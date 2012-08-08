Video: Fall TV preview

Sept. 7, 2012 'Cheer' CMT Kelly Ripa-backed reality doc follows the fortunes of a New Jersey cheerleading team. The show itself is not a competition, suggesting it might be more than usually real. 'Cheer' trailer (CMT)

Sept. 9, 2012 'Miss You Much' VH1 Nostalgia for young people. Subsequently less celebrated celebrities of the last two decades raise their lowered profiles and account for themselves. Former 'Freaks And Geeks' star Samm Levine will be featured on 'Miss You Much.' (Vince Bucci / Getty Images)

Sept. 9, 2012 'Broadway or Bust' PBS Three-week documentary series follows the fortunes of high school musical geeks as they compete to win the National High School Musical Theater Awards. See also: "Cheer." Extended preview (YouTube / PBS)

Sept. 9, 2012 'Breaking Amish' TLC Not the teenage rumspringa beloved of unscripted and scripted TV alike, but an adult variation, in which Amish ages 20 to 32 move to New York City to experience a life of zippers, papaya shakes and people who don't look Amish. Meet the cast of 'Breaking Amish' (TLC)

Sept. 11, 2012 'The New Normal' NBC Andrew Rannells and Justin Bartha are aspiring gay dads; Georgia King the surrogate who finds them; Ellen Barkin her crazy bigoted grandma (the series' Sue Sylvester — this comes from Ryan “Glee” Murphy); and Bebe Wood her seriously cute little girl. Have at you, “Modern Family.” More: NBC affiliate KSL-TV in Utah declines to air 'The New Normal 'The New Normal' trailer (NBC)

Sept. 11, 2012 'Go On' NBC Late-period “Friends” producer Scott Silveri created this series for his old pal Matthew Perry, here a grieving sports-radio host who finds himself — and, you know, finds himself — in a kooky therapy group. Review: Matthew Perry is best thing about 'Go On' 'Go On' trailer (NBC)

Sept. 11, 2012 'Bomb Girls' Reelz Meg Tilly heads a drama set around a World War II munitions factory. I would totally watch that. Meet 'Bomb Girl' Betty McRae (Reelz)

Sept. 17, 2012 'The Mob Doctor' Fox Ace Chicago surgeon (likable Jordana Spiro, from "My Boys") is a master surgeon whose old family ties to organized crime land her in moral hot soup even as, paradoxically, her independent ways make trouble at work. I suppose such people may exist. 'The Mob Doctor' trailer (Fox)

Sept. 17, 2012 'Revolution' NBC Or, "Get Me a Show With a Teenage Archer Girl." Tracy Spiridakos is that girl in this J.J. Abrams-branded adventure set on a near-future Earth where electricity no longer works. (Don't worry, kids, this can't happen.) Billy Burke plays her cool uncle who can beat you up; Giancarlo Esposito is the Sheriff of Nottingham or close enough. 'Revolution' pilot episode (NBC)

Sept. 24, 2012 'Partners' CBS Straight-gay bromance — like a same-sex "Will & Grace" — features a well-teamed David Krumholz and Michael Urie as BFFs in business together and all up in each other's business. I like these actors and wish them luck. (CBS)

Sept. 25, 2012 'Brickleberry' Comedy Central Daniel Tosh (Tosh 2.0) is an executive producer of and voice (of a bear cub) in this cartoon set in a second-rate national park. Includes cartoon animals copulating. Brickleberry 'Brickleberry' sneak peek (Comedy Central)

Sept. 25, 2012 Fox Mindy Kaling, resigned from "The Office," plays a hot mess with romcom damage and a medical degree whose impulses war with her aspirations in this self-created sitcom. Swell stuff. 'The Mindy Kaling Project' trailer (YouTube / Fox)

Sept. 25, 2012 'Vegas' CBS Dennis Quaid effectively grimaces and grins by turns as a cattle rancher turned sheriff in 1960 Las Vegas, when it was just a simple desert town devoted to sex and money. Jason O'Mara wears his western wear well as his brother and deputy; Michael Chiklis is a casino boss new to the Strip. 'Vegas' sneak peek (CBS)

Sept. 25, 2012 'Ben and Kate Fox Quirky brother Nate Faxon and more responsible yet not quirkless younger sister Dakota Johnson (also a single mom to adorable moppet) share friends and adventures. Charming pilot actually includes the phrase “hare-brained scheme.” Lucy Punch fans will rejoice. 'Ben and Kate' trailer (YouTube / Fox)

Sept. 26, 2012 'Animal Practice' NBC A monkey in clothes has been the promotional centerpiece of this literally beastly medical comedy, starring Justin Kirk as a veterinarian who likes animals more than people, although apart from the monkey, it's not clear he likes animals all that well either. JoAnna Garcia Swisher as an old flame/new boss and Tyler Labine as another vet provide human warmth. 'Animal Practice' preview (NBC)

Sept. 26, 2012 'Guys With Kids' NBC Jimmy Fallon co-created this surprisingly mainstream but nicely played three-men-and-some-babies three-camera sitcom. Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Tempestt Bledsoe are gals whose kids these also are. Jimmy Fallon talks 'Guys With Kids' (NBC)

