College football bowl schedule for 2013-14

Dec. 21, 2013

11:00 a.m. Gildan New Mexico Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Colorado State 48 Washington St. 45 Dufresne's thoughts: Colorado State played Alabama tough in Tuscaloosa, and Washington State nearly defeated Auburn. Never forget, though, the SEC is king. Pick: Washington State Location: Albuquerque

Washington State nose tackle Ioane Gauta loses his helmet as he hits Colorado State running back Kapri Bibbs. Bibbs rushed for three touchdowns in the Rams' 48-45 win over the Cougars. (Matt York / Associated Press)

Dec. 21, 2013

12:30 p.m. Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl USC USC 45 Fresno State 20 Dufresne's thoughts: The third game in the "trilogy" finds these culturally similar California programs deadlocked at 1-1. Fresno State won the Freedom Bowl in 1992 and USC won in 2005. Pick: Fresno State Location: Las Vegas

USC Interim Coach Clay Helton holds the championship trophy after defeating Fresno State, 45-20, in the Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Dec. 21, 2013

2:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Non-BCS Bowls San Diego State 49 Buffalo 24 Dufresne's thoughts: The most impressive terrain-coverage meeting in a wide open space since the transcontinental train track hookup at Promontory Summit, Utah, in 1869. Pick: San Diego State Location: Boise, Idaho

San Diego State quarterback Quinn Kaehler threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns in the Aztecs' win over the Buffalo Bulls, 49-24, in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. (Otto Kitsinger / Associated Press)

Dec. 21, 2013

6:00 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Non-BCS Bowls UL-Lafayette 24 Tulane 21 Dufresne's thoughts: Bobby Boucher serves as honorary "Waterboy" and Ed Orgeron provides Cajun commentary in this all-Louisiana bowl bottle of Red Rooster hot sauce. Pick: Tulane Location: New Orleans

Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Terrance Broadway gets around Tulane safety Sam Scofield during the Ragin' Cajuns' victory over the Green Wave, 24-21, in the New Orleans Bowl. (Bill Haber / Associated Press)

Dec. 23, 2013

11:00 a.m. Beef 'O' Brady's St. Petersburg Non-BCS Bowls East Carolina 37 Ohio 20 Dufresne's thoughts: Tom '0' Brady will love this game that features two of the nation's top quarterbacks in East Carolina's Shane Carden and Ohio's Tyler Tettleton. Pick: East Carolina Location: St. Petersburg, Fla. Network: ESPN

East Carolina's Vintavious Cooper, who rushed for 198 yards, eludes Ohio safety Josh Kristoff on a 31-yard TD run in the fourth quarter of the Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl. (Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)

Dec. 24, 2013

5:00 p.m. Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Oregon State 38 Boise State 23 Dufresne's thoughts: People still don't get it: Chris Petersen loves Boise and has no intention of leaving anytime soon. What's that, he just bailed out for Washington? Pick: Oregon State Location: Honolulu Network: ESPN

Oregon State receiver Brandin Cooks (7) celebrates with teammates after making a touchdown reception against Boise State in a 38-23 victory. (Randy L. Rasmussen / Associated Press)

Dec. 26, 2013

3:00 p.m. Little Caesars Pizza Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Pittsburgh 30 Bowling Green 27 Dufresne's thoughts: Co-host city Roswell urges fans to beware of possible unidentified flying objects in Nevada's seating Area 51. Pick: Bowling Green Location: Detroit Network: ESPN

Pittsburgh running back James Conner, who rushed for 229 yards, breaks into the Bowling Green secondary on a run in the second half. Pitt won the game, 30-27. (Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Dec. 26, 2013

6:30 p.m. San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Utah State 21 Northern Illinois 14 Dufresne's thoughts: We like Northern Illinois' chances against the "state" it plays this year in a bowl if only because last year the Huskies drew Florida "State" in the Orange. Pick: Northern Illinois Location: San Diego Network: ESPN

Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch plows through the Utah State defense for a first down. The Aggies held Lynch and Co. to two touchdowns in a 21-14 victory. (Lenny Ignelzi / Associated Press)

Dec. 27, 2013

11:30 a.m. Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman Non-BCS Bowls Marshall 31 Maryland 20 Dufresne's thoughts: After careful analysis we're going with the team that lost to Florida State, 63-0, over the team that allowed 51 points to Middle Tennessee. Pick: Maryland Location: Annapolis, Md. Network: ESPN

Marshall celebrates its 31-20 victory over Maryland in the Military Bowl at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.

