Revolution in Egypt

|Jan. 17, 2011
|
|
|An Egyptian man sets himself on fire outside Cairo's parliament building after a dispute with local authorities over receiving his monthly coupons for subsidized bread. This fast-food stand owner was apparently inspired by the Tunisian fruit seller whose self-immolation triggered a popular uprising in December 2010.
|
|Jan. 18, 2011
|
|
|An unemployed man in Alexandria is the second Egyptian to set himself ablaze in two days. He dies as a result of third-degree burns after setting fire to himself using fuel on the roof of his house.
|
|Jan. 25, 2011
|
|
|Protesters take to the streets of Cairo to demonstrate against political repression and unemployment under President Hosni Mubarak. Several thousand people clash with police on Egypt's "Day of Anger."
|
|Jan. 27, 2011
|
|
|Opposition leader Mohamed ElBaradei, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who formerly headed the U.N. nuclear regulatory agency, returns to Egypt. ElBaradei's presence energizes activists who for months had urged him to take his National Front for Change to the streets. His arrival coincides with a decision by the Muslim Brotherhood, the country's largest opposition group, to encourage its young members to join the protests.
|
|Jan. 28, 2011
|
|
|Government opposition leader and Nobel laureate Mohamed ElBaradei is placed under house arrest by police after joining tens of thousands of protesters in Cairo.
|
|Jan. 29, 2011
|
|Mubarak family
|President Hosni Mubarak announces in a televised address that he will dismiss his cabinet and appoint a new government. However, he does not discuss the major reforms citizens called for regarding poverty, inflation and unemployment.
|
|Jan. 29, 2011
|
|
|Egyptian protesters defy a government-imposed curfew for a second night. Lawlessness spreads across Cairo as police back off from confrontations in most areas of the capital.
|
|Jan. 30, 2011
|
|
|Egypt's military moves more aggressively to take control of parts of the capital, but the sixth day of unrest ends with increasing questions about how much longer President Hosni Mubarak can withstand calls for his resignation, including an electrifying demand from opposition leader Mohamed ElBaradei that he step down to "save the country."
|
|Jan. 31, 2011
|
|
|Army officials recognize protests as "freedom of speech" and say they will not use force against demonstrators.
|
|Feb. 1, 2011
|
|
|Egypt's protest organizers call for 1 million compatriots to flood the streets of Cairo and brush aside the appointment of new government ministers as meaningless.
|
|Feb. 1, 2011
|
|Mubarak family
|President Hosni Mubarak says he will not step down and vows to fulfill his term.
|
|Feb. 2, 2011
|
|
|Clashes between Mubarak's supporters and anti-government demonstrators in Tahrir Square turn violent, with three people killed and more than 600 injured.
|
|Feb. 3, 2011
|
|Mubarak family
|President Hosni Mubarak says in an interview with ABC News that his resignation would create chaos and the risk of Islamic radicals' seizing control of Egypt.
|
|Feb. 4, 2011
|
|
|As the breakdown of law and order accelerates across Egypt's capital, anti-government protesters declare that the embattled president must step down by the end of the day.
|
|Feb. 5, 2011
|
|Mubarak family
|The leaders of Egypt's ruling National Democratic Party, including Hosni Mubarak's son, resign.
|
|Feb. 6, 2011
|
|
|Opposition groups, including the banned Muslim Brotherhood, hold landmark talks with Egypt's vice president. The two sides remain at apparent loggerheads over opponents' principal demand: that President Hosni Mubarak resign immediately.
|
|Feb. 11, 2011
|
|Mubarak family
|President Hosni Mubarak resigns, handing power to the Egyptian military before fleeing Cairo. Demonstrators celebrate in Tahrir Square.
|
|Feb. 13, 2011
|
|
|Egypt's military dissolves parliament and suspends the constitution, saying it will rule for six months or until presidential and parliamentary elections are held.
