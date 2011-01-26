The trial of Dr. Conrad Murray

June 25, 2009 Michael Jackson is rushed to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, who found him in cardiac arrest and not breathing. Efforts to revive him are unsuccessful. Listen to the 911 call. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

June 26, 2009 The Los Angeles County coroner completes an autopsy of Michael Jackson but defers determining the cause of death until more tests are done. An investigation will now focus on whether the pop icon overdosed on prescription drugs. Read the autopsy report. (Michael Robinson Chavez/Los Angeles Times)

June 27, 2009 Los Angeles police complete a three-hour interview with Dr. Conrad Murray, who was with Michael Jackson when the pop star went into cardiac arrest. (Houston Chronicle)

July 1, 2009 At the request of the LAPD, Drug Enforcement Administration officials join the investigation into Michael Jackson's death.

July 22, 2009 Armed with a search warrant indicating that Michael Jackson's death is being investigated as a manslaughter, a team of LAPD detectives and federal drug agents search Dr. Conrad Murray's Houston medical clinic. (Pat Sullivan/Associated Press)

July 23, 2009 Dr. Conrad Murray is identified as a suspect in the Los Angeles Police Department's manslaughter investigation into Michael Jackson's death.

Aug. 24, 2009 The coroner reports that the anesthetic propofol was found with sedatives in the pop star's system, creating a lethal mix. Propofol vials (Geraldine Wilkins/Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 28, 2009 Michael Jackson's death is ruled a homicide.

Feb. 8, 2010 Los Angeles prosecutors file a long-anticipated involuntary manslaughter charge against Dr. Conrad Murray, Michael Jackson's personal physician. (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 8, 2010 Who is Dr. Conrad Murray? Friends describe him as kind and competent but the physician also was drowning in debt.

June 14, 2010 A Los Angeles judge rules that Dr. Conrad Murray will keep his California medical license for now.

Jan. 4, 2011 A hearing begins in Los Angeles County Superior Court to determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to try Dr. Conrad Murray for involuntary manslaughter.

Jan. 11, 2011 A judge strips Dr. Conrad Murray of his California medical license after ruling that prosecutors have sufficient evidence to try him for manslaughter in the death of Michael Jackson.

Jan. 25, 2011 During a Los Angeles County Superior Court appearance, Dr. Conrad Murray declares himself "innocent" in the death of his patient Michael Jackson. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

May 2, 2011 A judge postpones until September the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray.

Sept. 9, 2011 Prospective jurors gather for the second day of jury selection in the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray. Review the juror questionnaire.

Sept. 11, 2011 Who is Ed Chernoff? The little-known attorney from Texas seems an unlikely choice to defend Dr. Conrad Murray. Ed Chernoff, left (Nick Ut/Associated Press)

Sept. 23, 2011 A panel of seven men and five women have been selected to hear the case against Dr. Conrad Murray.

Sept. 27, 2011 Opening statements begin in the highly anticipated trial of Michael Jackson's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray.

Sept. 28, 2011 Prosecution witnesses on the second day of testimony testified that Michael Jackson's personal physician covered up the pop star's health both before and after his death, misleading concert promoters and his entourage. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Sept. 29, 2011 "I need an ambulance as soon as possible," a Jackson security guard, Alberto Alvarez, told an emergency operator in the recording played at Dr. Conrad Murray's manslaughter trial. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Pool)

Sept. 30, 2011 Contrasting portraits of Dr. Conrad Murray emerge from the first week of his manslaughter trial. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Oct. 4, 2011 The women who took the stand at the trial of Michael Jackson's personal physician gave jurors a glimpse into Conrad Murray as a man, and not as a doctor.

Oct. 5, 2011 Jurors hear the testimony of coroner's investigator Elissa Fleak, who recovered a myriad of medications and medical supplies from Michael Jackson’s bedroom and closet.

Oct. 7, 2011 In an interview with LAPD detectives, Dr. Conrad Murray describes Michael Jackson as being desperate for sleep and asking for propofol. Read the transcript of the recorded interview with Murray.

Oct. 11, 2011 Dr. Christopher Rogers, who performed Michael Jackson's autopsy testifies that the singer could not have self-administered a lethal dose of propofol. (Robyn Beck/Pool)

Oct. 12, 2011 Attorneys for Dr. Conrad Murry tell the judge they will no longer argue that Michael Jackson orally ingested propofol. They acknowledge that the theory is not supported by science.

Oct. 14, 2011 In a hearing outside the jury's presence, Deputy Dist. Atty. David Walgren remarked on the announcement this week that the defense had ruled out a theory it had previously argued. (Robyn Beck/Pool)

Oct. 17, 2011 A death in the family of the prosecution's main medical witness, Dr. Steven Shafer, has delayed the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray. (Robyn Beck/Pool)

Oct. 20, 2011 Dr. Steven Shafer tells jurors that Michael Jackson's personal physician probably gave his patient 40 times more surgical anesthetic than he admitted to police. (Reed Saxon/Pool)

Oct. 21, 2011 Judge says he will consider charges against anesthesiologist Dr. Paul White for reportedly calling a prosecution expert 'a scumbag' in an online interview. (Reed Saxon/Pool)

Oct. 24, 2011 Michael Jackson's friend and former physician, Dr. Allan Metzger, testifies that the singer was searching for drugs to help him sleep two months before his death. (Paul Buck/AFP/Getty Images )

Oct. 25, 2011 Defense witness, Randy Phillips, promoter of Michael Jackson's "This Is It" tour, describes a confident Jackson. (Paul Buck/AFP/Getty Images )

Oct. 27, 2011 Dr. Paul White, an anesthesiologist and a propofol expert began his testimony with the acknowledgment that not even he could explain the doctor's treatment of Michael Jackson. (Paul Buck/Pool)

Oct. 28, 2011 Dr. Paul White supports Conrad Murray's defense team, saying Michael Jackson probably injected himself with fatal dose of propofol.

Oct. 31, 2011 Michael Jackson's doctor has yet to decide whether he will testify at his involuntary-manslaughter trial. (Paul Buck/Pool)

Nov. 1, 2011 Prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their case in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Michael Jackson’s personal physician.

Nov. 3, 2011 The prosecution and the defense conclude their final arguments in the trial of Michael Jackson's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray. The jury is expected to begin deliberations tomorrow. Read the jury instructions. (Kevork Djansezian/Pool)

Nov. 4, 2011 Jurors in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Michael Jackson's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, completed their first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

Nov. 7, 2011 A jury of seven men and five women deliberates for about nine hours over two days before reaching a guilty verdict in the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray. The judge remands Murray to county jail. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 29 at 8:30 am. (Kevork Djansezian/Pool)

Nov. 9, 2011 Speculation about how the cash-strapped Conrad Murray paid for an expansive legal team now focuses on a British documentary made with Murray's cooperation.

Nov. 10, 2011 A British documentary film producer provided Conrad Murray and his defense team with free lunches and rides to court according to Louis Perry who drove Conrad Murray and his defense team to and from court. Louis Perry, the head of Kadima Security Services (Nick Ut/Associated Press)

Nov. 23, 2011 Lawyers for Dr. Conrad Murray file papers with the court asking for probation instead of jail time.