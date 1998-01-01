Timeline
Endeavour’s star-studded resume
After 25 flights, the space shuttle Endeavour is retiring to Los Angeles after repairing the Hubble Space Telescope, ferrying supplies to the International Space Station and conducting joint missions with other space agencies.
date
headline
series
description
html
Aug. 1, 1987
Congress authorizes construction of a fifth and final space shuttle as a replacement for Challenger.
(NASA)
May 1, 1989
The space shuttle Endeavour is named after a ship that carried 18th century British explorer Capt. James Cook across the seas.
(Los Angeles Times)
May 7, 1991
Endeavour arrives at Kennedy Space Center atop NASA's new shuttle carrier aircraft.
(NASA)
May 1, 1992
Endeavour's first flight.
(NASA)
Sept. 1, 1992
A joint mission with Japan using manned Spacelab module.
(NASA)
Dec. 1, 1993
First Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission.
(NASA)
March 1, 1995
Makes longest shuttle flight up to that time: 6.9 million miles.
(NASA)
Jan. 1, 1998
Eighth shuttle docking with Russian space station Mir.
(NASA)
Dec. 1, 1998
Begins assembly of the International Space Station.
(NASA)
April 1, 2001
Installs Canadarm advanced robotic arm on the International Space Station.
(Agence France Presse)
Aug. 1, 2007
Executes backflip to inspect orbiter's underside, discovering a 3-inch ding.
(Doug Stevens / Los Angeles Times)
Nov. 1, 2008
Outfits International Space Station for a six-person crew.
(NASA)
May 1, 2011
Endeavour's final flight.
Oct. 30, 2012
Endeavour scheduled to go on display at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.
(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)
Published: Oct. 11, 2012
Sources:
NASA