|
|Feb. 28, 2011
|
|Mubarak family
|Egypt's attorney general forbids Hosni Mubarak and his family from traveling and orders their financial assets frozen.
|
|March 3, 2011
|
|
|The beleaguered prime minister appointed by Hosni Mubarak resigns. The resignation of Ahmed Shafik, a former air force general and one of the most potent holdover symbols of the Mubarak regime, was announced on the ruling military council's website.
|
|March 5, 2011
|
|
|Thousands of protesters storm state security headquarters amid rumors that officials are trying to destroy documents that might incriminate the agency in abuse and torture.
|
|March 19, 2011
|
|
|Egyptians head to the polls to vote on eight constitutional amendments designed by the military council to help the government's transition. The poll comes in advance of presidential and parliamentary elections also planned for this year.
|
|March 20, 2011
|
|
|A referendum calling for judicial oversight of elections and limited presidential terms passes with 77.2% of the vote. More than 18 million voters, about 41% of those eligible, cast ballots.
|
|April 10, 2011
|
|Mubarak family
|Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak speaks out for the first time since his regime was toppled. He says he and his family are victims of a campaign by political enemies seeking to tarnish their reputation by exaggerating their wealth with false charges of corruption.
|
|April 12, 2011
|
|Mubarak family
|Two days after Hosni Mubarak and his sons were summoned for questioning by authorities for alleged corruption and abuse of power, the former president is admitted to a hospital in Sharm El Sheikh.
|
|April 13, 2011
|
|Mubarak family
|Hosni Mubarak and his sons are detained for interrogation on allegations of corruption, abuse of power and other crimes, including deadly violence against protesters.
|
|April 19, 2011
|
|
|The Egyptian government's investigation into the nearly three-week-long revolution that overthrew President Hosni Mubarak paints a sinister portrait of a desperate police state relying on snipers, thugs and other forces that led to the deaths of at least 846 people.
|
|April 30, 2011
|
|
|The Muslim Brotherhood, a popular Islamic movement long banned from politics by Hosni Mubarak, forms a political party.
|
|May 13, 2011
|
|Mubarak family
|Shortly after former first lady Suzanne Mubarak was ordered detained as part of the widening corruption investigation of her husband's regime, she was hospitalized, reportedly after suffering a heart attack.
|
|May 17, 2011
|
|Mubarak family
|Egyptian state television announced that former first lady Suzanne Mubarak had been officially released after turning over $4 million in assets to the finance ministry, according to Assem Gohari, the head of the country's illicit-gains authority. Mubarak remains in a hospital, where she was taken after being informed of her possible imprisonment.
|
|May 24, 2011
|
|Mubarak family
|Egypt will put Hosni Mubarak, its president for three decades, on trial in connection with the deaths of protesters during the uprising that forced him from office.
|
|May 28, 2011
|
|Mubarak family
|A judge fines former President Hosni Mubarak and two officials about $91 million for cutting cellphone and Internet services during the protests this winter that forced Mubarak to step down.
|
|June 26, 2011
|
|
|Egyptian police officer Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Monem is sentenced in absentia for the Jan. 28 shooting deaths of 23 protesters rioting outside a Cairo police station.
|
|June 27, 2011
|
|
|Opposition groups seek to postpone September elections amid fears that the more unified Muslim Brotherhood and members of the former regime will gain too much influence.
|
|July 9, 2011
|
|
|Tens of thousands of Egyptians protest for political reforms and swifter trials for police and former government officials charged with killing hundreds of demonstrators during the revolution that toppled President Hosni Mubarak.
|
|July 13, 2011
|
|
|Egypt fires more than 600 high-ranking police officers. The move comes on the same day the military council announces that parliamentary elections planned for September would be delayed until October or November.
|
|July 29, 2011
|
|
|A huge rally meant to symbolize Egyptian unity highlights instead the deepening splits between secularist and Islamist parties over the direction of a nation.
