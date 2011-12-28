Dictators, terrorists and strongmen

Jan. 14, 2011 Tunisia Ousted Pres­id­ent Zine el Abid­ine ben Ali flees Tunisia after weeks of massive protests over wide­spread un­em­ploy­ment and cor­rup­tion un­der his 23-year re­gime. Zine el Abid­ine ben Ali in 2007 (AFP/Getty Images)

Feb. 11, 2011 Egypt Ousted Less than 24 hours after a pat­ron­iz­ing speech in which he in­sisted he wouldn’t resign, Egyp­tian Pres­id­ent Hosni Mubarak fled his palace by heli­copter and left it to his newly ap­poin­ted vice pres­id­ent to tell the na­tion he had turned power over to the mil­it­ary. Hosni Mubarak in 2010 (Amr Nabil / Associated Press)

April 11, 2011 Ivory Coast Captured The Ivory Coast's longtime leader, Laurent Gbagbo, was captured at his compound in Abidjan. Gbagbo's capture came after the Ivory Coast's former colonial power, France, acting at the request of the United Nations, unleashed heavy overnight helicopter attacks on the presidential residence bunker where Gbagbo was trapped. Gbagbo was arrested by forces loyal to Gbagbo rival Alassane Ouattara, the internationally recognized winner of the country's November election. Laurent Gbabo in February 2011. (Sia Kambou / AFP/Getty Images )

May 2, 2011 Pakistan Dead Osama bin Laden, the world’s most wanted ter­ror­ist, was killed in Pakistan as the res­ult of a U.S. mil­it­ary op­er­a­tion, Pres­id­ent Obama an­nounced to the na­tion in May. Bin Laden’s money and preach­ing in­spired the Sept. 11, 2001, ter­ror­ist at­tacks that killed just un­der 3,000 people in New York, Wash­ing­ton and Pennsylvania, and forever ripped a hole in Amer­ica’s feel­ing of se­cur­ity in the world. Osama bin Laden in 1998. (Rahimullah Yousafzai / Associated Press)

May 26, 2011 Serbia Captured Ratko Mlad­ic, the Bos­ni­an Serb gen­er­al ac­cused of over­see­ing the worst mas­sacre in Europe since the end of World War II, was ar­res­ted on Ser­bi­an soil in May. The mas­sacre at Srebren­ica was the biggest at­ro­city in a cam­paign of eth­nic cleans­ing, a ruth­less drive to get rid of Bos­ni­an Muslims. Over­all, about 200,000 people are be­lieved to have died in the con­flict. Ratko Mladic in 1995. (Oleg Stjepanovic / Associated Press)

Oct. 20, 2011 Libya Dead De­posed Liby­an lead­er Moam­mar Kadafi was cap­tured and killed in the fall of his ho­met­own, Surt. When Kadafi took power in 1969, he em­braced an ad­ven­tur­ist for­eign policy, cham­pi­on­ing his dream of a uto­pi­an, Is­lam­ic na­tion that would span north­ern Africa. He es­chewed both com­mun­ism and cap­it­al­ism and called his polit­ic­al sys­tem jamahir­iya, or “re­pub­lic of the masses.” He soon evolved in­to an in­ter­na­tion­al trouble­maker. Moam­mar Kadafi in 2008. (Sergei Grits / Associated Press)

Nov. 23, 2011 Yemen Ousted After months of un­rest that brought his coun­try to the edge of civil war, Ye­meni Pres­id­ent Ali Ab­dul­lah Saleh signed an agree­ment in Saudi Ar­a­bia to hand power to his vice pres­id­ent in a deal that leaves him im­mune from pro­sec­u­tion in the deaths of scores of pro­test­ers. Ali Ab­dul­lah Saleh in 2011 (Yahya Arhab / EPA )