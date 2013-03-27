DOMA: What did they say? Filter by speaker

Thank you, Your Honor. I have five points I’ll try to get to. Just very quickly, Justice Breyer, I only answered part of a question you asked me earlier, and I just want to say, the U.S. is asking this Court to tell it to pay money. It’s not asking for relief. Justice Sotomayor, you asked me about how the issue could come up otherwise. I don’t think I had a chance to mention, private party litigation, employees against employers, there’s an interpleader action right now pending that was cited in the brief of the25 employers — on page 32 at note 54 — giving examples of how the issue of DOMA’s constitutionality could arise in private litigation. In addition, State and local government employees might have, for example, FMLA claims in which the issue could arise. So I think that there are a number of ways in which the issue could arise. On the question of what the purpose of8 could be if it wasn’t to coincide with Article III injury that was raised by my — my friend in his argument, I wonder whether the Court in Chadha wasn’t saying something like this: 1252 was Congress’s wish list. It was like — like a citizen suit provision, to be exercised only to the extent that Article III power was there. That’s a way to make sense out of what the Court is doing in the text and footnote there. As to the question of BLAG, which has been very fully discussed already, I do want to say that after-the-fact authorization seems to me quite troubling and inconsistent with this Court’s approach in Summers v. Earth Institute, and in the — I think it was in the plurality in Lujan, where you — you — if a party has standing, they need to have it in the first court that they’re in, either when it starts or certainly before judgment. And the rule as Justice Sotomayor observed just doesn’t seem to say anything about authority to litigate. I think that in addition, the — the big problem here is the injury being complained of is inconsistent with the separation of powers. Bowsher and Buckley make very clear that once the litigation is enacted, Congress’s authority to supervise it is at an end. It goes over to the Executive Branch. And whether the Executive Branch does it well or badly in the view of Congress, it’s in its domain. And separation of powers will not be meaningful if all it means is the Congress has to stay out unless it thinks that the President is doing it badly. So I think Article II helps give shape to what kinds of injuries alleged by parts of Congress can be cognizable. Finally, the three — two or three cases cited by my colleague who last spoke: Coleman, Karcher and Arizona, all involved State level of government, where the Federal separation of powers doctrines articulated in cases like Bowsher and Buckley were not at issue. Unless there are other questions, I will sit down.

