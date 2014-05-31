Kenneth Turan’s 54 favorite films
After nearly four decades of film criticism, the Los Angeles Times’ Kenneth Turan has compiled his list of favorite movies, which we’ve listed chronologically for you here. Turan expounds on his selections in the new book “Not to Be Missed: Fifty-Four Favorites From a Lifetime of Film.”
1942
‘Random Harvest’
In this film adaptation of the 1941 James Hilton novel, an amnesiac World War I veteran falls in love with a singer, later suffering an accident that restores his original memories but erases his post-war ones.
Director: Mervyn LeRoy
Stars: Ronald Colman, Greer Garson