Dec. 27, 2013

3:00 p.m. Texas Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Syracuse 21 Minnesota 17 Dufresne's thoughts: This is Syracuse's first Texas-based bowl trip since the 1960 Cotton. Minnesota will find cotton gym socks it left in the locker room at last year's Texas Bowl. Pick: Minnesota Location: Houston Network: ESPN

Syracuse quarterback Terrel Hunt dashes to the end zone on a 12-yard run late in the fourth quarter to give the Orange a 21-17 victory over Minnesota at Reliant Stadium in Houston. (Marlin Levison / McClatchy-Tribune)

Dec. 27, 2013

6:30 p.m. Fight Hunger Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Washington 31 BYU 16 Dufresne's thoughts: The first bowl game in history that will feature a coach named Bronco, an interim coach at Washington and two female game officials from Conference USA. Pick: BYU Location: San Francisco Network: ESPN

Washington running back Bishop Sankey is lifted by teammate Mike Criste after rushing for a touchdown against BYU in the first half of the Fight Hunger Bowl at AT&T Park in San Francisco. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Dec. 28, 2013

9:00 a.m. New Era Pinstripe Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Notre Dame 29 Rutgers 16 Dufresne's thoughts: Rockne's "Win one for the Gipper" speech at Yankee Stadium in 1928 helped inspire a win over Army. FWIW: The following week, Notre Dame lost at home to Carnegie Tech. Pick: Notre Dame Location: New York Network: ESPN

Tommy Rees passed for 319 yards to lead Notre Dame to a 29-16 victory over Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. (Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Dec. 28, 2013

12:20 p.m. Belk Bowl Non-BCS Bowls N. Carolina 39 Cincinnati 17 Dufresne's thoughts: Cincinnati played Duke in last year's Belk and is hoping to play NC State next year to complete its ACC "research triangle" bowl fulfillment. Pick: North Carolina Location: Charlotte, N.C. Network: ESPN

North Carolina's T.J. Logan (8) is congratulated by teammate Mikey Bart after returning a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown against Cincinnati in the first quarter of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. (Jeff Siner / McClatchy-Tribune)

Dec. 28, 2013

3:45 p.m. Russell Athletic Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Louisville 36 Miami 9 Dufresne's thoughts: This game is already better than Virginia Tech's 13-10 overtime win over Rutgers in which the teams combined for five turnovers and neither surpassed 200 yards in total offense. Pick: Miami Location: Orlando, Fla. Network: ESPN

Although Miami defensive back Deon Bush sacked Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the end zone for a safety on this play in the first half, Bridgewater passed for three touchdowns to lead the Cardinals to a 36-9 victory in the Russell Athletic Bowl. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

Dec. 28, 2013

7:15 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Kansas State 31 Michigan 14 Dufresne's thoughts: In a close game, Michigan Coach Brady Hoke has indicated he will go for two instead of the tie again, only this time it's to get one more round of golf in at TPC Scottsdale. Pick: Michigan Location: Tempe, Ariz. Network: ESPN

Kansas State running back John Hubert, right, stiff arms Michigan defensive back Raymon Taylor on a run during the Wildcats' 31-14 victory in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl. Hubert finished with 80 yards rushing and a touchdown in the win. (Bo Rader / MCT)

Dec. 30, 2013

8:45 a.m. Bell Helicopter Armed Forces Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Navy 24 Middle Tenn. 6 Dufresne's thoughts: Bowling Green's reward for beating Northern Illinois in Detroit was a bowl game in Detroit? That's like giving your kid broccoli as a reward for eating spinach. Pick: Navy Location: Forth Worth, Texas Network: ESPN

Navy players celebrate their 24-6 victory over Middle Tennessee State in the Armed Forces Bowl. (Matt Strasen / Associated Press)

Dec. 30, 2013

12:15 p.m. Franklin American Mortgage Music Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Mississippi 25 Georgia Tech 17 Dufresne's thoughts: First meeting since Ole Miss made Georgia Tech look like the pits in the 1971 Peach Bowl. But the rosters have turned over several times since then. Pick: Georgia Tech Location: Nashville Network: ESPN

Mississippi offensive lineman Emmanuel McCray, left, and defensive back Ontario Berry celebrate their 25-17 victory over Georgia Tech in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

Dec. 30, 2013

3:45 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Oregon 30 Texas 7 Dufresne's thoughts: Texas will rally around Coach Mack Brown in his final game, but unfortunately, it's too late to rally around the Texas defense. Pick: Oregon Location: San Antonio Network: ESPN

Oregon linebacker Derrick Malone, left, celebrates with teammate Tony Washington after returning an interception for a touchdown in the Ducks' 30-7 win over Texas at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Dec. 30, 2013

