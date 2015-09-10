What to watch this fall: The L.A. Times TV critic’s guide

It’s that time of year again.

It seems like only one year ago this month that television was having a fall season. I seem to recall a lot of other TV seasons between then and now, some of which might have consisted of a single show. It is becoming hard to keep track of them all, but fall somehow retains its conceptual if not its chronological purity. (It will still be summer when some of these shows debut, and they will keep on premiering, not within a few weeks as in days of old, but all the way to winter’s doorstep.) September is still when the TV year begins, as the networks’ big new shows are harvested and brought to market. (That’s you, pal.) Here’s most of what’s coming to a screen presumably near you.