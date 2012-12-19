College football bowl schedule for 2013-14

Dec. 21, 2013
11:00 a.m. Gildan New Mexico Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Colorado State 48
Washington St. 45
Dufresne's thoughts: Colorado State played Alabama tough in Tuscaloosa, and Washington State nearly defeated Auburn. Never forget, though, the SEC is king.
Pick: Washington State
Location: Albuquerque
Washington State nose tackle Ioane Gauta loses his helmet as he hits Colorado State running back Kapri Bibbs. Bibbs rushed for three touchdowns in the Rams' 48-45 win over the Cougars.
(Matt York / Associated Press)
Dec. 21, 2013
12:30 p.m. Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl
USC
USC 45
Fresno State 20
Dufresne's thoughts: The third game in the "trilogy" finds these culturally similar California programs deadlocked at 1-1. Fresno State won the Freedom Bowl in 1992 and USC won in 2005.
Pick: Fresno State
Location: Las Vegas
USC Interim Coach Clay Helton holds the championship trophy after defeating Fresno State, 45-20, in the Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
Dec. 21, 2013
2:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
San Diego State 49
Buffalo 24
Dufresne's thoughts: The most impressive terrain-coverage meeting in a wide open space since the transcontinental train track hookup at Promontory Summit, Utah, in 1869.
Pick: San Diego State
Location: Boise, Idaho
San Diego State quarterback Quinn Kaehler threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns in the Aztecs' win over the Buffalo Bulls, 49-24, in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
(Otto Kitsinger / Associated Press)
Dec. 21, 2013
6:00 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
UL-Lafayette 24
Tulane 21
Dufresne's thoughts: Bobby Boucher serves as honorary "Waterboy" and Ed Orgeron provides Cajun commentary in this all-Louisiana bowl bottle of Red Rooster hot sauce.
Pick: Tulane
Location: New Orleans
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Terrance Broadway gets around Tulane safety Sam Scofield during the Ragin' Cajuns' victory over the Green Wave, 24-21, in the New Orleans Bowl.
(Bill Haber / Associated Press)
Dec. 23, 2013
11:00 a.m. Beef 'O' Brady's St. Petersburg
Non-BCS Bowls
East Carolina 37
Ohio 20
Dufresne's thoughts: Tom '0' Brady will love this game that features two of the nation's top quarterbacks in East Carolina's Shane Carden and Ohio's Tyler Tettleton.
Pick: East Carolina
Location: St. Petersburg, Fla.
Network: ESPN
East Carolina's Vintavious Cooper, who rushed for 198 yards, eludes Ohio safety Josh Kristoff on a 31-yard TD run in the fourth quarter of the Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl.
(Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)
Dec. 24, 2013
5:00 p.m. Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Oregon State 38
Boise State 23
Dufresne's thoughts: People still don't get it: Chris Petersen loves Boise and has no intention of leaving anytime soon. What's that, he just bailed out for Washington?
Pick: Oregon State
Location: Honolulu
Network: ESPN
Oregon State receiver Brandin Cooks (7) celebrates with teammates after making a touchdown reception against Boise State in a 38-23 victory.
(Randy L. Rasmussen / Associated Press)
Dec. 26, 2013
3:00 p.m. Little Caesars Pizza Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Pittsburgh 30
Bowling Green 27
Dufresne's thoughts: Co-host city Roswell urges fans to beware of possible unidentified flying objects in Nevada's seating Area 51.
Pick: Bowling Green
Location: Detroit
Network: ESPN
Pittsburgh running back James Conner, who rushed for 229 yards, breaks into the Bowling Green secondary on a run in the second half. Pitt won the game, 30-27.
(Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)
Dec. 26, 2013
6:30 p.m. San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Utah State 21
Northern Illinois 14
Dufresne's thoughts: We like Northern Illinois' chances against the "state" it plays this year in a bowl if only because last year the Huskies drew Florida "State" in the Orange.
