The hunt for the Boston bombing suspects
An extensive manhunt for a suspect linked to the Boston Marathon bombings was underway Friday after a night of terror and violence left another suspect dead, one police officer killed and one wounded. The map above shows the locations of recent milestones in the case while the timeline below shows when key events occurred. All times are listed in EDT and are approximate.
FULL COVERAGE: Boston Marathon attack | PHOTOS: Explosions at Boston Marathon
Suspect in custody. Officers sweeping the area. Stand by for further info.— Boston Police Dept. (@Boston_Police) April 20, 2013
CAPTURED!!! The hunt is over. The search is done. The terror is over. And justice has won. Suspect in custody.— Boston Police Dept. (@Boston_Police) April 20, 2013
Officers take Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, into custody, prompting cheers from the crowd gathered near the scene of the standoff in Watertown.
Credits: Associated Press, Times research, TimelineSetter