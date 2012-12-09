More than four years after the Medical Board of California began investigating Estiandan, it persuaded a judge to suspend his prescribing privileges. By then, eight of his patients had died of overdoses or related causes, according to coroners’ records.

( Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times )

Dr. Carlos Estiandan wrote more prescriptions than the entire staffs of some hospitals and took in more than $1 million a year, according to court records.

Below is a look at how investigations into his practice unfolded.