Pick: Northern Illinois
Location: San Diego
Network: ESPN
Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch plows through the Utah State defense for a first down. The Aggies held Lynch and Co. to two touchdowns in a 21-14 victory.
(Lenny Ignelzi / Associated Press)
Dec. 27, 2013
11:30 a.m. Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman
Non-BCS Bowls
Marshall 31
Maryland 20
Dufresne's thoughts: After careful analysis we're going with the team that lost to Florida State, 63-0, over the team that allowed 51 points to Middle Tennessee.
Pick: Maryland
Location: Annapolis, Md.
Network: ESPN
Marshall celebrates its 31-20 victory over Maryland in the Military Bowl at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.
Dec. 27, 2013
3:00 p.m. Texas Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Syracuse 21
Minnesota 17
Dufresne's thoughts: This is Syracuse's first Texas-based bowl trip since the 1960 Cotton. Minnesota will find cotton gym socks it left in the locker room at last year's Texas Bowl.
Pick: Minnesota
Location: Houston
Network: ESPN
Syracuse quarterback Terrel Hunt dashes to the end zone on a 12-yard run late in the fourth quarter to give the Orange a 21-17 victory over Minnesota at Reliant Stadium in Houston.
(Marlin Levison / McClatchy-Tribune)
Dec. 27, 2013
6:30 p.m. Fight Hunger Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Washington 31
BYU 16
Dufresne's thoughts: The first bowl game in history that will feature a coach named Bronco, an interim coach at Washington and two female game officials from Conference USA.
Pick: BYU
Location: San Francisco
Network: ESPN
Washington running back Bishop Sankey is lifted by teammate Mike Criste after rushing for a touchdown against BYU in the first half of the Fight Hunger Bowl at AT&T Park in San Francisco.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
Dec. 28, 2013
9:00 a.m. New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Notre Dame 29
Rutgers 16
Dufresne's thoughts: Rockne's "Win one for the Gipper" speech at Yankee Stadium in 1928 helped inspire a win over Army. FWIW: The following week, Notre Dame lost at home to Carnegie Tech.
Pick: Notre Dame
Location: New York
Network: ESPN
Tommy Rees passed for 319 yards to lead Notre Dame to a 29-16 victory over Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
(Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Dec. 28, 2013
12:20 p.m. Belk Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
N. Carolina 39
Cincinnati 17
Dufresne's thoughts: Cincinnati played Duke in last year's Belk and is hoping to play NC State next year to complete its ACC "research triangle" bowl fulfillment.
Pick: North Carolina
Location: Charlotte, N.C.
Network: ESPN
North Carolina's T.J. Logan (8) is congratulated by teammate Mikey Bart after returning a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown against Cincinnati in the first quarter of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.
(Jeff Siner / McClatchy-Tribune)
Dec. 28, 2013
3:45 p.m. Russell Athletic Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Louisville 36
Miami 9
Dufresne's thoughts: This game is already better than Virginia Tech's 13-10 overtime win over Rutgers in which the teams combined for five turnovers and neither surpassed 200 yards in total offense.
Pick: Miami
Location: Orlando, Fla.
Network: ESPN
Although Miami defensive back Deon Bush sacked Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the end zone for a safety on this play in the first half, Bridgewater passed for three touchdowns to lead the Cardinals to a 36-9 victory in the Russell Athletic Bowl.
(John Raoux / Associated Press)
Dec. 28, 2013
7:15 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Kansas State 31
Michigan 14
Dufresne's thoughts: In a close game, Michigan Coach Brady Hoke has indicated he will go for two instead of the tie again, only this time it's to get one more round of golf in at TPC Scottsdale.
Pick: Michigan
Location: Tempe, Ariz.
Network: ESPN
Kansas State running back John Hubert, right, stiff arms Michigan defensive back Raymon Taylor on a run during the Wildcats' 31-14 victory in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl. Hubert finished with 80 yards rushing and a touchdown in the win.
