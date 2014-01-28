State of the Union: 15 historic moments

Gilbert Stuart Portrait of President George Washington (Francine Clark Art Institute)

President Washington was, predictably, the first president to deliver an annual address to a joint session of Congress, on Jan. 8 in the provisional capital of the U.S.: New York City.

Washington delivered his address due to a requirement in Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution, which reads:

“He [the president] shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the state of the union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”