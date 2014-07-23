|Jan. 1, 1997
|A history of American Apparel
|
|A look back at American Apparel's controversies, financial hardships and the recent ouster of founder Dov Charney and its aftermath.
|
|Dec. 31, 1997
|American Apparel sets up shop in Los Angeles
|
|Dov Charney sets up shop in Los Angeles, consolidating his operations. Earlier, as a student at Choate Rosemary Hall, a Connecticut boarding school, Charney went into business selling silk-screened T-shirts. Then at Tufts University near Boston, Charney sold T-shirts wholesale out of his dorm room before dropping out in his junior year to sell shirts full time in South Carolina.
|
|Jan. 12, 2003
|Leading the garment industry in wages, dignity
|
|Six years after moving American Apparel to Los Angeles, Charney challenges the labor standards of the garment industry by paying higher wages and benefits to his workers. Charney likens himself to Christopher Columbus, saying his American Apparel is "the first company in the state committed to removing exploitation" from garment making.
|
|Nov. 9, 2005
|Sexual harassment suit dismissed
|
|A federal judge dismisses one of three sexual harassment lawsuits pending against American Apparel and Dov Charney. The plaintiff in the dismissed case alleged she was fired after complaining that Charney created a hostile work environment.
|
|Dec. 20, 2006
|Becoming a global American Apparel
|
|After a $280-million stock deal with Endeavor Acquisition Corp., American Apparel opens shops in numerous countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America. After the acquisition, American Apparel becomes a public company.
|
|Aug. 15, 2008
|Enjoying success in a weakened economy
|
|American Apparel enjoys a 39% increase in sales in the second quarter of 2008 and says it is accelerating its expansion plans despite the weak economy.
|
|March 14, 2009
|American Apparel receives cash infusion to avoid bankruptcy
|
|American Apparel receives an $80-million infusion from Lion Capital, a British investment firm, to pay off debt. Financial concerns had almost led the company to file for bankruptcy, according to an American Apparel executive.
|
|May 18, 2009
|American Apparel settles copyright case with Woody Allen
|
|American Apparel reaches a $5-million settlement just as the trial between American Apparel and Hollywood director Woody Allen is about to get underway. Allen sued after the company used unauthorized images of him from the movie "Annie Hall" in its advertisements.
|
|July 2, 2009
|Federal inspection exposes unauthorized workers
|
|American Apparel, known for its outspoken support for immigration, announces that the federal government found that about 1,600 of its workers do not appear to be authorized to work in the U.S. About 200 more had been found to have discrepancies in their employment records.
|
|Sept. 3, 2009
|American Apparel terminates 1,500 unauthorized workers
|
|In the wake of a government inspection that discovered about 1,600 of its workers did not appear to be authorized to work in the U.S., American Apparel terminates about 1,500 workers.
|
|June 25, 2010
|Billionaire investor buys 6% stake, rejuvenates struggling company
|
|Los Angeles-based billionaire investor Ron Burkle acquires a 6% stake in American Apparel, worth about $6 million. It is much-needed capital for American Apparel, which since 2009 has been saddled by debt and weak sales.
|
|Aug. 19, 2010
|American Apparel's shares plummet 21%
|
|After warning earlier in the week that there was "substantial doubt that the company will be able to continue as a going concern," American Apparel sees its stock fall 21.3% on Aug. 19, ending at an all-time low of 81 cents.
|
|Oct. 9, 2010
|Tom Casey becomes acting president
|
|American Apparel names former Blockbuster Inc. executive Tom Casey as its acting president to help redirect the company, which appeared to be on the brink of bankruptcy during the summer.
|
|March 23, 2011
|Former American Apparel employee accuses Charney of sexual assault
|
|Dov Charney is sued by a former employee who says he sexually assaulted her "during what she believed to be a hiring interview" at his home.
|
|April 23, 2011
|American Apparel receives another lifeline
|
|A group of Canadian investors agrees to provide up to $45 million to help American Apparel stave off a potential bankruptcy filing. In 2010, American Apparel lost $86 million.
|
|July 6, 2011
|Two board members resign after disagreements on filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy
|
|Mark Samson and Mark Thornton leave the board after disagreeing with the company's decision not to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the spring. Charney said filing for bankruptcy "would have been inappropriate for our business."
|
|May 11, 2012
|Sales improve but American Apparel still struggles
|
|Despite a 14% increase in sales, American Apparel reports a $7.9-million loss in its first quarter of 2012.
|
|March 18, 2014
|American Apparel fights to stay on NYSE
|
|On Feb. 28, the New York Stock Exchange said American Apparel had failed to reach the exchange’s listing standards. Buried in negotiations over financing, American Apparel says it will delay its annual financial report.
|
|June 18, 2014
|Board ousts Charney as CEO
|
|Dov Charney is ousted by the company's board of directors, who say the action "grew out of an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct." In 2013, American Apparel reported a net loss of $106.3 million, much larger than the $37.3-million loss in 2012.
|
|June 28, 2014
|American Apparel defends against Charney takeover
|
|Charney begins preparing for a "proxy war" by soliciting the right to vote other stockholders' shares in support of his position. He spent $19.6 million to buy an additional 27.4 million American Apparel shares the previous week and sought to expand the number of board members and amend company bylaws at a special shareholder meeting.
|
|July 10, 2014
|Charney, American Apparel settle on a truce
|
|After attempts to retake American Apparel, ousted CEO and founder Dov Charney settles on a truce and will now be a paid consultant. Charney, however, will have no supervisory authority over the Los Angeles retailer's workers and is forbidden from accessing the company's computer systems.
|
|July 23, 2014
|American Apparel appoints new directors, including first woman
|
|As part of a deal it brokered with hedge fund Standard General, which earlier in the month provided a $25-million lifeline, American Apparel appoints four new directors to its board. One of them is Colleen Brown, the first female director at the clothing company known for its racy advertisements.
|
|Dec. 16, 2014
|American Apparel fires CEO Dov Charney, hires replacement
|
|American Apparel Inc. fired Chief Executive Dov Charney following allegations of misconduct and violations of company policy. The board previously suspended Charney in mid-June pending an investigation into alleged actions including misuse of company apartments and allowing a blogger to post nude photos of a woman suing American Apparel. The internal investigation by FTI consulting “determined that it would not be appropriate for Mr. Charney to be reinstated as CEO or an officer or employee of the company.” The company announced Paula Schneider, a long time industry executive, as the new CEO.