7:15 p.m. National University Holiday Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Texas Tech 37 Arizona State 23 Dufresne's thoughts: Remember when Texas Tech was 7-0 headed into that big Oct. 26 showdown against Oklahoma? Well, that was five straight losses ago. Pick: Arizona State Location: San Diego Network: ESPN

Texas Tech's Jakeem Grant runs after a reception during the Red Raiders' 37-23 victory over Arizona State at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. (Donald Miralle / Getty Images)

Dec. 31, 2013

9:30 a.m. AdvoCare V100 Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Arizona 42 Boston College 19 Dufresne's thoughts: It's too bad the former Independence Bowl has been replaced by a stock car race, but it still features two of college football's best pace setters in Andre Williams and Ka' Deem Carey. Pick: Arizona Location: Shreveport, La. Network: ESPN

Arizona running back Ka'Deem Carey, who rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns, evades Boston College defensive back Bryce Jones in the second half of the AdvoCare V100 Bowl. (Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)

Dec. 31, 2013

11:00 a.m. Hyundai Sun Bowl UCLA UCLA 42 Virginia Tech 12 Dufresne's thoughts: Prediction: Jim Mora will turn down four more job offers before kickoff while leveraging the AD for a new on-campus racquetball court. Pick: UCLA Location: El Paso Network: CBS

Bruins quarterback Brett Hundley, who passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns as well as rushed for 161 yards and two scores, is tripped by Virginia Tech safety Kyshoen Jarrett in the second quarter of the Sun Bowl. (Victor Calzada / Associated Press)

Dec. 31, 2013

1:00 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Mississippi St. 44 Rice 7 Dufresne's thoughts: Common denominator: Both teams lost at Texas A&M this year and, afterward, asked Johnny Manziel to sign their sweatbands. Pick: Mississippi State Location: Memphis Network: ESPN

Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores, avoids the tackle attempt by Rice's Michael Kutzler during the Liberty Bowl. (Stacy Revere / Getty Images)

Dec. 31, 2013

5:00 p.m. Chick-fil-A Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Texas A&M 52 Duke 48 Dufresne's thoughts: The Chick-fil-A becomes a major bowl next year in the new format but will never get a better BCS going-away present than quarterback Johnny Manziel. Pick: Duke Location: Atlanta Network: ESPN

Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, who passed for four touchdowns and ran for one, tries to escape the pressure of Duke linebacker Kelby Brown (59) and nose tackle Jamal Bruce (91) in the first half of the Chick-fil-A Bowl. (Jamie Martin / Associated Press)

Jan. 1, 2014

9:00 a.m. TaxSlayer.com Gator Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Nebraska 24 Georgia 19 Dufresne's thoughts: It's never smart to bet against the SEC in a game that features Bo Pelini as Nebraska's coach, but Georgia is playing without injured quarterback Aaron Murray. Pick: Nebraska Location: Jacksonville, Fla. Network: ESPN2

Nebraska cornerback Josh Mitchell (5) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumbled kick return by Georgia in the first half of the Gator Bowl. Tommy Armstrong Jr. connected with Quincy Enunwa for two touchdowns, including a 99-yarder in the third quarter, for the Cornhuskers. (Stephen B. Morton / Associated Press)

Jan. 1, 2014

9:00 a.m. Heart of Dallas Bowl Non-BCS Bowls North Texas 36 UNLV 14 Dufresne's thoughts: UNLV recovered from opening losses to Minnesota and Arizona by the total score of 109-36. North Texas' season was approved by the USDA even though the Mean Green lost to UTSA. Pick: North Texas Location: Dallas Network: ESPNU

North Texas receiver Carlos Harris can't avoid stepping out of bounds after a reception against UNLV in the first half of the Heart of Dallas Bowl. Derek Thompson threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns while Brelan Chancellor had two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter for the Mean Green. (Sarah Glenn / Getty Images)

Jan. 1, 2014

10:00 a.m. Capital One Bowl Non-BCS Bowls S. Carolina 34 Wisconsin 24 Dufresne's thoughts: Jadeveon Clowney perked up at practice when told he'd get another chance to make a highlight-reel tackle against a Big Ten back at a bowl game in Florida. Pick: South Carolina Location: Orlando, Fla. Network: ABC

South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw salutes fans after catching a touchdown on a pass from receiver Bruce Ellington in the first half of the Capital One Bowl. Shaw, the game's MVP, also passed for three touchdowns and ran for another. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

Jan. 1, 2014

10:00 a.m. Outback Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Iowa LSU Dufresne's thoughts: The instinct here was to pick Iowa because of the injury to LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger. Then four of my typing fingers reminded me Iowa was in the Big Ten. Pick: LSU Location: Tampa, Fla. Network: ESPN

