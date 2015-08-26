MTV Video Music Awards: Most memorable moments

From left to right: Lead singer Kurt Cobain, bassist Kriss Novoselic and drummer Dave Grohl from the band Nirvana photographed in 1992, the year they made their first appearance at the MTV VMAs. (Mark Seliger)

The grunge rockers broke loose during their performance of “Lithium.” The stage divers were harmless, but the chaos came once Krist Novoselic* tossed his bass guitar into the air and it smashed on his head (ouch). Kurt Cobain used his guitar to tear into the amps as Novoselic limped offstage and Dave Grohl wouldn’t stop shouting out to Axl Rose. Awkward – but awesome.

*Novoselic eventually told the whole story behind the band’s performance on the Seattle Weekly.