21 C. Michigan 24 Dufresne's thoughts: Get your motor (city) runnin'… Newly hired Bobby Petrino will not coach Western Kentucky or change the team nickname to the Hill-Choppers. Pick: W. Kentucky Location: Detroit, Mich.

(Mark A. Cunningham / Getty Images)

Dec. 27, 2012

12:00 p.m. Military Bowl Non-BCS Bowls San Jose St. 29 BGSU 20 Dufresne's thoughts: Cpl. Klinger thinks departing San Jose State Coach Mike MacIntyre could be a Section 8 candidate for taking the Colorado job. Pick: San Jose St. Location: Washington, D.C.

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Dec. 27, 2012

3:30 p.m. Belk Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Cincinnati 48 Duke 34 Dufresne's thoughts: Duke makes its first bowl appearance since 1994 but can still keep with tradition by finishing with a losing record. Pick: Cincinnati Location: Charlotte, N.C.

(Chuck Burton / Associated Press)

Dec. 27, 2012

6:45 p.m. Bridgepoint Education Holiday Bowl UCLA Baylor 49 UCLA 26 Dufresne's thoughts: Coach Jim Mora to implement a full game plan after he's assured by Pac-12 office that UCLA won't have to play Baylor in a rematch six days later. Pick: UCLA Location: San Diego, Calif.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times )

Dec. 28, 2012

11:00 a.m. AdvoCare V100 Independence Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Ohio 45 La. Monroe 14 Dufresne's thoughts: Louisiana Monroe started 6-2 with a win over Arkansas and losses to Auburn and Baylor by a total of eight points. Ohio started 7-0. If only the season ended in mid-November. Pick: Louisiana Monroe Location: Shreveport, La.

(Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)

Dec. 28, 2012

2:30 p.m. Russell Athletic Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Rutgers 10 Virginia Tech 13 Dufresne's thoughts: Rutgers choked away a chance to win its first Big East crown; Virginia Tech was a bigger flop than "Cloud Atlas." Pick: Rutgers Location: Orlando, Fla.

(J. Meric/Getty Images)

Dec. 28, 2012

6:00 p.m. Meineke Car Care Bowl of Texas Non-BCS Bowls Minnesota 31 Texas Tech 34 Dufresne's thoughts: A rematch of the 2006 Insight Bowl in which Minnesota blew a 31-point lead. Stories filed on deadline with Minnesota winning are available by request. Pick: Texas Tech Location: Houston, Texas



Dec. 29, 2012

8:45 a.m. Bell Helicopter Armed Forces Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Rice 33 Air Force 14 Dufresne's thoughts: Scenic drive: Route 66. Sponsor: Phillips 66: Game temp: 66. Stadium capacity: 66,666. Suggested alternative bowl date: June 6 (6-6). Pick: Air Force Location: Fort Worth, Texas Where to watch it: ESPN



Dec. 29, 2012

12:15 p.m. New Era Pinstripe Bowl Non-BCS Bowls West Virginia 14 Syracuse 38 Dufresne's thoughts: This third-year bowl game at Yankee Stadium will commence with the singing of the national anthem and the booing of Alex Rodriguez. Pick: West Virginia Location: Bronx, N.Y.



Dec. 29, 2012

1:00 p.m. Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Navy 28 Arizona State 62 Dufresne's thoughts: Arizona State Coach Todd Graham voted his own team No. 20 in the final USA Today coaches' poll but didn't think Navy was in ship shape. Pick: Arizona State Location: San Francisco, Calif.



Dec. 29, 2012

3:45 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Texas 31 Oregon State 27 Dufresne's thoughts: No jokes: Three Oregon State players recently walked into a bar … and were arrested. Texas recruited Johnny Manziel … to play defensive back. Pick: Oregon State Location: San Antonio, Texas



Dec. 29, 2012

7:15 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl Non-BCS Bowls TCU 16 Michigan State 17 Dufresne's thoughts: No coin toss for the former Insight Bowl. Opening possession will be determined by spinning a bottle of mango habanero sauce. Pick: TCU Location: Tempe, Ariz. Where to watch it: ESPN

(Paul Connors / Associated Press)

Dec. 31, 2012

9:00 a.m. Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl Non-BCS Bowls N.C. State 24 Vanderbilt 38 Dufresne's thoughts: Ain't that a boot in the head? One of the few bowls in which a kicker and a punter have been the game's most valuable player. Pick: Vanderbilt Location: Nashville, Tenn.