(Bo Rader / MCT)
Dec. 30, 2013
8:45 a.m. Bell Helicopter Armed Forces Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Navy 24
Middle Tenn. 6
Dufresne's thoughts: Bowling Green's reward for beating Northern Illinois in Detroit was a bowl game in Detroit? That's like giving your kid broccoli as a reward for eating spinach.
Pick: Navy
Location: Forth Worth, Texas
Network: ESPN
Navy players celebrate their 24-6 victory over Middle Tennessee State in the Armed Forces Bowl.
(Matt Strasen / Associated Press)
Dec. 30, 2013
12:15 p.m. Franklin American Mortgage Music Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Mississippi 25
Georgia Tech 17
Dufresne's thoughts: First meeting since Ole Miss made Georgia Tech look like the pits in the 1971 Peach Bowl. But the rosters have turned over several times since then.
Pick: Georgia Tech
Location: Nashville
Network: ESPN
Mississippi offensive lineman Emmanuel McCray, left, and defensive back Ontario Berry celebrate their 25-17 victory over Georgia Tech in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn.
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)
Dec. 30, 2013
3:45 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Oregon 30
Texas 7
Dufresne's thoughts: Texas will rally around Coach Mack Brown in his final game, but unfortunately, it's too late to rally around the Texas defense.
Pick: Oregon
Location: San Antonio
Network: ESPN
Oregon linebacker Derrick Malone, left, celebrates with teammate Tony Washington after returning an interception for a touchdown in the Ducks' 30-7 win over Texas at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
(Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)
Dec. 30, 2013
7:15 p.m. National University Holiday Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Texas Tech 37
Arizona State 23
Dufresne's thoughts: Remember when Texas Tech was 7-0 headed into that big Oct. 26 showdown against Oklahoma? Well, that was five straight losses ago.
Pick: Arizona State
Location: San Diego
Network: ESPN
Texas Tech's Jakeem Grant runs after a reception during the Red Raiders' 37-23 victory over Arizona State at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
(Donald Miralle / Getty Images)
Dec. 31, 2013
9:30 a.m. AdvoCare V100 Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Arizona 42
Boston College 19
Dufresne's thoughts: It's too bad the former Independence Bowl has been replaced by a stock car race, but it still features two of college football's best pace setters in Andre Williams and Ka' Deem Carey.
Pick: Arizona
Location: Shreveport, La.
Network: ESPN
Arizona running back Ka'Deem Carey, who rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns, evades Boston College defensive back Bryce Jones in the second half of the AdvoCare V100 Bowl.
(Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)
Dec. 31, 2013
11:00 a.m. Hyundai Sun Bowl
UCLA
UCLA 42
Virginia Tech 12
Dufresne's thoughts: Prediction: Jim Mora will turn down four more job offers before kickoff while leveraging the AD for a new on-campus racquetball court.
Pick: UCLA
Location: El Paso
Network: CBS
Bruins quarterback Brett Hundley, who passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns as well as rushed for 161 yards and two scores, is tripped by Virginia Tech safety Kyshoen Jarrett in the second quarter of the Sun Bowl.
(Victor Calzada / Associated Press)
Dec. 31, 2013
1:00 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Mississippi St. 44
Rice 7
Dufresne's thoughts: Common denominator: Both teams lost at Texas A&M this year and, afterward, asked Johnny Manziel to sign their sweatbands.
Pick: Mississippi State
Location: Memphis
Network: ESPN
Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores, avoids the tackle attempt by Rice's Michael Kutzler during the Liberty Bowl.
(Stacy Revere / Getty Images)
Dec. 31, 2013
5:00 p.m. Chick-fil-A Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Texas A&M 52
Duke 48
Dufresne's thoughts: The Chick-fil-A becomes a major bowl next year in the new format but will never get a better BCS going-away present than quarterback Johnny Manziel.
