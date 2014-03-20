Complete guide to the LAFD hiring controversy

At 8 a.m. on April 22, the onslaught of physical fitness certificates came via email and fax, but also from those who had lined up at the city’s downtown personnel office to get their forms stamped.

An overwhelming majority would be quietly eliminated from consideration not because they weren’t qualified, but because their paperwork wasn’t deemed to have arrived within the first 60 seconds.

City officials said they later decided they would advance only the 965 who submitted their paperwork in that first minute to interviews and set the rest aside to avoid having to evaluate thousands of submissions.