Interview Donald Sterling talks to Anderson Cooper

By Los Angeles Times Staff

Donald Sterling attacked Lakers great Magic Johnson, suggested that African Americans have not done enough to help their community and blamed the media for creating the turmoil that envelops his team and his family. His remarks were made during an extraordinary interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper broadcast Monday night.

Here’s a look at some of what Sterling had to say:

May 12, 2014

On Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series on Sunday.
Magic Johnson and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series on Sunday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

“I don’t think he’s a good example for the children of Los Angeles.”

What kind of guy goes to every city, has sex with every girl, then catches” HIV, Sterling said. “I think he should be ashamed of himself.”

Donald Sterling:

On his relationship with V. Stiviano

Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, right, and V. Stiviano, left, watch the Clippers play the Sacramento Kings in October 2013.
Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, right, and V. Stiviano, left, watch the Clippers play the Sacramento Kings in October 2013.

I am… an 80-year-old man is kind of foolish. And I’m kind of foolish. I thought she liked me and really cared for me. I guess being 50 years, 51 years over — older than her, I was deluding myself.”

Donald Sterling:

On his image since scandal broke

L.A. Clippers players stand on the court during the National Anthem before Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference playoffs in Oakland.
L.A. Clippers players stand on the court during the National Anthem before Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference playoffs in Oakland. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The players don’t hate me. The sponsors don’t hate me… Fans don’t hate me. The media hates. The media — it’s all the media pushing it.”

Donald Sterling:

On why he told V. Stiviano not to bring black men to games

V. Stiviano watches the Los Angeles Clippers play the Sacramento Kings in February 2013.
V. Stiviano watches the Los Angeles Clippers play the Sacramento Kings in February 2013. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

When she said to me, ‘I’m going to bring four gorgeous black guys to the game,’ players she was referring to, either football or basketball, I was a little jealous, maybe.”

Donald Sterling:

On his relationships with women

Donald Sterling, left, initially denied any romantic relationship with Alexandra Castro, right, under oath, but when confronted at a deposition with intimate photos he acknowledged the affair.
Donald Sterling, left, initially denied any romantic relationship with Alexandra Castro, right, under oath, but when confronted at a deposition with intimate photos he acknowledged the affair.

I used to think I understood women. I don’t think I do anymore. I don’t know.”

Donald Sterling:

On his wife Shelly Sterling

Shelly Sterling, left, and husband Donald Sterling attend an L.A. Clippers game against the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center in April 2013.
Shelly Sterling, left, and husband Donald Sterling attend an L.A. Clippers game against the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center in April 2013. (Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)

She is a beautiful person. She goes to the hospital, and she’s a volunteer at Cedars-Sinai. When I went to law school, she worked at the children’s hospital. She’s a giver. She works. At this stage in her life, she still works. She didn’t need this. Her whole life blew up.”

Donald Sterling:

On helping the community

The Jewish people — the Jewish people have a company, and it’s for people who want to borrow money and no interest. They want to give them a fish pole — a fishing pole. We want to help people. If they don’t have money, we will loan to it you … I’m just telling you, [Magic Johnson] does nothing. It’s all talk.”

Donald Sterling:

On his racial comments caught on tape

I made a terrible, terrible mistake. And I’m here with you today to apologize and to ask for forgiveness for all the people that I have hurt. And I have hurt so many people, so many innocent people. And I have hurt myself. You know, I spoke to a girl that I was fond of. And I don’t know why I can never — when I listen to that tape, I don’t even know how I could say words like that.”

