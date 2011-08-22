Hollywood history Female cinema since ‘Thelma & Louise’

By Los Angeles Times Staff

It’s been two decades since “Thelma & Louise” drove off that cliff and into the hearts of women desperate for a film icon that didn’t have to run off with Prince Charming in the end. As Susan King reports, women have stopped the film’s costar, Geena Davis, to tell her how much “Thelma & Louise” meant to them and changed their lives. But did it change the way Hollywood treated women? Here are some highlights of the last 20 years in female-centric cinema.