Pick: Duke
Location: Atlanta
Network: ESPN
Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, who passed for four touchdowns and ran for one, tries to escape the pressure of Duke linebacker Kelby Brown (59) and nose tackle Jamal Bruce (91) in the first half of the Chick-fil-A Bowl.
(Jamie Martin / Associated Press)
Jan. 1, 2014
9:00 a.m. TaxSlayer.com Gator Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Nebraska 24
Georgia 19
Dufresne's thoughts: It's never smart to bet against the SEC in a game that features Bo Pelini as Nebraska's coach, but Georgia is playing without injured quarterback Aaron Murray.
Pick: Nebraska
Location: Jacksonville, Fla.
Network: ESPN2
Nebraska cornerback Josh Mitchell (5) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumbled kick return by Georgia in the first half of the Gator Bowl. Tommy Armstrong Jr. connected with Quincy Enunwa for two touchdowns, including a 99-yarder in the third quarter, for the Cornhuskers.
(Stephen B. Morton / Associated Press)
Jan. 1, 2014
9:00 a.m. Heart of Dallas Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
North Texas 36
UNLV 14
Dufresne's thoughts: UNLV recovered from opening losses to Minnesota and Arizona by the total score of 109-36. North Texas' season was approved by the USDA even though the Mean Green lost to UTSA.
Pick: North Texas
Location: Dallas
Network: ESPNU
North Texas receiver Carlos Harris can't avoid stepping out of bounds after a reception against UNLV in the first half of the Heart of Dallas Bowl. Derek Thompson threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns while Brelan Chancellor had two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter for the Mean Green.
(Sarah Glenn / Getty Images)
Jan. 1, 2014
10:00 a.m. Capital One Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
S. Carolina 34
Wisconsin 24
Dufresne's thoughts: Jadeveon Clowney perked up at practice when told he'd get another chance to make a highlight-reel tackle against a Big Ten back at a bowl game in Florida.
Pick: South Carolina
Location: Orlando, Fla.
Network: ABC
South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw salutes fans after catching a touchdown on a pass from receiver Bruce Ellington in the first half of the Capital One Bowl. Shaw, the game's MVP, also passed for three touchdowns and ran for another.
(John Raoux / Associated Press)
Jan. 1, 2014
10:00 a.m. Outback Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Iowa
LSU
Dufresne's thoughts: The instinct here was to pick Iowa because of the injury to LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger. Then four of my typing fingers reminded me Iowa was in the Big Ten.
Pick: LSU
Location: Tampa, Fla.
Network: ESPN
Louisiana State defensive back Tre'Davious White (15) celebrates an interception with teammates Craig Loston (6) and Rickey Jefferson (29) in the first half of the Outback Bowl. Loston would stop a late Iowa drive with an interception of his own while Jeremy Hill rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns to help the Tigers win.
(Al Messerschmidt / Getty Images)
Jan. 1, 2014
2:00 p.m. Rose Bowl Game
BCS Bowls
Michigan St. 24
Stanford 20
Dufresne's thoughts: Ticket demand for the 100th Rose Bowl game has been roughly equivalent to Bruce Springsteen announcing a 24-city concert tour of Waffle Houses. Stanford seeks Rose revenge against the Wolverine state after getting shut out in 1902 by Michigan.
Pick: Stanford
Location: Pasadena
Network: ESPN
Michigan State fullback Trevon Pendleton celebrates after scoring on a two-yard touchdown pass against Stanford late in the first half of the Rose Bowl. The Spartans fell behind by 10 points early in the game before rallying in the second half for the victory.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Jan. 1, 2014
5:30 p.m. Tostitos Fiesta
BCS Bowls
UCF 52
Baylor 42
Dufresne's thoughts: The Fiesta got the last pick in the BCS selection order and had to take UCF but, in better news, Arizona won the bid this week for the 2016 championship game.
Pick: Baylor
Location: Glendale, Ariz.