Sept. 26, 2012 'The Neighbors' ABC Sitcom switcheroo on the old idea of aliens moving in next door or into the spare room or over the garage. Lenny Venito and Jamie Gertz and their inevitable children are the sole human residents of a New Jersey community of extraterrestrial immigrants who take their names from earthly sports stars and eat by reading. Common ground is nevertheless found. 'The Neighbors' trailer (YouTube / ABC Network)

Sept. 27, 2012 'Last Resort' ABC Commanding Andre Braugher is the skeptical skipper and Scott Speedman the XO of a nuclear submarine hunkered down by a piratical tropical isle in this neo-Cold War conspiracy thriller. Believable leads make the unbelievable less unbelievable. 'Last Resort' trailer (YouTube / ABC Network)

Sept. 27, 2012 'Elementary' CBS Sherlock Holmes gets his umpteenth makeover with Jonny Lee Miller in disheveled modern dress (and Manhattan) as the master of perception. Lucy Liu his Watson, Aidan Quinn the local Lestrade. 'Elementary' extended trailer (YouTube )

Sept. 28, 2012 'Made in Jersey' CBS Street-smart Garden State attorney Janet Montgomery — she understands How Real People Live — brings fizz to uptight NYC law firm. (Cue icy blond coworker.) New boss Kyle MacLachlan can see she has spunk — and he likes spunk. 'Made in Jersey' preview (CBS)

Sept. 30, 2012 'Call the Midwife' PBS Six-part British import tells tales of nurses and nuns in London's 1950s East End. A little something to tide you over until "Downton Abbey" returns. 'Call the Midwife' trailer (YouTube / BBC One)

Sept. 30, 2012 '666 Park Avenue' ABC Demonic-apartment-building drama takes the usual position that it is bad for you to want things but good for the devil if you do. Terry O'Quinn and Vanessa Williams are the creepy-smooth power couple who own it, Rachael Taylor and Dave Annable the unsuspecting corn-fed normals hired to manage it. '666 Park Avenue' trailer (YouTube / ABC Network)

Oct. 1, 2012 'Don't Sleep' BET Former CNN anchor T.J. Holmes takes a fly at late night. 'Don't Sleep' reel (BET)

Oct. 6, 2012 'See Dad Run' Nick at Nite Charles is back in charge. Scott Baio plays a middle-age TV dad — he turned 51 to play this role, he's that dedicated — who agrees to take care of his actual kids while his actress wife, Alanna Ubach, gets back in the game. "Charles in Charge" and "Happy Days" star Scott Baio in 2001. (Kim D. Johnson / Associated Press)

Oct. 10, 2012 'Chicago Fire' NBC Executive producer Dick Wolf (“Law & Order: Etc.”) goes slightly outside his comfort zone in this show filled with (mostly) young, hot firemen and paramedics. They fight! They love! They play tricks on the new kid. Eammon Walker (not young but still hot) is the chief. 'Chicago Fire' trailer (NBC)

Oct. 10, 2012 'Nashville' ABC Y'all About Eve: Connie Britton is a country music legend bedeviled by manipulative, auto-tuned young'un Hayden Panettiere. From Callie Khouri, who wrote "Thelma & Louise" and adapted that "Ya Ya Sisterhood" thing for the big screen. Unusually authentic as regards music, music business and how people are. 'Nashville' trailer (ABC)

Oct. 10, 2012 'Arrow' CW Moody "Green Arrow" adaptation drops the overt Robin Hood reference but not the debt to "Batman." Stephen Amell is the billionaire playboy cleaning up the town in his off-hours. 'Arrow' extended trailer (CW)

Oct. 11, 2012 'Beauty and the Beast' CW Remake of the late 1980s fantasy romance about the love between a woman and a sexy thing, retooled to make the Beast mostly a beauty too. Because that's how the kids like it. Beauty (Kristin Kreuk) is a cop now, the beast (Jay Ryan) a victim of — wouldn't you know it? — military science. 'Beauty and the Beast' extended trailer (CW)

Oct. 16, 2012 'Emily Owens, M.D.' CW Delightful Mamie Gummer, shepherding the DNA of mother Meryl Streep into a new generation, stars as a gifted but geeky surgical intern in a sort of comical “Grey's Anatomy.” Paste heart and smiley face here. 'Emily Owens, M.D.' extended trailer (CW)

Oct. 16, 2012 'Underemployed' MTV "Reality Bites" for millennials. Young folk face a world of lowered prospects but are nevertheless young — so there is that. Created by an adult (Craig Wright, "Dirty Sexy Money"). 'Underemployed' trailer (MTV)

Oct. 30, 2012 'The Baby Wait' Logo Adopting Connecticut couples bite their nails through the 30 days the state allows a birth mother to change her mind. 'The Baby Wait' preview (YouTube / LogoTV)

Nov. 2, 2012 'Malibu Country' ABC Cheated-on Reba McEntire leaves Nashville for Californy to get her act together, toting a Jethro of a son, a sullen daughter and wily grandma Lily Tomlin. (No lye soap here, just a little medical marijuana.) Funny Sara Rue is the Malibu Barbie next door, a fountain of cleavage topped with a head full of air. 'Malibu Country' trailer (YouTube / ABC Network)

Nov. 12, 2012 'Catfish: The TV Show' MTV Online couples are tracked as they come together for the first time in that other place, not cyberspace — oh, what's that called? The real world. Based on the possibly not entirely unstaged indie documentary of almost the same name. Documentarian Nev Schulman (Rogue)