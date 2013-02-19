Jerry Buss

|Jan. 1, 1953
|Buss earns a bachelor of science in chemistry at the University of Wyoming.
|Jan. 1, 1957
|Earns a doctorate in physical chemistry at USC. Works briefly on USC’s faculty, at a Boston consulting firm and for Douglas Aircraft Co.
|Jan. 1, 1959
|Saves $1,000, pools it with friends and buys an apartment building in West Los Angeles.
|Jan. 1, 1962
|Buss goes into real estate full time. Soon after partners with friend Frank Mariani. Mariani-Buss Associates invests successfully in residential properties, apartment buildings, hotels and office buildings. Their business grows quickly.
|Jan. 1, 1968
|Separates from wife; they later divorce.
|Jan. 1, 1974
|Buys Los Angeles Strings, World Team Tennis; league folds in 1978.
|Jan. 1, 1979
|Buss and his partners purchase the Lakers, the Forum in Inglewood, the NHL’s Kings and a 13,000-acre ranch in Kern County for $67.5 million from Jack Kent Cooke.
|Jan. 1, 1980
|The Lakers, with rookie Magic Johnson and veteran Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, beat Philadelphia in the NBA Finals. It’s the Lakers’ first championship under Buss.
|Jan. 1, 1981
|Buss signs Johnson to a 25-year, $25-million contract, then the richest in sports history.
|Jan. 1, 1985
|Buss and Bill Daniels start cable sports network Prime Ticket; company sold in 1994 to Denver-based cable giant Tele-Communications Inc. for an estimated $230 million.
|Jan. 1, 1988
|Buss sells remaining stake in Kings. Lakers, with Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar, win their fifth championship in the “Showtime” era.
|Jan. 1, 1991
|Magic Johnson retires after announcing he has HIV.
|Jan. 1, 1996
|In July, Lakers General Manager Jerry West signs Shaquille O’Neal and trades for recently drafted high schooler Kobe Bryant.
|Jan. 1, 1999
|Buss hires Phil Jackson as coach; team moves into Staples Center.
|Jan. 1, 2000
|Lakers win first of three-straight titles with Jackson, O’Neal and Bryant.
|Jan. 1, 2004
|Lakers lose in the Finals. Jackson leaves and O’Neal is traded to Miami. Lakers hire Rudy Tomjanovich as their coach.
|Jan. 1, 2005
|Tomjanovich resigns in the middle of 2004-05 season; Lakers miss playoffs for second time in the Buss era. Buss rehires Jackson as coach.
|Jan. 1, 2007
|After consecutive years of first-round playoff losses, Bryant demands to be traded. Buss considers trading his star, but doesn't.
|Jan. 1, 2008
|Lakers trade for Pau Gasol; team reaches NBA Finals but loses to Boston in six games.
|Jan. 1, 2009
|Lakers beat Orlando for the NBA title.
|Jan. 1, 2010
|Lakers beat Celtics in seven games for title No. 10 in the Buss era. In August, he is inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
|Jan. 1, 2011
|Jackson retires after Lakers are swept in second round of playoffs. Lakers hire Mike Brown as coach.
|Jan. 1, 2012
|In August, Buss undergoes undisclosed surgery. In November, Lakers fire Brown. Buss, along with his son Jim Buss, and Lakers General Manager Mitch Kupchak, hire Mike D’Antoni as coach.
|Jan. 1, 2013
|Forbes values the Lakers as the second-most valuable NBA franchise at $1 billion (the New York Knicks are worth $1.1 billion).
|Feb. 18, 2013
|Jerry Buss dies at 80
|Buss dies Feb. 18 of complications of cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to his longtime spokesman, Bob Steiner. Fans will remember the real estate mogul for enjoying extraordinary NBA success -- 10 championships in three-plus decades -- but equally important to his legacy was a sense of showmanship.
