Endeavour’s final journey

Space shuttle Endeavour detachment time-lapse (Los Angeles Times)

NASA officials completed the delicate task Saturday of removing space shuttle Endeavour from the back of a modified Boeing 747 after its tour of California.

The elaborate operation began late Friday night, according to NASA, as cranes gently lowered a giant 37,000-pound yellow sling that was used to lift the 78-ton shuttle from the airplane.

