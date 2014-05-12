Interview Donald Sterling talks to Anderson Cooper
Donald Sterling attacked Lakers great Magic Johnson, suggested that African Americans have not done enough to help their community and blamed the media for creating the turmoil that envelops his team and his family. His remarks were made during an extraordinary interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper broadcast Monday night.
Here’s a look at some of what Sterling had to say:
On his wife Shelly Sterling
“She is a beautiful person. She goes to the hospital, and she’s a volunteer at Cedars-Sinai. When I went to law school, she worked at the children’s hospital. She’s a giver. She works. At this stage in her life, she still works. She didn’t need this. Her whole life blew up.”
On helping the community
“The Jewish people — the Jewish people have a company, and it’s for people who want to borrow money and no interest. They want to give them a fish pole — a fishing pole. We want to help people. If they don’t have money, we will loan to it you … I’m just telling you, [Magic Johnson] does nothing. It’s all talk.”
On his racial comments caught on tape
“I made a terrible, terrible mistake. And I’m here with you today to apologize and to ask for forgiveness for all the people that I have hurt. And I have hurt so many people, so many innocent people. And I have hurt myself. You know, I spoke to a girl that I was fond of. And I don’t know why I can never — when I listen to that tape, I don’t even know how I could say words like that.”