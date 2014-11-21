30 years of Hot Property

Pop star Michael Jackson buys a 2,700-acre ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley for about $28 million. He was seeking a rural environment for his menagerie — monkeys, llamas, snakes, birds and farm animals. The singer initially lowballed seller-developer William Bone, who turned down his $17-million offer. Sycamore Valley Ranch will become known as Neverland under its new owner.

The home where Manson family members killed actress Sharon Tate and four guests in 1969 comes on the market for the first time in a quarter-century and is soon in escrow for close to its $1.999 million asking price. The Benedict Canyon area house is razed six years later when it fails to sell at $4.95 million.

