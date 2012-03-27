Dodgers sale Dodgers owners through the years

By Los Angeles Times Staff

Ending months of uncertainty for the storied but troubled baseball franchise, a group led by Lakers legend Magic Johnson emerged Tuesday night as the new owners of the Dodgers. The winning group agrees to $2 billion for the team — a record for a sports franchise. Here’s a look back at previous owners:

1889-1897

Owners: Charles H. Byrne, Joseph Doyle, Ferdinand Abell

In 1888, the Brooklyn franchise’s name is changed from Grays to Bridegrooms for the seven players who married that season. The Bridegrooms won an American Assn. championship the next season and in 1890 moved to the National League, also winning a championship.

1898-1902

Owners: Charles H. Ebbets, Ferdinand Abell, Harry Von Der Horst, Ned Hanlon

Upon Byrne’s death in 1897, Ebbets was elected as club president and entered into a partnership with Baltimore’s Von Der Horst and Hanlon.

1902-1908

Owners: Charles H. Ebbets

Citing financial difficulties, Von Der Horst, Hanlon and Abell sold their shares to Ebbets in 1902, making him the sole owner of the franchise, then known as the Superbas.

1908-1925

Owners: Charles H. Ebbets, Edward J. McKeever, Stephen W. McKeever

Vintage postcard of Ebbets Field
Vintage postcard of Ebbets Field (Handout)

BTD Ebbets bought land in Flatbush — where Ebbets Field was built and first used in 1913 — and took on partners Edward and Stephen McKeever to soften the financial blow.

1925-1938

Owners: Stephen W. McKeever, and heirs of Edward J. McKeever and Charles H. Ebbets

BTD Stephen McKeever died in March 1938, leaving the team to his daughter, Marie Mulvey. The team, which had been nicknamed the Robins (for longtime manager Wilbert Robinson) since 1914, became the Dodgers for good in 1932.

1925

Owners: Edward J. McKeever, Stephen W. McKeever, and heirs of Charles H. Ebbets

Ebbets died on April 18. At Ebbets’ funeral, Edward McKeever fell ill with pneumonia, and died within a week.

1939-1943

Owners: Marie Mulvey and heirs of Edward J. McKeever and Charles H. Ebbets

Team prospers under Executive Vice President Larry MacPhail’s innovative leadership.

1944

Owners: Walter F. O’Malley, Branch Rickey, John Smith, Marie Mulvey and heirs of Charles H. Ebbets

Ed McKeever’s stock is put up for sale by heirs. Branch Rickey, Walter O’Malley and John Smith buy the 25% interest for $347,000.

1945-1950

Owners: Walter F. O’Malley, Branch Rickey, John Smith, minority shareholders

In 1945, Rickey, O’Malley and Smith buy 50% of the team from the Ebbets heirs for $750,000, to amass 75% control of the team. Jackie Robinson breaks the color barrier in 1947.

1950-1975

Owners: Walter F. O’Malley, various minority shareholders

Walter O'Malley stands outside a nearly completed Dodger Stadium in 1962.
Walter O'Malley stands outside a nearly completed Dodger Stadium in 1962. (Los Angeles Public Library)

In 1950, O’Malley wrestles majority control of the team from Rickey, amassing 66.2% of the franchise. The Dodgers win their first World Series title in 1955.

April 18, 1958: Spectators line Broadway as Dodgers Manager Walter Alston, right, and coach Charlie Dressen
April 18, 1958: Spectators line Broadway as Dodgers Manager Walter Alston, right, and coach Charlie Dressen (Los Angeles Times)

Walter O’Malley moves the team to Los Angeles.

1975-1979

Owner: Walter F. O’Malley

O’Malley assumes complete ownership of the Dodgers by acquiring the final 33.8%.

1979-1997

Owner: Peter O’Malley

Los Angeles Dodgers Vice President Al Campanis, left, Baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn, Dodgers President Peter OMalley and Manager Tommy Lasorda, right, pose with the World Series Championship trophy in 1981.
Los Angeles Dodgers Vice President Al Campanis, left, Baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn, Dodgers President Peter OMalley and Manager Tommy Lasorda, right, pose with the World Series Championship trophy in 1981. (Associated Press)

Peter O’Malley assumes ownership upon the death of his father. The Dodgers win their fifth and sixth World Series championships while under the O’Malley family’s ownership in 1981 and 1988.

1998-2003

Owner: News Corp.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Peter O'Malley, left, and new owner Rupert Murdoch look over the playing field during Opening Day in 1998.
Former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Peter O'Malley, left, and new owner Rupert Murdoch look over the playing field during Opening Day in 1998. (Associated Press)

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. purchases the Dodgers for $311 million. The Dodgers fail to make the playoffs in any of the six seasons under this organization’s ownership.

2004-2012

Owner: Frank McCourt

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Bo­ston park­ing mag­nate Frank Mc­Court buys the Dodgers from News Corp. for $430 mil­lion.

Owners: Magic Johnson, Stan Kasten, Peter Guber, Mark Walter

(Kathy Willens / Associated Press)

A group led by Lakers legend Magic Johnson agrees to pay $2 billion for the Dodgers. Johnson is a partner in the group along with longtime baseball executive Stan Kasten and movie executive Peter Guber. The controlling owner would be Mark Walter, chief executive officer of Guggenheim Partners, a Chicago-based financial services company.

