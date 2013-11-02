Jackie Robinson Stadium controversy

By Los Angeles Times Staff

On and off since 1933, the UCLA baseball team has played at a stadium located on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs complex in West L.A. The team’s current home, Jackie Robinson Stadium, still sits there. But that arrangement is in jeopardy because of a legal battle waged by homeless veterans and veterans’ advocates against the V.A.

Former players and baseball boosters said they hope UCLA’s recent entrance into the litigation will spur a compromise that preserves Jackie Robinson Stadium as the team’s home.

Other facilities caught in the cross hairs include the athletic complex for Brentwood School, a storage facility for Twentieth Century Fox Television and a soccer field operated by Westside Breakers Soccer Club.