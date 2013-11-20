The Denver-based U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals rules that states, in this case Utah, can’t bar gay marriage — the first such ruling from a federal appeals court.

In a split decision, two judges on the panel strongly back a constitutional right to same-sex marriage, while the other concurred in part but mainly dissented. The ruling, which upheld a lower-court decision, was stayed to allow time for Utah to appeal the case.

Utah officials say they will fight all the way to the Supreme Court to uphold the state’s ban on gay marriage.