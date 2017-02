Jan. 1, 1795 Ruled 1795-1819 (born 1750?, died 1819) He united the Hawaiian islands. (Bishop Museum)

Jan. 1, 1819 Ruled 1819-1824 (born 1797, died 1824) He and wife Queen Kamamalu contracted measles in London and died there. (Bishop Museum)

Jan. 1, 1825 Ruled 1825-1854 (born 1813, died 1854) Hawaii became a constitutional monarchy under his reign, the longest of the monarchs. (Bishop Museum)

Jan. 1, 1863 Ruled 1863-1872 (born 1830, died 1872) The last of the Kamehamehas, he died without an heir. (Bishop Museum)

Jan. 1, 1873 Ruled 1873-1874 (born 1835?, died 1874) Faced off with David Kalakaua and was elected king, but served only briefly. (Bishop Museum)

Jan. 1, 1874 Ruled 1874-1891, (born 1836, died 1891) A grandson of one of Kamehameha I’s supporters. Ran against Queen Emma, widow of Kamehameha IV. Nicknamed the Merrie Monarch. (Bishop Museum)