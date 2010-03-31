Gustavo Dudamel’s first season

Gustavo Dudamel has just completed his first season as music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The 29-year-old conductor arrived in October to deafening fanfare and a media blitz. The season also saw Dudamel participate in his first tour with the orchestra that included stops in eight cities across the country.

Here’s a look back at some of the high points of the season. And if you’re already feeling withdrawal symptoms, don’t worry — Dudamel is set to appear in a handful of concerts as part of the Hollywood Bowl lineup this summer.