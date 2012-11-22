Israel-Gaza conflict

Israel-Hamas talks leave future of Gaza blockade cloudy

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — Seated on a muddy hill, Sulieman Masri glumly scanned the giant crater that was once a smuggling tunnel used to support his family.

After the Israeli airstrikes of the last week, Thursday morning was the first safe time to venture out. He discovered his tunnel was among 140 Israel destroyed. Now it’s now a massive sand pit coated with gray explosives residue. It would take two months to rebuild at the cost of $20,000.

“But I’ve heard that they are going to open the borders, which could put the tunnels out of business,” he said. “Now I don’t know what to do.”