(Associated Press)

Dec. 31, 2012

11:00 a.m. Hyundai Sun Bowl USC USC 7 Georgia Tech 21 Dufresne's thoughts: The Sun sets on defensive coordinators. Georgia Tech fired Al Groh in October; Monte Kiffin's resignation was recently accepted by his son. Pick: USC Location: El Paso, Texas

(Associated Press)

Dec. 31, 2012

12:30 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Iowa State 17 Tulsa 31 Dufresne's thoughts: The Liberty reportedly chose Iowa State over Louisiana Tech, so this game deserves to end early because of a power outage. Pick: Tulsa Location: Memphis, Tenn.

(Associated Press)

Dec. 31, 2012

4:30 p.m. Chick-fil-A Bowl Non-BCS Bowls LSU 24 Clemson 25 Dufresne's thoughts: Irresistible-force offense meets immovable-object defense in a paradox matchup brought to you by drive-thru chicken sandwiches. Pick: Clemson Location: Atlanta, Ga.

(Associated Press)

Jan. 1, 2013

9:00 a.m. Taxslayer.com Gator Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Miss. State 20 Northwestern 34 Dufresne's thoughts: Mark this down: Northwestern wins first bowl game since election season in Chicago when Dewey beat Truman in presidential race. Pick: Northwestern Location: Jacksonville, Fla. Where to watch it: ESPN2

(Associated Press)

Jan. 1, 2013

9:00 a.m. Heart of Dallas Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Purdue 14 Oklahoma St. 58 Dufresne's thoughts: Hearts are ripped out of Dallas as Purdue fires coach and Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Todd Monken bolts to become head coach for Southern Mississippi. Pick: Oklahoma State Location: Dallas, Texas

(Associated Press)

Jan. 1, 2013

10:00 a.m. Capital One Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Georgia 41 Nebraska 31 Dufresne's thoughts: Georgia came within five yards against Alabama of playing for the national title. Nebraska came within 70 points of shutting out Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game. Pick: Georgia Location: Orlando, Fla. Where to watch it: ABC

(Associated Press)

Jan. 1, 2013

10:00 a.m. Outback Bowl Non-BCS Bowls S. Carolina 33 Michigan 28 Dufresne's thoughts: One of these schools played Alabama during the season and the other one plays in the Southeastern Conference. Pick: South Carolina Location: Tampa, Fla.

(McClatchy-Tribune)

Jan. 1, 2013

2:00 p.m. Rose Bowl Game BCS Bowls Wisconsin 14 Stanford 20 Dufresne's thoughts: Call in "Ghost Hunters" if Pop Warner comes out of retirement to coach Stanford against Barry Alvarez. Pick: Wisconsin Location: Pasadena, Calif.

(Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 1, 2013

5:30 p.m. Discover Orange Bowl BCS Bowls N. Illinois 10 Florida State 31 Dufresne's thoughts: Team that barely survived 6-6 Georgia Tech to win Atlantic Coast Conference faces non-automatic qualifier scourge lambasted for losing one game by one point. Pick: Northern Illinois

Jan. 2, 2013

5:30 p.m. Allstate Sugar Bowl BCS Bowls Louisville 33 Florida 23 Dufresne's thoughts: Herbstreit mixes Sweet'N Low with his fizzle stick after ingrates from Northern Illinois knock Oklahoma out of this Bowl Championship Series game. Pick: Florida

Jan. 3, 2013

5:30 p.m. Tostitos Fiesta Bowl BCS Bowls Oregon 35 Kansas State 17 Dufresne's thoughts: You won't believe how up-tempo Oregon Coach Chip Kelly is going to get once NFL teams start calling his cellphone. Pick: Oregon Location: Glendale, Ariz. (Associated Press)

Jan. 4, 2013

5:00 p.m. AT&T Cotton Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Texas A&M 41 Oklahoma 13 Dufresne's thoughts: Oklahoma takes on quarterback Johnny Manziel as it tries to avoid going 0-3 against this year's Heisman finalists. Pick: Texas A&M (McClatchy-Tribune)

Jan. 5, 2013

10:00 a.m. BBVA Compass Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Pittsburgh 17 Ole Miss 38 Dufresne's thoughts: Pittsburgh lost to Youngstown State but took Notre Dame to triple overtime. Mississippi was routed by Texas, 66-31, but nearly defeated Texas A&M and Louisiana State. Pick: Ole Miss Location: Birmingham, Ala.

(Associated Press)

Jan. 6, 2013

6:00 p.m. Godaddy.com Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Kent St. 13 Arkansas St. 17 Dufresne's thoughts: The coaches are gone, Daddy. Kent State's coach left for Purdue and Arkansas State's took off for Auburn. Pick: Arkansas State Location: Mobile, Ala.

(Getty Images)