|
|Aug. 3, 2011
|
|Mubarak family
|Flat on his back and flanked by two sons dressed in prison whites, former President Hosni Mubarak peers from his hospital bed through the bars and mesh of a cage and denies charges of corruption and abuse of power.
|
|Aug. 15, 2011
|
|
|Judge Ahmed Refaat, who had grown exasperated with grandstanding by lawyers representing the families of victims allegedly gunned down by Hosni Mubarak's security forces, rules that television cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom when proceedings resume Sept. 5.
|
|Sept. 5, 2011
|
|
|During a day of fistfights and raucous courtroom antics, a former senior state security official testifies that he knew of no orders to shoot protesters during the revolution that overthrew the Egyptian president.
|
|Sept. 8, 2011
|
|
|A former high-ranking security official testifies that forces loyal to Hosni Mubarak were ordered to use excessive force to crush protests in the early days of the revolution.
|
|Sept. 15, 2011
|
|
|An Egyptian court sentences a steel magnate and a former top industries official to 10 years in prison each and fines them a combined $111 million on charges stemming from the corruption that defined the era of toppled President Hosni Mubarak.
|
|Sept. 17, 2011
|
|
|Ahmed Maher, leader of the April 6 Youth Movement, is one of the country's most savvy activists. But he senses the young are losing the revolution they heralded.
|
|Sept. 30, 2011
|
|
|Thousands of protesters once again gather in the heart of Cairo to voice their exasperation with the ruling Supreme Council of Armed Forces. Protesters and political groups call for an end to emergency laws, amendments to the new elections law, a date for a presidential election, and a clear timeline for drafting a new constitution.
|
|Oct. 9, 2011
|
|
|In the bloodiest unrest since last winter's uprising, authorities said, three soldiers and 19 protesters were killed when Copts threw Molotov cocktails at riot police outside the state Radio and Television Building in downtown Cairo.
|
|Oct. 12, 2011
|
|
|In an attempt to stem widening criticism of their grip on power, generals in Egypt's ruling Supreme Council of the Armed Forces said that soldiers were attacked by mobs and did not intentionally kill Coptic Christian protesters.
|
|Nov. 3, 2011
|
|
|Activists and politicians worry that the military, Egypt's most revered institution before the revolution, refuses to have its authority and financial interests answerable to an emerging democracy.
|
|Nov. 20, 2011
|
|
|Clashes erupt for the second day between police and protesters. Anger has been building over the unrealized promise of a revolution that ousted Hosni Mubarak but has yet to steer the country toward democracy.
|
|Nov. 21, 2011
|
|
|As deadly clashes intensify between thousands of protesters and riot police, Egypt's interim government offers to resign in an attempt to calm three consecutive days of unrest that have shaken the country ahead of parliamentary elections.
|
|Nov. 23, 2011
|
|
|Protests swell in Cairo for a sixth day as international pressure mounts on Egypt's military rulers to stop a deadly crackdown on demonstrators who have reinvigorated the defiant spirit that overthrew Hosni Mubarak.
|
|Nov. 25, 2011
|
|
|They came by the tens of thousands, swelling through neighborhoods, marching over bridges and pouring into Tahrir Square in the biggest protest yet against Egypt's increasingly isolated military rulers.
|
|Nov. 28, 2011
|
|
|Delays are met with determination as Egyptians vote in the first free elections since President Hosni Mubarak's fall.
|
|Nov. 29, 2011
|
|
|For a second day, throngs of Egyptians vote in parliamentary elections that are surprisingly peaceful, as the country appears determined to fulfill the so far elusive promises of the revolution that toppled Hosni Mubarak.
|
|Dec. 4, 2011
|
|
|In the first round of parliamentary elections, Islamist parties win more than 60% of the vote.
|
|Dec. 14, 2011
|
|
|Egyptians take part in a second round of voting that is expected to boost Islamist parties' control over the soon-to-be-formed parliament.
|
|Dec. 16, 2011
|
|
|In the worst violence since the start of parliamentary voting last month, one person is killed and more than 130 people are hurt in a clash with pro-democracy protesters in downtown Cairo.
