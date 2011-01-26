The trial of Dr. Conrad Murray

|June 25, 2009
|Michael Jackson is rushed to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, who found him in cardiac arrest and not breathing. Efforts to revive him are unsuccessful. Listen to the 911 call.
|June 26, 2009
|The Los Angeles County coroner completes an autopsy of Michael Jackson but defers determining the cause of death until more tests are done. An investigation will now focus on whether the pop icon overdosed on prescription drugs. Read the autopsy report.
|June 27, 2009
|Los Angeles police complete a three-hour interview with Dr. Conrad Murray, who was with Michael Jackson when the pop star went into cardiac arrest.
|July 1, 2009
|At the request of the LAPD, Drug Enforcement Administration officials join the investigation into Michael Jackson's death.
|July 22, 2009
|Armed with a search warrant indicating that Michael Jackson's death is being investigated as a manslaughter, a team of LAPD detectives and federal drug agents search Dr. Conrad Murray's Houston medical clinic.
|July 23, 2009
|Dr. Conrad Murray is identified as a suspect in the Los Angeles Police Department's manslaughter investigation into Michael Jackson's death.
|Aug. 24, 2009
|The coroner reports that the anesthetic propofol was found with sedatives in the pop star's system, creating a lethal mix.
|Aug. 28, 2009
|Michael Jackson's death is ruled a homicide.
|Feb. 8, 2010
|Los Angeles prosecutors file a long-anticipated involuntary manslaughter charge against Dr. Conrad Murray, Michael Jackson's personal physician.
|Feb. 8, 2010
|Who is Dr. Conrad Murray? Friends describe him as kind and competent but the physician also was drowning in debt.
|June 14, 2010
|A Los Angeles judge rules that Dr. Conrad Murray will keep his California medical license for now.
|Jan. 4, 2011
|A hearing begins in Los Angeles County Superior Court to determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to try Dr. Conrad Murray for involuntary manslaughter.
|Jan. 11, 2011
|A judge strips Dr. Conrad Murray of his California medical license after ruling that prosecutors have sufficient evidence to try him for manslaughter in the death of Michael Jackson.
|Jan. 25, 2011
|During a Los Angeles County Superior Court appearance, Dr. Conrad Murray declares himself "innocent" in the death of his patient Michael Jackson.
|May 2, 2011
|A judge postpones until September the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray.
|Sept. 9, 2011
|Prospective jurors gather for the second day of jury selection in the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray. Review the juror questionnaire.
|Sept. 11, 2011
|Who is Ed Chernoff? The little-known attorney from Texas seems an unlikely choice to defend Dr. Conrad Murray.
|Sept. 23, 2011
|A panel of seven men and five women have been selected to hear the case against Dr. Conrad Murray.
|Sept. 27, 2011
|Opening statements begin in the highly anticipated trial of Michael Jackson's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray.
|Sept. 28, 2011
|Prosecution witnesses on the second day of testimony testified that Michael Jackson's personal physician covered up the pop star's health both before and after his death, misleading concert promoters and his entourage.
|Sept. 29, 2011
|"I need an ambulance as soon as possible," a Jackson security guard, Alberto Alvarez, told an emergency operator in the recording played at Dr. Conrad Murray's manslaughter trial.
|Sept. 30, 2011
|Contrasting portraits of Dr. Conrad Murray emerge from the first week of his manslaughter trial.
|Oct. 4, 2011
|The women who took the stand at the trial of Michael Jackson's personal physician gave jurors a glimpse into Conrad Murray as a man, and not as a doctor.
|Oct. 5, 2011
|Jurors hear the testimony of coroner's investigator Elissa Fleak, who recovered a myriad of medications and medical supplies from Michael Jackson’s bedroom and closet.
|Oct. 7, 2011
|In an interview with LAPD detectives, Dr. Conrad Murray describes Michael Jackson as being desperate for sleep and asking for propofol. Read the transcript of the recorded interview with Murray.
|Oct. 11, 2011
|Dr. Christopher Rogers, who performed Michael Jackson's autopsy testifies that the singer could not have self-administered a lethal dose of propofol.
|Oct. 12, 2011
|Attorneys for Dr. Conrad Murry tell the judge they will no longer argue that Michael Jackson orally ingested propofol. They acknowledge that the theory is not supported by science.
|Oct. 14, 2011
|In a hearing outside the jury's presence, Deputy Dist. Atty. David Walgren remarked on the announcement this week that the defense had ruled out a theory it had previously argued.
|Oct. 17, 2011
|A death in the family of the prosecution's main medical witness, Dr. Steven Shafer, has delayed the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray.
|Oct. 20, 2011
|Dr. Steven Shafer tells jurors that Michael Jackson's personal physician probably gave his patient 40 times more surgical anesthetic than he admitted to police.
|Oct. 21, 2011
|Judge says he will consider charges against anesthesiologist Dr. Paul White for reportedly calling a prosecution expert 'a scumbag' in an online interview.
|Oct. 24, 2011
|Michael Jackson's friend and former physician, Dr. Allan Metzger, testifies that the singer was searching for drugs to help him sleep two months before his death.
|Oct. 25, 2011
|Defense witness, Randy Phillips, promoter of Michael Jackson's "This Is It" tour, describes a confident Jackson.
|Oct. 27, 2011
|Dr. Paul White, an anesthesiologist and a propofol expert began his testimony with the acknowledgment that not even he could explain the doctor's treatment of Michael Jackson.
|Oct. 28, 2011
|Dr. Paul White supports Conrad Murray's defense team, saying Michael Jackson probably injected himself with fatal dose of propofol.
|Oct. 31, 2011
|Michael Jackson's doctor has yet to decide whether he will testify at his involuntary-manslaughter trial.
|Nov. 1, 2011
|Prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their case in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Michael Jackson’s personal physician.
|Nov. 3, 2011
|The prosecution and the defense conclude their final arguments in the trial of Michael Jackson's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray. The jury is expected to begin deliberations tomorrow. Read the jury instructions.
|Nov. 4, 2011
|Jurors in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Michael Jackson's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, completed their first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.
|Nov. 7, 2011
|A jury of seven men and five women deliberates for about nine hours over two days before reaching a guilty verdict in the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray. The judge remands Murray to county jail. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 29 at 8:30 am.
|Nov. 9, 2011
|Speculation about how the cash-strapped Conrad Murray paid for an expansive legal team now focuses on a British documentary made with Murray's cooperation.
|Nov. 10, 2011
|A British documentary film producer provided Conrad Murray and his defense team with free lunches and rides to court according to Louis Perry who drove Conrad Murray and his defense team to and from court.
|Nov. 23, 2011
|Lawyers for Dr. Conrad Murray file papers with the court asking for probation instead of jail time.
|Nov. 29, 2011
|Judge Michael Pastor sentences Dr. Conrad Murray to four years in county jail for his role in the death of pop star Michael Jackson. Pastor had a particularly harsh assessment of Murray's surreptitious iPhone recording of a heavily drugged and slurring Jackson. Taped a month and a half before the pop star's death and first played during opening statements, the judge said the recording was designed to blackmail Jackson.
