LACMA’s 50 years on Miracle Mile





Los Angeles County Museum of Art concept art, rendered in 1964. (Courtesy LACMA Archives)





Five decades ago, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art officially opened its Miracle Mile campus.

During LACMA’s dedication rites, L.A. County Supervisor Ernest Debs told the museum’s board and benefactors, “All of us and all of our children and children’s children will forever be in your debt for this magnificent achievement.”

The museum has endured growing pains and financial struggles but has also become a Los Angeles landmark. Scroll through our timeline for a look back at LACMA’s controversial architectural milestones, important art acquisitions and influential directors throughout the years.