|
|Dec. 19, 2011
|
|
|A fourth day of clashes in Cairo's Tahrir Square brings the death toll to 13 as Egypt's interim leaders defend their handling of the protests and demonstrators continue to call for the military to relinquish
its control of the government.
|
|Dec. 24, 2011
|
|
|Islamist parties have solidified their lead in Egypt's historic parliamentary elections, capturing about 70% of the seats up for grabs in the second phase of a three-part poll.
|
|Jan. 21, 2012
|
|
|A new political era in Egypt begins as Islamist parties win nearly three-quarters of the seats in parliamentary elections to inherit a nation mired in economic crisis and desperate to move beyond military rule and the corrupt legacy of deposed President Hosni Mubarak.
|
|Jan. 24, 2012
|
|
|Egypt's new parliament holds its inaugural session, and a sense of wonder is mixed with the gravity of a country still under military rule and beset by economic turmoil.
|
|April 14, 2012
|
|
|Egypt's volatile presidential race is jolted when the election commission disqualifies three controversial front-runners -- the nation's former spy chief and two impassioned Islamists -- just five weeks before voters go to the polls.
|
|May 23, 2012
|
|
|Egyptians begin two days of voting in a landmark contest between a stirring political Islam and a secularist vision embodied by men connected to the old regime.
|
|June 2, 2012
|
|Mubarak family
|The life sentence imposed on toppled President Hosni Mubarak for complicity in the deaths of hundreds of protesters marks an unprecedented milestone in Egypt's path toward democracy.
|
|June 14, 2012
|
|
|The battle between Egypt's military leaders and the ascendant Muslim Brotherhood over the country's political fate dramatically sharpens when the nation's constitutional court dissolves the Islamist-dominated parliament while upholding the right of an ally of deposed leader Hosni Mubarak to remain on the presidential election ballot.
|
|June 18, 2012
|
|
|The Muslim Brotherhood claims victory in Egypt's landmark presidential runoff election, but its historic rise to power is blunted by a decree from the ruling military council to greatly limit the authority of the nation's next leader.
|
|June 19, 2012
|
|Mubarak family
|Egyptian officials deny reports that deposed President Hosni Mubarak was clinically dead after he suffered a stroke and slipped out of consciousness at a prison hospital in Cairo, according to state and independent news media. Conflicting reports about the former leader's health emerged after a report by the official state news agency MENA that Mubarak was declared "clinically dead" after he was transferred from a prison hospital to a nearby military hospital. The report could not be independently verified.
|
|June 20, 2012
|
|
|Conflicting reports about Hosni Mubarak's health leave Egypt confused and suspicious. His "near death" strikes many as just another political ploy.
|
|June 22, 2012
|
|
|Protesters return en masse to Egypt's Tahrir Square as the Muslim Brotherhood and other groups stage a sit-in to protest actions by Egypt's military council ahead of presidential runoff results.
|
|June 24, 2012
|
|
|Muslim Brotherhood candidate Mohamed Morsi is declared Egypt’s first freely elected president, defeating Ahmed Shafik, the last prime minister to serve deposed leader Hosni Mubarak.
|
|June 26, 2012
|
|
|A move by Egypt's ruling generals to revive martial law is blunted as a court strikes down a government decree that had allowed soldiers and military intelligence services to arrest civilians during the nation's political turmoil.
|
|July 10, 2012
|
|
|Lawmakers defy a court order and reconvene the dissolved parliament, a symbolic victory for President Mohamed Morsi, who had ordered it to meet despite a recent court ruling that disbanded the chamber because of electoral violations.
|
|July 14, 2012
|
|
|U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton meets for the first time with new President Mohamed Morsi.
|
|Oct. 8, 2012
|
|
|Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi issues a blanket pardon for hundreds of activists arrested during the revolution and its turbulent aftermath, in what was widely viewed as a morally wise but politically timed move from a leader attempting to calm his critics amid social and economic turmoil.
