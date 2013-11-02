Jackie Robinson Stadium controversy

Oct. 31, 1888 Land donated to the government for care of veterans Senator John P. Jones and Arcadia B. de Baker donate 300 acres of land to the federal government in West Los Angeles, according to court documents. The deed says the land should be permanently used for a housing facility for disabled war veterans. After their deaths, successors donate an additional 87 acres. In 1930, Congress transfers control of the property to the Veterans Administration. The ACLU alleges in 2011 that permanent housing eventually came to a halt in the 1960s and 1970s, leaving dozens of buildings in disarray. The admissions entrance of the James Wadsworth Building of the veterans hospital in Westwood. ((Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times / March 25, 1999))

Jan. 1, 1920 UCLA baseball's first season The Bruins open their inaugural season at Moore Field. The team finished 3-10. The stadium, also home to the football team from 1919 to 1927, was located on UCLA's original campus on Vermont Avenue, between Santa Monica and Melrose avenues. Los Angeles City College now occupies the area. A 1922 aerial photo of the Vermont Avenue campus of the University of California, Southern Branch. It was renamed UCLA in 1927. (Los Angeles Public Library)

Jan. 1, 1930 Back onto campus Stadium switches The Bruins move to Campus Diamond, their home until 1933. UCLA Athletic Department officials could not provide more information about the diamond.

March 11, 1933 First season on V.A. grounds Stadium switches After playing the previous three seasons on campus, the Bruins move to Soldiers' Home at Sawtelle Field on the Veterans Administration campus. It sits just west of Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles National Cemetery and the I-405 and about half a mile north of Wilshire Boulevard. "Bruins Swing Into Baseball," a Times headline said ahead of the season opener. (Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 1, 1939 Bruins return to campus Stadium switches The Bruins move back onto campus to Joe E. Brown Field off Bruin Walk. Named after a famous comedian who funded the construction, the ballpark has a deep right field and a pretty far left field, limiting homeruns. The dugouts are truly dug out. Bleachers are propped up along the baselines. Legendary basketball coach and baseball fan John Wooden watches games. Students on their way to the dorms and fraternity row west of campus holler as they passed by. The easy access to the track and field stadium is key for Jackie Robinson. The four-sport athlete plays two spring sports. But he could easily dart between out-fielding duties and long jump attempts. UCLA's Al Yusem reaches first base during a game against Stanford at Joe E. Brown Field on March 29, 1959. (Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 1, 1964 Basketball boots baseball Stadium switches The wild success of basketball coach John Wooden draws huge crowds to the Bruins basketball gym. To meet the growing demand, the university orders the building Pauley Pavilion. To make room for the new arena, the baseball field is razed. After 24 years on campus, the team must return to Sawtelle Field. UCLA baseball coach Art Reichle watches the construction of Pauley Pavilion.

Jan. 1, 1969 The baseball team itches to return to campus. The small Sawtelle Field is bounded by a chain-link fence. The wooden bleachers leave splinters in parts of fans they'd rather not think about. Cockroaches swarm the locker room showers. Gophers trample through the infield, making fielding grounders a sport of its own. "It was probably the worst college baseball field in the nation," former Bruins coach Gary Adams recalls. "We had to make it our motto, 'It's our field and we love it.'" Neighbors and students continued to protest the construction of a ballpark on campus. A 1969 article from the Times chronicles UCLA's unsuccessful to build a baseball stadium on campus. (Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 1, 1980 Rains push UCLA to Malibu Stadium switches The Bruins had planned to move into a renovated Sawtelle Field, but heavy rains delayed construction. In a pinch, the team turns to Pepperdine University for helps. Home games are played there. Practices take place at Culver City High School and UCLA's all-grass intramural field. "That was a pain," Gary Adams, the coach at the time, said when asked about the 1980 season.

Jan. 1, 1981 Jackie Robinson Stadium arrives Stadium switches Construction cost $900,000 and was funded by a gift from Hoyt Pardee, who attended UCLA with Jackie Robinson. He requested the stadium be named after Robinson. A clubhouse, press box, concession stands and permanent restrooms were built in 1984, according to the UCLA baseball media guide. In 1985, the famous Jackie Robinson statue -- behind the seats along the first baseline -- was unveiled. A view of Jackie Robinson Stadium ahead of its 1981 dedication ceremony. (Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 1, 2006 UCLA begins upgrading stadium During the next few years, UCLA adds 945 chairback seats to increase the capacity of Jackie Robinson Stadium to 1,820 people. Some of the seats replace slopes -- filled with African violets and grass -- behind the dugouts. Other upgrades include new lights, a new net behind home plate and a new playing surface. The funds from the field come from Ethel and Horace Steele, and the stadium's official name becomes Steele Field at Jackie Robinson Stadium. Beyond the outfield, a new digital scoreboard and batter's eye are erected.

Jan. 1, 2008 V.A. officials express concern over the lease The Department of Veterans Affairs Under Secretary for Health Michael J. Kussman recommends against approving the renewal of the Jackie Robinson Stadium lease, according to court documents. He says that the agreement has “no impact” or “direct benefit” to “veteran care.” Despite this assessment, the lease continues to be renewed on a regular basis after its expiration in May 2011.

Jan. 1, 2009 Hitting facility built UCLA unveils the Jack and Rhodine Gifford Hitting Facility, a 10,500-square foot structure behind right field. The batting cages feature a series of pitching machines, faux home plates and synthetic turf.

June 8, 2011 Homeless veterans file suit Lawsuit highlights Four homeless veterans working with the ACLU of Southern California and a team of lawyers from across the nation file a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, alleging misuse of a third of the 387-acre V.A. campus near Westwood. The lawsuit also alleged that the V.A. failed to provide adequate housing and treatment for homeless veterans with significant disabilities. The ACLU argues that the veterans need permanent housing on the V.A. campus to access the services provided by the V.A. Two months later, the lawsuit was amended to add seven additional plaintiffs. The amended complaint also targeted the legality of "enhanced sharing agreements" that governed the V.A.'s relationship with UCLA baseball and others. The V.A. replies that it followed federal laws related to leasing its land. But a federal judge refuses to dismiss the lawsuit.

June 25, 2013 UCLA baseball wins national title UCLA wins the College World Series for the first time. UCLA closer David Berg stands in front of teammate Ryan Deeter while holding the NCAA championship trophy following their 8-0 victory over Mississippi State in Game 2 of the College World Series on Tuesday. ( Ted Kirk / Associated Press))

Aug. 30, 2013 Judge invalidates leases Lawsuit highlights A federal district court judge rules that the V.A. overstepped its authority when it leased land to third parties, including UCLA, for uses that were not tied to veterans' healthcare. While Congress allowed for "enhanced sharing" of V.A. land, the department went too far in its interpretation of whom the statute allowed the land to be leased to. Pending appeal, he orders the V.A. to terminate the leases by Feb. 25, 2014. A day later, UCLA athletic director and former Bruin baseball player Dan Guerrero issues a statement calling the ruling "disappointing" and saying that UCLA was "doing our due diligence to identify other viable locations, in the event that the federal court forces us to vacate the stadium."

Oct. 21, 2013 Judge allows appeal from UCLA Lawsuit highlights The federal district court judge hearing the veterans' case denies UCLA the opportunity to re-litigate the case in his courtroom. But he allows them to appeal the case to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. "The sooner this case is resolved, the sooner plaintiffs will begin receiving medical care, whether it be tomorrow or next year," Judge James Otero writes.