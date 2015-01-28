Grammys history and winners through the years

Taylor Swift accepts the award for album of the year for “1989." (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift took home her second best album honor for “1989,” while Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” won the award for best record. Meghan Trainor was named best new artist. And Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” won for best song. In the performances, Adele sounded less-than-stellar and “Hamilton” measured up to the hype, but Kendrick Lamar’s fiery set was the show-stealer and overshadowed much of the night.

Record: “Uptown Funk,” Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

Album: “1989,” Taylor Swift

Song: “Thinking Out Loud,” Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

New artist: Meghan Trainor