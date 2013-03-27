Audio

Listen to key moments from the DOMA hearing

The Su­preme Court justices are con­sid­er­ing ar­gu­ments on Cali­for­nia’s Pro­pos­i­tion 8, which bans gay mar­riage, and the De­fense of Mar­riage Act, which denies fed­er­al spous­al be­ne­fits to same-sex couples. The justices could rule nar­rowly or ex­tend mar­riage rights na­tion­wide.


Justice Ginsburg on a marriage without benefits

Justice Ginsburg asks Attorney Paul Clement “What kind of marriage is this?” regarding a lack of benefits for same-sex couples.


Justice Kennedy on federal intervention

Justice Kennedy responds to Attorney Paul Clement’s assertion of DOMA’s simplicity, noting that the legislation would impact “over 1100 federal laws.”


Justice Breyer on uniformity of law

Justice Breyer posed several hypotheticals to Attorney Paul Clement, asking whether every imaginable case would benefit from uniform law.


Justice Ginsburg on pervasiveness of law

Justice Ginsburg contended that DOMA would impact almost every area of life and create two different classes, full marriage and “skim milk marriage.”


Attorney Paul Clement on rationale for DOMA

Attorney Paul Clement says the law was designed to prevent one state’s recognition of same-sex marriage from becoming de facto national recognition.


Attorney Roberta Kaplan on DOMA’s effect

Attorney Roberta Kaplan argued that DOMA is impinging upon the rights of individuals and states by treating legally married couples as unmarried through denial of benefits and status.


Justice John Roberts on acceptance of gay marriage

Justice John Roberts engages Attorney Roberta Kaplan on the possibility of a politically motivated public opinion shift.


Attorney Donald Verrilli on discrimination

Attorney Donald Verrilli responds to Justice Roberts query about congressional animus, saying that hatred might not have motivated DOMA’s passage, but it’s restrictions are discriminatory.


Published: March 27, 2013
