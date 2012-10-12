Endeavour’s trek through L.A.

Dancers at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. (Frank Shyong / Los Angeles Times)

Confetti flittered from the sky and dancers swooped through the air on suspended rings as Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa took the stage at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza – but the celebrated guest was nowhere in sight.

The delay forced organizers of a choreographed dance party at Crenshaw Plaza to pull the trigger early.

“I thought it was going to be 1 p.m., then they said 2 p.m., then 3, then 4,” choreographer Debbie Allen said. “When they said 5 p.m., I just said, ‘OK, let’s do this.’”

The celebrations began three hours late, about 4 p.m., with a dance routine to “Living in America” and a performance from 10-year-old Sebastian De La Cruz from “America’s Got Talent.”