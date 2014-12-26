Entertainment and culture: What to expect in 2015

Madison Marlow, right, and Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae. (Rick Diamond / Getty Images)

The best commercial country song of the year was devoted to country songs themselves: Maddie & Tae’s “Girl in a Country Song.” The catchy kiss-off to the male singers who treat their ladies like objects hit the top of the charts, and the forthcoming debut full length will likely do the same. Fans were given an appetizer in November, when the duo released its first EP. Given that they’re signed to the Taylor Swift-affiliated Big Machine Records, expect to hear much more.