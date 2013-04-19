The hunt for the Boston bombing suspects

By Los Angeles Times Staff

An extensive manhunt for a suspect linked to the Boston Marathon bombings was underway Friday after a night of terror and violence left another suspect dead, one police officer killed and one wounded. The map above shows the locations of recent milestones in the case while the timeline below shows when key events occurred. All times are listed in EDT and are approximate.

Times shown on tweets are PDT.

Officers take Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, into custody, prompting cheers from the crowd gathered near the scene of the standoff in Watertown.

(Pictometry International)

Gunshots are heard in Watertown and residents are ordered to stay inside. Boston media report that authorities believe they have pinned down Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat in the backyard of a home.

April 19, 6:00 p.m.

Authorities lift the warning to stay indoors. The suspect remains at large.

April 19, 12:30 p.m.

Police warn of an upcoming controlled explosion in the afternoon.

April 19, 10:35 a.m.
(Peter Pereira, Standard Times / Associated Press)

Students are evacuated from the campus at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth as local and state officials investigate the dorm room of Dzhokhar Tsamaev.

April 19, 8 a.m.
(Elise Amendola / Associated Press)

Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick issues citywide lockdown as authorities search for the remaining suspect.

April 19, 7 a.m.
(FBI / EPA)

Police blow up another explosive device. Suspect Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev, 19, is publicly identified.

All mass transit is shut down and authorities expand area where residents must stay inside to Watertown, Newton, Waltham, Belmont, Cambridge, Arlington and the Allston-Brighton neighborhoods of Boston.

Authorities order people in eastern Watertown to stay inside. The carjacking suspects are identified as the same men considered suspects in Boston Marathon bombing.

Police detonate an explosive device.

April 19, 1:35 a.m.
(FBI / MCT)

The captured suspect, later identified as Tamerlan Tsarnaev, dies at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

April 19, midnight-1 a.m.
(Massachusetts Bay Transportation / Associated Press)

Two suspects open fire in Watertown, throwing grenades and engaging in a firefight with police in the area of Dexter and Laurel streets. Officer Richard Donohue is critically injured in the shootout. One of the two suspects is also injured and captured.

April 18, 11 p.m.

The owner of the SUV is released at a gas station. The SUV flees on Memorial Drive toward Watertown followed by a posse of police vehicles.

April 18, 10:30 p.m.

Two men carjack a Mercedes SUV at 3rd Street in Cambridge.

April 18, 10:30 p.m.
(Massachusetts Institute of Technology / AFP)

An MIT police officer, later identified as Sean A. Collier, is found shot in his vehicle on campus. He died at a hospital, authorities said. The two gunmen were later identified by authorities as the Boston bombing suspects.

April 18, 10:20 p.m.

Shots fired on MIT campus.

April 18, 5 p.m.
(FBI / MCT)

The FBI appeals to the public for help, releasing photos of two men suspected in the Boston Marathon bombings.

Credits: Associated Press, Times research, TimelineSetter