Timeline

Rebellion in Libya

Since a 1969 mil­it­ary coup, Col. Moam­mar Kadafi led the North Afric­an na­tion of Libya with a firm but mer­cur­i­al hand. Early this year, rebels began chal­len­ging Kadafi. What began as street protests soon es­cal­ated to a full-scale re­bel­lion that took rebel forces in­to Tripoli. On Oct. 20, two months after rebels toppled his re­gime, Kadafi was cap­tured and killed in his ho­met­own, Surt.

Published: May 21, 2011
Sources: Times research
Credits: Justin Becker, Megan Garvey, Maloy Moore, Ben Welsh, TimelineSetter