Network: ESPN
Central Florida receiver Breshad Perriman catches a pass for a 34-yard gain against Baylor defensive back Terrell Burt to help set up a touchdown in the first quarter of the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
Jan. 2, 2014
5:30 p.m. Allstate Sugar Bowl
BCS Bowls
Oklahoma 45
Alabama 31
Dufresne's thoughts: The last time Alabama was this disinterested about playing in the Sugar Bowl it got Salt Lake sideswiped by the 2008 Utah Utes.
Pick: Oklahoma
Location: New Orleans
Network: ESPN
Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops, left, celebrates with his players following the Sooners' 45-31 upset victory over two-time defending BCS champions Alabama at the Sugar Bowl.
(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)
Jan. 3, 2014
5:00 p.m. AT&T Cotton
BCS Bowls
Missouri 41
Oklahoma St. 31
Dufresne's thoughts: Four years ago this would have been just another Big 12 game in October, yet this year the battle of Big 12 and SEC title losers is one of the better games on the board.
Pick: Missouri
Location: Arlington, Texas
Network: FOX
Missouri running back Henry Josey celebrates with teammates after scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl. Josey finished with 92 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the victory.
(Ron Jenkins / McClatchy-Tribune)
Jan. 3, 2014
5:30 p.m. Discover Orange Bowl
BCS Bowls
Clemson 40
Ohio State 35
Dufresne's thoughts: Ohio State was crushed after its title hopes were ruined by a loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten title game. Clemson was crushed by Florida State and South Carolina.
Pick: Ohio State
Location: Miami
Network: ESPN
Clemson receiver Martavis Bryant makes a juggling touchdown catch against Ohio State cornerback Armani Reeves to put the Tiger ahead in the third quarter of the Orange Bowl. Clemson's Tajh Boyd threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns while Sammy Watkins had a record-setting night with 16 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns.
(Jim Rassol / McClatchy-Tribune)
Jan. 4, 2014
10:00 a.m. BBVA Compass Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Vanderbilt 41
Houston 24
Dufresne's thoughts: Vanderbilt could be distracted by speculation that James Franklin will become the next coach at Texas. But Vanderbilt also earned its 8-4 record in the SEC.
Pick: Vanderbilt
Location: Birmingham, Ala.
Network: ESPN
Vanderbilt receiver Jordan Matthews (87) reacts as quarterback Patton Robinette scores a touchdown against Houston in the BBVA Compass Bowl. Robinette and Matthews connected for two 50-yard scoring pass plays in a 41-24 victory.
(Stacy Revere / Getty Images)
Jan. 5, 2014
6:00 p.m. GoDaddy Bowl
Non-BCS Bowls
Arkansas State 23
Ball State 20
Dufresne's thoughts: This bowl, played the night before Florida State-Auburn, should make everyone appreciate just how good the BCS title game might be.
Pick: Ball State
Location: Mobile, Ala.
Network: ESPN
Ball State running back Jahwan Edwards is stopped by Arkansas State defensive back Sterling Young in the first half of the GoDaddy Bowl. Backup quarterback Fredi Knighten threw a 13-yard pass to Allen Muse with 32 seconds left to lift Arkansas State to the win.
(G.M. Andrews / Associated Press)
Jan. 6, 2014
5:30 p.m. VIZIO BCS National Championship Game
BCS National Championship
Florida State 34
Auburn 31
Dufresne's thoughts: The SEC's seven-year streak of titles ends when Auburn's last-second Hail Mary pass bounces off three players, two referees, a hot-dog vendor and the Rose Queen's crown before sticking squarely into the face mask of Florida State's dime-package safety.
Pick: Florida State
Location: Pasadena
Network: ESPN
Florida State Coach Jimbo Fisher hoists The Coaches' Trophy as he celebrates with his family and quarterback Jameis Winston following the Seminoles' 34-31 win over Auburn for the BCS title at the Rose Bowl.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)