No one knows because the vast majority of older concrete buildings have not been inspected by structural engineers to determine their seismic safety. After an exhaustive examination of public records, The Times estimates that about 1,200 buildings in the city of Los Angeles appear to be concrete and built before 1976, when the new codes went into effect. The Times estimates that there are 600 such buildings in the rest of Los Angeles County. University researchers did their own analysis and placed the number at 1,500 in the city of Los Angeles alone. A group of engineers and policymakers known as the Concrete Coalition estimates that there are as many as 17,000 non-ductile concrete buildings in California.