Louisiana State defensive back Tre'Davious White (15) celebrates an interception with teammates Craig Loston (6) and Rickey Jefferson (29) in the first half of the Outback Bowl. Loston would stop a late Iowa drive with an interception of his own while Jeremy Hill rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns to help the Tigers win. (Al Messerschmidt / Getty Images)

Jan. 1, 2014

2:00 p.m. Rose Bowl Game BCS Bowls Michigan St. 24 Stanford 20 Dufresne's thoughts: Ticket demand for the 100th Rose Bowl game has been roughly equivalent to Bruce Springsteen announcing a 24-city concert tour of Waffle Houses. Stanford seeks Rose revenge against the Wolverine state after getting shut out in 1902 by Michigan. Pick: Stanford Location: Pasadena Network: ESPN

Michigan State fullback Trevon Pendleton celebrates after scoring on a two-yard touchdown pass against Stanford late in the first half of the Rose Bowl. The Spartans fell behind by 10 points early in the game before rallying in the second half for the victory. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 1, 2014

5:30 p.m. Tostitos Fiesta BCS Bowls UCF 52 Baylor 42 Dufresne's thoughts: The Fiesta got the last pick in the BCS selection order and had to take UCF but, in better news, Arizona won the bid this week for the 2016 championship game. Pick: Baylor Location: Glendale, Ariz. Network: ESPN

Central Florida receiver Breshad Perriman catches a pass for a 34-yard gain against Baylor defensive back Terrell Burt to help set up a touchdown in the first quarter of the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Jan. 2, 2014

5:30 p.m. Allstate Sugar Bowl BCS Bowls Oklahoma 45 Alabama 31 Dufresne's thoughts: The last time Alabama was this disinterested about playing in the Sugar Bowl it got Salt Lake sideswiped by the 2008 Utah Utes. Pick: Oklahoma Location: New Orleans Network: ESPN

Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops, left, celebrates with his players following the Sooners' 45-31 upset victory over two-time defending BCS champions Alabama at the Sugar Bowl. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

Jan. 3, 2014

5:00 p.m. AT&T Cotton BCS Bowls Missouri 41 Oklahoma St. 31 Dufresne's thoughts: Four years ago this would have been just another Big 12 game in October, yet this year the battle of Big 12 and SEC title losers is one of the better games on the board. Pick: Missouri Location: Arlington, Texas Network: FOX

Missouri running back Henry Josey celebrates with teammates after scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl. Josey finished with 92 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the victory. (Ron Jenkins / McClatchy-Tribune)

Jan. 3, 2014

5:30 p.m. Discover Orange Bowl BCS Bowls Clemson 40 Ohio State 35 Dufresne's thoughts: Ohio State was crushed after its title hopes were ruined by a loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten title game. Clemson was crushed by Florida State and South Carolina. Pick: Ohio State Location: Miami Network: ESPN

Clemson receiver Martavis Bryant makes a juggling touchdown catch against Ohio State cornerback Armani Reeves to put the Tiger ahead in the third quarter of the Orange Bowl. Clemson's Tajh Boyd threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns while Sammy Watkins had a record-setting night with 16 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns. (Jim Rassol / McClatchy-Tribune)

Jan. 4, 2014

10:00 a.m. BBVA Compass Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Vanderbilt 41 Houston 24 Dufresne's thoughts: Vanderbilt could be distracted by speculation that James Franklin will become the next coach at Texas. But Vanderbilt also earned its 8-4 record in the SEC. Pick: Vanderbilt Location: Birmingham, Ala. Network: ESPN

Vanderbilt receiver Jordan Matthews (87) reacts as quarterback Patton Robinette scores a touchdown against Houston in the BBVA Compass Bowl. Robinette and Matthews connected for two 50-yard scoring pass plays in a 41-24 victory. (Stacy Revere / Getty Images)

Jan. 5, 2014

6:00 p.m. GoDaddy Bowl Non-BCS Bowls Arkansas State 23 Ball State 20 Dufresne's thoughts: This bowl, played the night before Florida State-Auburn, should make everyone appreciate just how good the BCS title game might be. Pick: Ball State Location: Mobile, Ala. Network: ESPN

Ball State running back Jahwan Edwards is stopped by Arkansas State defensive back Sterling Young in the first half of the GoDaddy Bowl. Backup quarterback Fredi Knighten threw a 13-yard pass to Allen Muse with 32 seconds left to lift Arkansas State to the win. (G.M. Andrews / Associated Press)