|
|Nov. 23, 2012
|
|
|Clashes erupt across Egypt over President Mohamed Morsi's decree expanding his authority, a move that sharpens lines between Islamists and those who fear the president is stealing power in order to edge the country closer to Islamic law.
|
|Nov. 30, 2012
|
|
|Egypt's Islamist-dominated constitutional assembly passes a rushed draft of a constitution to ease public anger against President Mohamed Morsi's expanded powers and preempt an expected court decision to disband the chamber the following weekend.
|
|Dec. 8, 2012
|
|
|Morsi rescinds his 2-week-old decree seizing broad powers and putting his office beyond judicial oversight. But the move fails to calm unrest as the president refuses to cancel a referendum later in the month on a proposed constitution drafted by an Islamist-dominated assembly.
|
|Dec. 22, 2012
|
|
|Morsi scores a victory in his push for an Islamist state when a controversial new constitution is approved by 64% of voters in a two-round referendum. But the secular opposition accuses the president’s Islamist allies of fraud, portending more conflict between Muslim Brotherhood supporters and a newly collaborative opposition, the National Salvation Front, which includes Nobel laureate Mohamed ElBaradei and former Arab League Secretary-General Amr Moussa.
|
|Jan. 27, 2013
|
|
|Morsi invokes emergency powers in Ismailia, Port Said and Suez to quell riots that have killed nearly 50 and raised questions on whether his Islamist-backed government can secure order amid intensifying political turmoil.
|
|March 3, 2013
|
|
|The U.S. government releases $250 million in aid to Morsi’s government in exchange for pledges of political and economic reforms. Secretary of State John F. Kerry serves notice that the Obama administration will keep close watch on how Morsi honors his commitments and that future aid will be dependent on fulfilling promises of building democracy. Egypt is also struggling to meet conditions for a $4.8-billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund.
|
|March 30, 2013
|
|
|Egyptian state prosecutors order the arrest of popular television satirist Bassem Youssef for allegedly insulting Islam and Morsi. The order reflects an accelerated campaign to stifle protest and opposition to the Islamist president as it follows the arrest a week earlier of five prominent pro-democracy activists.
|
|April 29, 2013
|
|
|An alcohol-free hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada opens, testament to the spreading influence of Islamic values in Egyptian commerce and society. The opening, marked by the ceremonial dumping of liquor bottle contents on the resort’s sidewalks, is cheered by Islamists but denounced by secular political and business leaders as a threat to Egypt’s tourism industry, already devastated by two years of political turmoil.
|
|May 7, 2013
|
|
|Morsi reshuffles his Cabinet, strengthening the Muslim Brotherhood’s hold on power and angering opposition leaders who had demanded more secular ministers to balance Islamist influence in the government’s upper ranks.
|
|June 4, 2013
|
|
|Nineteen Americans are convicted on charges of operating illegally funded organizations for their work helping Egyptians build civil society institutions. The U.S. defendants, all but one already out of the country, are sentenced to five-year prison terms. The move angers Washington and Egypt’s secular opposition, as it is seen as an effort to repress rival political forces challenging Morsi’s Muslim Brotherhood allies.
|
|June 30, 2013
|
|
|Hundreds of thousands fill town and city centers across Egypt to denounce Morsi on the first anniversary of his inauguration. The protests against his Islamist agenda and heavy-handed moves to shackle political opposition are countered by the turnout of Morsi supporters, leading to deadly clashes and violence that escalates into a massive force demanding the president step down.
|
|July 3, 2013
|
|
|Egypt's military, which two days earlier had issued an ultimatum that Morsi end the disruptive turmoil paralyzing the country within 48 hours, announces that it has removed him from office and suspended the constitution. Demonstrators celebrate in Cairo's Tahrir Square, restoring the scene of revolutionary chaos that ensued after Mubarak's February 2011 ouster.
|