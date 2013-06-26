Highlights from the DOMA decision

Opinion of the Court, delivered by Justice Kennedy

Justice Kennedy, in the majority opinion, makes the case that DOMA's effect has been wide-ranging.

DOMA, he says, sets broad federal rules that should be left to the states to decide.

Kennedy says DOMA has caused injury to a group of people that state laws are trying to protect.

Kennedy, speaking for the majority, holds that DOMA is unconstitutional and in violation of the 5th and 14th amendments.